Pennsylvania State

AAA predicts busy holiday travel weekend

By Chelsea Swift
YourErie
YourErie
 3 days ago

With Christmas less than a week away, travel agencies say the roads will be busy this holiday weekend compared to previous years.

The pandemic has impacted the holiday travel season for the last two years. But this year, travel experts are predicting a return to normalcy, which means the roads will be busy.

The worst days for Christmas travel in 2022, according to AAA

Despite wintery conditions later this week, a representative from AAA says roads will be busiest on Friday, Dec. 23.

She told us it will also be busy after Christmas on Dec. 27 & 28 with both vacationers and commuters out on the road.

Holiday travel chaos is coming: How to handle it

She shared some tips for drivers traveling this holiday season.

“You want to have no less than a half tank of gas at all times just to make sure that your gas line does not freeze. Also, never use cruise control when you’re driving on icy road conditions. Also, when you’re driving on ice and snow, make sure that you’re not doing hard accelerations,” said Tiffany Stanley, AAA public and community relations manager.

AAA is also predicting a 12.5% increase in air travel in Pennsylvania compared to last year’s travel numbers.

