fox32chicago.com

Victim, suspect both shot after argument erupts inside South Side Chicago business

CHICAGO - A victim and suspect were both wounded by gunfire Thursday afternoon during a verbal altercation inside a business in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood. Around 12:18 p.m., police say the male victim was working inside a commercial business in the 1300 block of E. 67th Street when a male offender entered the business and began a verbal altercation with an employee.
CHICAGO, IL
cwbchicago.com

Chicago man had $34,000 worth of pot in his house while on electronic monitoring for gun case, prosecutors say

Chicago — Prosecutors say a Chicago man had more than $34,000 worth of pot, MDMA, and cocaine in his house where he was on electronic monitoring for a pending gun case. Brayan Bernabe was charged with illegally possessing a ghost gun with a laser sight and an extended ammunition magazine on July 2 and posted a $10,000 bail deposit the very next day to go home on electronic monitoring, prosecutors said.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Police: Person shot in neck on I-57 near Halsted

CHICAGO — An individual was shot in the neck on the I-57 highway on the South Side Thursday morning. Police responded to a shooting on the I-57 highway near Halsted Avenue around 4:49 a.m. A person was shot in the neck and transported to a local hospital in stable condition. According to police, the ramp […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Gunman in white minivan open fires on driver in Back of the Yards

CHICAGO - A man was shot while driving Tuesday night in the Back of the Yards neighborhood on Chicago's South Side. The 22-year-old was driving just before midnight in the 1800 block of West 45th Street when someone in a white minivan started shooting at his vehicle, police said. The...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Off-Duty CPD Officer Found Dead in Apparent Suicide

An off-duty Chicago police officer was found dead of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound Tuesday morning, less than a week after the apparent suicide of another officer. The officer was found in a home on the West Side, according to police spokesman Tom Ahern. She had been on the force...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

2 teens shot in Waukegan

WAUKEGAN, Ill. - Two teens were shot in Waukegan early Thursday. At about 12:30 a.m., Waukegan police officers responded to the 700 block of Center Street for a reported shooting. Upon arrival, officers located two victims with gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to area hospitals for treatment. They are...
WAUKEGAN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago-area businessman gets 57-month sentence in PPE scam

CHICAGO - Dennis W. Haggerty Jr., who swindled more than $2.5 million from hospitals in Chicago and Iowa, was sentenced to 57 months in prison Monday. According to federal court documents, both hospitals agreed to buy more than $3 million worth of N95 face masks from Haggerty’s newly formed medical supply company in March 2020 during the pandemic. Two years later, the former Burr Ridge businessman admitted to transferring the money to personal accounts and spending the stolen funds on Maseratis and other personal expenses.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man, 20, critically injured in stabbing on South Side

CHICAGO - A 20-year-old man was found stabbed in the upper chest on the South Side Thursday morning. Police say the victim was found in the 5000 block of South East End around 11:07 a.m. east of Hyde Park. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in...
CHICAGO, IL

