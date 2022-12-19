Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
fox32chicago.com
Developer who recorded Madigan early in fed investigation gets 16 months in prison
CHICAGO - A developer whose cooperation with the FBI served as a "catalyst" — helping lead to the indictment of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan and others — was sentenced Wednesday to 16 months in prison for an unrelated fraud scheme. Long before the feds’ public corruption...
Sister of Chicago police officer charged in Jan. 6 riot now faces similar charges
Agniewska "Agnes" Chwiesiuk's arrest comes a year-and-a-half after her brother, who is a Chicago police officer, was hit with similar charges.
CPD suicide: 3rd officer this week dies by apparent suicide, police spokesman says
A 51-year-old officer took his own life Thursday morning, a CPD spokesman said. An officer in her 30s also died by apparent suicide earlier this week.
Lawyers for man charged in 2011 Chicago cop killing ask for sanctions against prosecutors
CHICAGO - Lawyers for one of the men charged in the 2011 murder of a Chicago police officer say misconduct by police and prosecutors in the case has passed a "tipping point" and called on a judge to either dismiss the charges or sanction the Cook County state’s attorney.
cwbchicago.com
52 minutes after his landlord demanded rent payment, Lakeview man robbed a North Side bank, FBI says
Chicago — A 19-year-old Lakeview man robbed a Boystown bank on Monday afternoon, less than an hour after his landlord threatened to begin eviction proceedings if he didn’t pay past-due rent, federal officials said in court documents. Chicago police located Myles Thorpe near his home in the 400...
Security guard shot at South Side liquor store, Chicago police say
Chicago police said both the security guard and the suspect were injured in the incident.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago man gets 26 months in prison for torching CTA van during George Floyd protest
CHICAGO - A man who torched a Chicago Transit Authority van downtown during the May 2020 protests after the murder of George Floyd and livestreamed his plans for mayhem was sentenced to 26 months in prison Tuesday. Lamar Taylor buried his face in his hands and sobbed upon hearing U.S....
fox32chicago.com
Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business
CHICAGO - A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.
cwbchicago.com
Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say
Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
cwbchicago.com
Amazon driver shot a man who confronted him about just sitting around in his delivery van, prosecutors say
Chicago — An Amazon delivery driver shot a man who questioned why the driver was sitting in a van near his home on the Far South Side of Chicago, officials said. The accused courier posted a $3,000 bail deposit to get out of jail. The 32-year-old alleged victim parked...
Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted
CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
Former Burr Ridge businessman sentenced to nearly 5 years in prison for concocting $2.5M PPE scam
Chicago area man Dennis Haggerty, who pleaded guilty to swindling Northwestern and other hospitals out of more than $2.5 million, has been sentenced to almost five years in federal prison.
Chicago police officer found dead of apparent suicide inside home, investigators say
Investigators say the female officer in her 30s appears to have died by suicide.
fox32chicago.com
Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards
CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The...
fox32chicago.com
Gun control advocates, Illinois law enforcement officials take aim at assault weapons
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. - There were strong words from law enforcement leaders and parents Tuesday at a hearing on assault weapons. Lawmakers met in Chicago to discuss the proposed Protect Illinois Communities Act which, among other things, would ban the sale of military-style assault weapons in Illinois. "Obviously this is a...
Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide
An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
fox32chicago.com
2 teens shot in Waukegan
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are...
fox32chicago.com
Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam
CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
suburbanchicagoland.com
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo
Lyons police arrest alleged drunk driving offender after he crashes into Brookfield Zoo. Driver had 47 previous charges but no convictions but will face four Felony charges in latest DUI, drug possession and fleeing crash scene, Lyons Police officials said. Lyons, Illinois — A 24-year-old Oak Forest man who has...
fox32chicago.com
Man, 20, critically injured in stabbing on South Side
CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in the upper chest on the South Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was found in the 5000 block of South East End around 11:07 a.m. east of Hyde Park. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in...
