Millington, TN

MSCS, Millington, poised to vote on agreement for Lucy Elementary, but terms unclear

By Laura Testino, Memphis Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
The Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
On the heels of an agreement over three Germantown schools, Memphis-Shelby County Schools is poised to consider an agreement with Millington over the sale and transfer of another elementary school.

Lucy Elementary School is located inside Millington, but is an MSCS school attended by 350 students. Documents show the building can accommodate nearly 800 students.

The details of the agreement are unclear and have not been made public. But both MSCS and Millington Municipal School board members will consider the agreement in special called meetings Tuesday, MSCS at 5 p.m. and Millington at 5:30 p.m.

Board agendas reviewed by The Commercial Appeal had no supporting documents as of Monday afternoon. But they do indicate the final agreement, or a pair of agreements, may pave the way for Millington to complete its own sale of another school building to the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Last week, as the MSCS board voted to approve an agreement on three Germantown schools, MSCS Interim Superintendent Toni Williams said the district had offered to sell Lucy Elementary School to Millington for its appraised value of $5.2 million over an interest-free six-year payment plan.

If those details hold true in the final agreement, it would be a shorter timeline than the deal for the Germantown schools. While MSCS would receive less funding in total, Millington would pay for one school what Germantown is paying for two (MSCS plans to sell Germantown High School).

That Germantown agreement, secured through a flurry of four votes last week, promises nearly $80 million in county funds toward a replacement for Germantown High School to be built in Cordova, and allows a nine-year transition timeline.

MSCS to lose '3G' schoolsAfter a flurry of four votes, Germantown schools transfer agreement takes effect

The agreements are due to a new state law requiring MSCS to give up four of its school buildings with addresses in Shelby County municipalities. Lucy Elementary is the only one of the schools with a secure future as a school building.

In both Millington and Germantown's cases, the law also dredges up the nearly decade-old federal lawsuit that paved the way for the six municipal districts to open.

The law prohibits school districts from operating schools within the bounds of another district. Since the creation of the municipal school districts, Germantown has campaigned for ownership of Germantown Elementary, Middle and High School, and city officials successfully lobbied for the state law in the spring.

The transfer and sale of those schools has taken subsequently taken the spotlight; amid threats to reopen the federal lawsuit, MSCS and Germantown officials successfully brokered the deal that also includes millions of county funds.

So long as an agreement is approved before Jan. 1, the transfer and sale of the school buildings can follow those terms rather than processes detailed in the law.

The agreement over Lucy Elementary School does not appear include a county commission vote for additional funds. It is not immediately clear when MSCS would announce transfer plans for students, who could be rezoned to other schools nearby, or transfer plans for school staff.

Millington, poised for BlueOval City growth, ready to expand school portfolio

Since its creation with the other municipal districts in the wake of the merger of Memphis City Schools and Shelby County Schools, Millington Municipal Schools has had steady enrollment that fluctuates around 2,500 students, enrolling just over 2,400 students last year.

Rather than expanding its building footprint, though, the district, notable in Shelby County for its socioeconomic and racial diversity, has closed a school building. E. A. Harrold was slated for closure before the merger and de-merger, but a planned replacement was put on hold in 2012 amid the transitions, The Commercial Appeal reported.

Over the summer, the district's school board voted to sell E. A. Harrold Elementary School in a lease-to-purchase agreement so the space could be used a community outpatient center by the Department of Veteran's Affairs.

Shelby County Commissioner Amber Mills said last week the sale of the building is in flux, describing both that building and Lucy Elementary as "held hostage" by MSCS in negotiations. Mills called the new law an "unfunded mandate" from the state and was among five commissioners who voted against the agreement with Germantown.

Mills, whose district includes Millington, asked Williams of MSCS about the status of E. A. Harrold, describing the building as an asset recognized by the federal suit creating the municipalities, suggesting nothing would prevent Millington from making payments due to MSCS ahead of schedule.

Williams said at the time she did not have complete details.

The MSCS board agenda for Tuesday includes a vote to approve a waiver of reversionary interest on E. A. Harrold, which could pave the way for Millington to own and complete the sale of the school, assuming certain conditions are met.

Millington development$150 million Astoria Square project signals new era for the town

Bo Griffin, the superintendent of Millington Municipal Schools, has said the district plans to use Lucy Elementary as a school building as it expects growth, thanks in part to Ford's BlueOval City project.

"We're getting ready for the influx," Griffin told The Commercial Appeal earlier this month.

Griffin said at the time he was looking to have the building ready for the 2024-25 school year for use by preschool to fifth graders.

Financing Germantown agreement could provide Millington with more building funds

The approved agreement for the Germantown schools transfer could financially benefit Shelby County's municipal districts, depending upon how the county finances $77.5 million for the replacement school. For now, the agreement is a promise to fund the new MSCS school over the next two years, but no funding plan has been identified.

The first allotment of $38.75 million would go into the budget for the current fiscal year, meaning the first portion could not be funded by a tax increase. To fund it, the county will have to either find unspent dollars, cut programs and services it has already budgeted, or push back capital projects. It could also do a mix of both.

But the final bill could increase if the county funds the new school costs with bonds. A state law requires school districts in a county to receive proportional allotments of bond proceeds. For MSCS to receive $77 million, a collective $21 million would be dispersed across the municipal districts.

Both Germantown and Millington school leaders have said they expect money from the new MSCS school.

During the county commission's vote last week, Griffin made a public case.

"First and foremost, commissioners, let me say this: I’m all in favor of a new [replacement high] school," Griffin said. "The only thing I’m asking for, this board constantly talks about equality, we just want our fair share of the ADA [bond proceeds]: $1.6 million goes a long way in Millington."

Laura Testino covers education and children's issues for the Commercial Appeal. Reach her at laura.testino@commercialappeal.com or 901-512-3763. Find her on Twitter: @LDTestino

