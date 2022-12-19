Elks Recognize Departed Members at Annual Memorial Service

Candles were lit for 50 members who have passed away

ATASCADERO — On Sunday, Dec. 4, the Atascadero Elks Lodge #2733 recently performed their annual Memorial Service for the 50 members of the Lodge who have passed away. The officers who participated, led by Exalted Ruler Susan Marple, were Ronnie Maxwell, Brandi Javine, Michelle Gardner, Jerrie Dahlen-PER, Nick Miller and Judi Harris. All 50 candles were lit for each departed member and the names of each were called out in recognition of their membership in the Lodge. The Past Exalted Rulers were also recognized. Once their names were read, each candle was extinguished in their memory. All Elk Lodges participate in this Memorial the first Sunday of December. Living or dead, an Elk is never forgotten, never forsaken.