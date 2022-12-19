Iowa native set to appear as contestant on next season of 'The Bachelor'

An Iowan is reportedly here for the right reasons (again).

Mercedes Northup, who now lives in Nashville, will potentially appear on Season 27 of the popular ABC dating competition series “The Bachelor,” which features Zach Shallcross, a 26-year-old tech executive based in Anaheim Hills, California, as its leading man.

The Bloomfield native’s photograph and first name were listed in a since-deleted Sept. 23 announcement of 32 women who were set to compete for Shallcross's heart on the reality show’s official Facebook page.

Each season, production members cut a handful of contestants before the show even airs, but spoilers by blogger Reality Steve indicate that Northup, who attended Iowa State University, walks out of the infamous limo on night one of Shallcross’ rosy journey to find love.

Other Iowa contestants on 'The Bachelor' and 'The Bachelorette'

Northup isn’t the only Iowa native to seek love on the silver screen.

Miss Iowa USA 2017 Kelsey Weier appeared on Peter Weber’s season of “The Bachelor” in 2020, northeast Iowa farmer Chris Soules helmed his own season in 2015 after appearing as a suitor on “The Bachelorette,” and Waverly native Derek Peth was a popular contestant during JoJo Fletcher’s journey for love in 2016.

Koy Schneiter, a Season 19 hopeful who grew up in Waukee, was slated as a suitor on Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey’s shared season of “The Bachelorette,” but was cut from last season’s lineup of contestants.

When does season 27 of 'The Bachelor' air?

The upcoming season of "The Bachelor," featuring leading man Shallcross and Iowa native Northup, premieres Monday, Jan. 23, at 7 p.m. on ABC.

Jay Stahl is an entertainment reporter at The Des Moines Register. Follow him on Instagram or reach out at jstahl@gannett.com.