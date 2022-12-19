Read full article on original website
wpde.com
Home fire displaces 2 in Surfside Beach, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Two people are without a home tonight after a fire in Surfside Beach. At 6:25 p.m., Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Bay Tree Lane in Surfside Beach. This fire is under control and will be under...
wpde.com
Blue ribbons being put up in North Myrtle Beach to honor sergeant killed in crash
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Blue ribbons will be put up around North Myrtle Beach Tuesday to honor a sergeant killed in a crash on New Year's Day 2021. North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best was responding to a 'shots fired' call at the Barefoot Resort when he lost control of his vehicle on the wet roads and hit a utility pole.
wpde.com
7 displaced after Carolina Forest apartment fire
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Seven people have been displaced Tuesday morning after an apartment fire in Carolina Forest. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 4:07 a.m. to a reported multi-unit structure fire on Crab Pond Court. As of 5:37 a.m., crews said the fire was under...
wpde.com
1 person hospitalized after structure fire in Little River area, officials say
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — One person has been taken to the hospital after a structure fire in the Little River area Sunday night, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. HCFR officials say crews responded to the 2000 block of D L Drive in Little River near the North Carolina-South Carolina border just after 8:30 p.m. after a camper and barn caught fire.
wpde.com
Home in Bucksport catches fire day after Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A home in Horry County caught fire the day after Christmas. Horry County Fire Rescue was dispatched to a reported residential structure fire on Sing Avenue in the Bucksport community at 3:19 p.m. There were no reported injuries and the fire is under investigation.
wpde.com
Dog rescued from Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A dog that escaped from a fenced yard Monday night was rescued from the Intracoastal Waterway in North Myrtle Beach. The North Myrtle Beach Rescue Squad Water Rescue Team and North Myrtle Beach Fire Rescue helped the dog that somehow made it down a 30-foot cliff behind Grand Strand Airport.
wpde.com
Medical helicopter requested for crash in Georgetown County
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A medical helicopter has been requested for a crash in Georgetown County Christmas morning. Georgetown County Fire & EMS said they responded to the motor vehicle accident with trauma on Rose Hill Road in the area of Choppee Road. Drivers are asked to avoid...
wpde.com
Horry Co. 8-year-old, honorary officer dies after fight with rare brain cancer
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An 8-year-old from Horry County who was battling a rare form of brain cancer, died on Saturday, according to family members on the Jonah Strong Facebook page. Jonah Burton died at about 1:50 p.m. on Christmas Eve, according to the post. Jonah has gained...
wpde.com
Power restored for Santee Cooper customer's in Conway area
CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — More than 1,000 Santee Cooper customers were without power in the Conway area Tuesday morning. Crews said the outage was in the Singleton Ridge area and began at about 8:40 a.m. Power was restored by 9:57 a.m. and crews said it was a broken insulator.
wpde.com
Woman shot, killed by ex in Myrtle Beach, police say
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A woman is dead after a domestic-related shooting in Myrtle Beach Monday night. Betzabeth Meza, 26, originally from Mexico died as a result of a gunshot wound, according to Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden. The Myrtle Beach Police Dept. said they responded to a report...
wpde.com
MYR sees flight delays, cancellations mainly from Southwest Airlines amid holiday travel
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Nearly 4,000 cancellations, and even more delays across U.S. airports on Monday as the arctic blast impacted travelers everywhere as they're starting to come home from their holiday vacation. Flight Aware is showing major cities like Chicago, Atlanta, and Denver faced hundreds of cancellations...
wpde.com
Making the holidays green and bright with Grinding of the Greens in Horry County
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Christmas has come and gone but now you have to decide what to do with your Christmas tree. The Horry County Solid Waste Authority said they are encouraging people to take one extra step to make the holidays green and bright by recycling their trees after the season between Dec. 26 and Jan. 26.
wpde.com
Horry Co. non-profit serves more than 30,000 lbs of food to those in need this Christmas
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — It's the season for giving and it's been the mission of a local non-profit for decades to provide free holiday meals to those in need. This is the 34th year Community Christmas Dinner is providing free meals to the Horry County community. With an...
wpde.com
'They're human:' Myrtle Beach nonprofit gives people in need food, clothes on Christmas
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Christmas Day, volunteers served warm meals and gave out clothing to folks in need. There was Christmas music, gifts and even Jolly Old St. Nicholas made an appearance. It’s the fifth year Sonshine Recovery Ministries has served Christmas meals and given clothes to...
wpde.com
'A Southern Times Square' returns to Market Common for New Year's Eve
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — A popular New Year's Eve event in Market Common is returning for 2022. "A Southern Times Square" is set for Saturday, Dec. 31 from 9 p.m. to midnight. The event will feature live music by Charlotte-based Alternate Take Band, food beer and wine vendors...
wpde.com
Horry Co. utility responds to rolling outages issued by central power companies
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Temporary interruptions to some electric cooperative power services were implemented Saturday morning as South Carolina experiences unusually low temperatures. Horry Electric Co-op officials say freezing weather had already raised the demand for electricity to high levels, causing utilities to interrupt electricity service to businesses...
wpde.com
City of Georgetown to hold special election on December 27
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCIV) — The City Of Georgetown is holding a special election today to fill the seat vacated by City Councilmember Al Joseph. The two candidates that have filed are Kelley Ray Johnson (Republican) and Tamika Williams Obeng (Democratic). Early voting for the election was held from December...
wpde.com
Georgetown woman teaches Kwanzaa's importance to daughters as holiday begins
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Monday marks the first day of Kwanzaa and a Georgetown mother of two is sharing why it’s a special time of the year in her household. Pelor Richards owns Rich River Tours, and Gullah Goodz & Gifts, driven by the passion to preserve her culture and traditions and pass them down through generations.
