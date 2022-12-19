ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Xavier opens home Big East slate against Seton Hall

By Pat Brennan, Cincinnati Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nOOg8_0jo8BJ8L00

The post-final exam, early portion of the Big East conference season can be an odd time on campuses across the league, but Xavier men's basketball is doubling down on emphasizing the importance of its conference home opener.

With the holidays looming and a likely smaller showing from the university's student body due to winter break, Xavier (9-3, 1-0 Big East) will play its first Big East home game of 2022-23 against Seton Hall (7-5, 0-1) Tuesday during this awkward, in-between period in the college basketball season.

"It's very difficult. It just is. Final exam week for a regular student is a very anxious time.... we played a home game and a road game during final exam week," Xavier head coach Sean Miller said. "And now, the next feeling is these guys haven't been home in a while and they're anxious to get away from Xavier, get away from where they live, basketball and just be around family and friends. But we're not thee yet, and guess what? We have a really big game."

Xavier will have plenty of motivation for the visit from the Pirates.

Miller did some digging into the Xavier-Seton Hall series history at Cintas Center to induce his players' interest in the game.

Miller said he spoke to the Musketeers about the fact Seton Hall hasn't lost at Cintas Center since 2018, adding, "they come to Cincinnati and they win, and there's nobody that's a part of their program that's lost here."

Miller also said Xavier is relishing a chance to go into a short Christmas break with a 2-0 mark in Big East play.

"That's why a game like tomorrow, even though it's before the break, maybe our students aren't here − we have all the different things we can look at − this is an exciting opportunity to have a chance to go 1-0 at home in the Big East and I think all of us really understand what that is," Miller said. "It's not just the next next thing. It's the thing."

The Game

  • Tipoff: 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Cintas Center.
  • TV/Radio: FS1 with play-by-play from Scott Grahamand analysis from Tarik Turner. Byron Larkin and Joe Sunderman will have the radio call on WLW-AM (700).
  • Series info: Seton Hall leads the all-time series with Xavier, 15-10.

Scouting report

Xavier Musketeers (9-3, 1-0 Big East)

Coach: Sean Miller, 18th season (431-159 overall)

Offense: 84.8 ppg

Defense: 73.9 ppg

Projected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

Adam Kunkel (G, 6'4", 10.8 ppg)

Zach Freemantle (F, 6'9", 13.6 ppg)

Colby Jones (G, 6'6", 14.6 ppg)

Souley Boum (G, 6'3", 17.9 ppg)

Jack Nunge (F, 7'0", 15.5 ppg)

Seton Hall Pirates (7-5, 0-1)

Coach: Shaheen Holloway

Offense: 68.5 ppg

Defense: 61.5 ppg

Projected lineup

Player (Position, Height, Key Stat)

Kadary Richmond (G, 6'6", 9 ppg)

KC Ndefo (F, 6'7", 8 ppg)

Tae Davis (F, 6'9", 4.3 ppg)

Tyrese Samuel (F, 6'10", 9.8 ppg)

Jamir Harris (G, 6'2", 5.5 ppg)

Players to watch

Kadary Richmond

Richmond was the dominant scorer in Seton Hall's Big East opener against Providence in Newark, New Jersey, tallying 28 points in the Pirates' 71-67 loss. Richmond was 10-of-16 shooting from the field and Seton Hall was plus-15 in scoring differential with him on the floor. The Friars made their key moves during the roughly seven minutes Richmond didn't play, during which time all other Seton Hall players combined for net negative points.

Souley Boum

Boum's graduate transfer star is a the reigning Big East Player of the Week and posted a game-high 28 points in Xavier's conference-opening win Friday at Georgetown. In games against the Hoyas and on Dec. 13 against Southern, Boum averaged 22.5 points, 7.0 assists, 3.5 rebounds and 3.0 steals.

Keys to the game

Turn up the defense

The big knock on Xavier in the midst of its solid start to 2022-23 is the inconsistency on the defensive end of t. It was a problem again against the Hoyas when, even as Xavier broke the 100-point threshold for the first time since the 2018 NCAA Tournament, Georgetown still filled the bucket with 89 points. That made for a closer-than-necessary game. The teams combined for more than 100 points in the second half and Georgetown tallied the most points (99) it had scored since its season-opening win against Coppin State.

Rankings

KenPom: Xavier (30), Seton Hall (65)

NET: Xavier (36), Seton Hall (95)

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Report: Key Ohio State Football Staffer Leaving For Cincinnati

After head coach Luke Fickell departed to Wisconsin, Cincinnati will reportedly hire another prominent Ohio State staffer. According to Matt Zenitz of On3Sports, Cincinnati is expected to make director of player personnel Zach Grant its new general manager. Five years ago, Western Kentucky made Grant the youngest director of player...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

CovCath’s Jones signs with Army

Covington Catholic senior Aiden Jones signed his National Letter of Intent with Army on early signing day Wednesday. Jones was the Colonels second leading tackler in the 2022 season, collecting a team-high 18 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. He forced two fumbles and recovered one, also recording a receiving touchdown.
COVINGTON, KY
linknky.com

Monday NKY HS hoops round-up: Covington Catholic withstands 9th Region road challenge from NewCath

It is nothing new for the Covington Catholic basketball team. The state’s second-ranked team in the latest Associated Press poll has been receiving the best shots from opponents, especially in the 9th Region, starting in 2014 when the undefeated Colonels (8-0 overall) started their run of six region crowns in the last nine years and two state championships. The host Newport Central Catholic Thoroughbreds (5-4) hung with the Colonels for about two and half quarters.
PARK HILLS, KY
linknky.com

Velasquez resigns as Bishop Brossart volleyball coach

Bree Velasquez took over the Bishop Brossart Mustangs volleyball program in 2018 hoping to build interest in the program. The 31-year-old left the program in much better shape than she found it. The Mustangs finished 83-69 over her five years. Velasquez and her husband Omar have a son Easton and are expecting another child at the end of February, so Velasquez decided it was time to step away from the game.
ALEXANDRIA, KY
wvxu.org

Why the big TV news exodus in Cincinnati in 2022?

As a mid-size market, Cincinnati (No. 36) always has experienced TV newsroom turnover, but the churn in 2022 was worse than usual. And what makes 2022 unprecedented is that nine of the 24 TV news departures were young reporters who quit the television business. "I think a lot of young...
CINCINNATI, OH
AdWeek

Why is Cincinnati Losing Local TV Talent So Quickly?

Cincinnati local stations appear to be struggling to hold on to on-air staff. This year’s high turnover rate led local media writer John Kiesewetter to ask some of the stations about what’s going on in the Queen City market. Kiesewetter points out that this year’s turnover in reporters...
CINCINNATI, OH
linknky.com

Northern Kentucky Duke Energy customers feel financial crunch of higher bills heading into winter

Covington small business owner Chris Conley wasn’t expecting to see his electricity bill increase from $96 in November to $331.60 in December. For many residents and business owners, opening the mail toward the end of the year can be an anxiety-inducing activity, especially as the outside temperatures begin to cover vehicles in a pesky layer of frost. Oftentimes, an increased energy bill in the winter months isn’t uncommon, but a spike in prices can be jarring.
COVINGTON, KY
thegnarlygnome.com

Brew House Cincinnati Is Trapped In “Just Enough” of a Time Warp to be Incredible.

There’s something about nostalgia that really satisfies me as a drinker. Brew House, over in the Walnut Hills neighborhood of Cincinnati, is one of those places that really checks that box. Brew House Cincinnati is the type of place I feel like I’d have found myself walking into as a kid with my Grandpa. We’d be fresh off of him taking me to get my hair cut, and we’d stop to grab lunch on the way back home. I’d expect everyone there to look up, smile, and say ‘Hi’ as we walked in to find our table… they would know us by name, like any good neighborhood joint.
CINCINNATI, OH
getnews.info

Cincinnati Native’s Brilliant Performance Brings Home Prized Top 10 Finish At The Miss America Competition

Miss Ohio 2022, Elizabetta Nies, was the youngest contestant in the national Miss America pageant at the Mohegan Sun last week and walked away with a top 10 placement. She took the audience’s breath away with her classsical Chopin piano performance, as well with as her grace and authenticity. As a first-time candidate, she competed courageously at the highest caliber, with the majority of other contestants having previously represented their state at a national teen competition with years of experience.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Temperature in Cincinnati set to tumble to lowest in nearly 4 years

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A potent, late-week weathermaker will likely have a high impact on travel across the Ohio Valley. Before it arrives, temperatures return to the low 40s Tuesday through Thursday. The storm system moves in early Thursday, beginning as scattered rain showers. Rain will be on-and-off through the day...
CINCINNATI, OH
Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

Cincinnati.com | The Enquirer

13K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking Cincinnati news, traffic, weather and local headlines from The Cincinnati Enquirer newspaper.

 http://cincinnati.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy