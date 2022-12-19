ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myrtle Beach, SC

wpde.com

Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
SURFSIDE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

7 displaced after Carolina Forest apartment fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in Carolina Forest. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Crab Pond Court. As of 5:37 a.m., crews said the fire was under...
wpde.com

1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
LITTLE RIVER, SC
wpde.com

Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Dog rescued from Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that escaped from a fenced yard Monday night was rescued from the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue helped the dog that somehow made it down a 30-foot cliff behind Grand Strand Airport.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
wpde.com

Power restored for Santee Cooper customer's in Conway area

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power in the Conway area Tuesday morning. Crews said the outage was in the Singleton Ridge area and began at about 8:40 a.m. Power was restored by 9:57 a.m. and crews said it was a broken insulator.
CONWAY, SC
wpde.com

Woman shot, killed by ex in Myrtle Beach, police say

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday night. Betzabeth Meza, 26, originally from Mexico died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded to a report...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City Of Georgetown is holding a special election today to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from December...
GEORGETOWN, SC
wpde.com

Georgetown woman teaches Kwanzaa's importance to daughters as holiday begins

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa and a Georgetown mother of two is sharing why it’s a special time of the year in her household. Pelor Richards owns Rich River Tours, and Gullah Goodz & Gifts, driven by the passion to preserve her culture and traditions and pass them down through generations.
GEORGETOWN, SC

