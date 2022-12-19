Read full article on original website
WAND TV
Closings and cancellations across central Illinois ahead of storm
(WAND) — Libraries, government buildings, and nonprofits are planning to close their doors on Thursday and Friday due to severe winter weather. Anyone planning a trip to a library, courthouse, or other public building should check online or call ahead before leaving home. Listed below are just a few...
foxillinois.com
Christmas tree pick up in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The City of Springfield’s Office of Public Works will pick up natural fir and evergreen Christmas trees and wreaths within the corporate city limits of Springfield. Starting January 9, the city crews will make one pass through the neighborhoods beginning and continue throughout the...
WAND TV
Dreaming of a "White Christmas?"
(WAND WEATHER)- It is looking more and more likely we will see a "White Christmas" this year across Central Illinois. What exactly is a "White Christmas?" How much snow does it take for it to be called that, and how common is it here?. From a meteorological standpoint, an inch...
foxillinois.com
Decatur buses will operate on 'snow routes' Friday
DECATUR, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — People who ride Decatur Public Transit, DPT, buses may have to make alternative plans for getting around depending on what bus they usually ride because the transit will be operating on its snow routes schedule. Starting at 5:15 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, the fixed-route...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
foxillinois.com
Springfield prepares for winter storm
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — With the winter storm coming later this week, the Department of Public Works is gearing up. The Department of Public Works said they will start preparing the roads on Wednesday. They said they will be focusing on trouble areas such as steeper areas and bridges.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
wmay.com
Zoning Change Approved To Allow ”Travel Center” On Stevenson Drive
A zoning change has been approved to allow a planned travel center on Stevenson Drive in Springfield, even as concerns are raised about noise from the facility creating disruptions for nearby homes. The Quick Trip travel center planned for 3000 Stevenson Drive would have fuel canopies and other amenities for...
WAND TV
Mt. Zion declares snow emergency
MT. ZION, Ill. (WAND)- The Village of Mt. Zion has declared a snow emergency, until further notice, due to the current Winter Storm Warning that has been issued for Macon County. According to Officials, during the snow emergency parking is prohibited on all Village streets. No person shall park, cause...
foxillinois.com
Moving Pillsbury Forward begins demolition at former Pillsbury Mills site
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Moving Pillsbury Forward will begin demolition at the Pillsbury site on Wednesday. The demolition will start at 1 p.m. and begin at the south gate of the building. With the help of volunteers, the site has been cleared of unwanted vegetation and trash. Over 700...
foxillinois.com
Send us your weather pictures
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — With the winter storm coming our way we want you to send in your weather pictures. To submit your pictures you can submit them here, or go to our website and press the chime-in tab at the top.
foxillinois.com
Mt. Zion under a snow emergency watch
MT. ZION, Ill (WICS) — The Village of Mt. Zion will be under a snow emergency until further notice. A Winter Storm Warning has been issued for Macon County and forecasts are predicting ice and a snowstorm which can impair transportation and emergency services. Officials say during a snow...
foxillinois.com
Sangamon County declares level 1 winter weather emergency
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Sangamon County has declared a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency in effect until further notice. Officials say the declaration applies only to county highways. Under a Level 1 Winter Weather Emergency, roadways are hazardous. Drivers may encounter blowing and drifting snow, and roadways may be...
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
Abandoned Springfield house destroyed by fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — A house in Springfield was destroyed on Thursday when a fire broke out, forcing firefighters to battle both the flames and the frigid temperatures. Chief Brandon Blough said the fire happened at 1905 East Cook Street around 2:30 p.m. The structure was abandoned but was open for trespass. Neighbors reported at […]
capitolwolf.com
Light up the Park in Chatham cancelled
Due to upcoming inclement weather, Light up the Park in Chatham will be cancelled through December 24th. The last night the event will be open for viewing will be Christmas night on December 25th.
Central Illinois Proud
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
beckerspayer.com
'We've got to serve our community': Why Springfield Clinic launched its own health plan
A year after splitting with Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, Springfield (Ill.) Clinic launched its own health plan: Springfield Clinic Advantage. Chase Hammon, CFO of Springfield Clinic, told Becker's Springfield Clinic Advantage might be the biggest thing the clinic has done in its history. Springfield Clinic operates 90 clinics...
foxillinois.com
Chatham residents displaced after fire
CHATHAM, Ill. (WICS) — Two people and their pets were displaced after a structure fire on Wednesday in the 600 block of Magnolia Drive. The Chatham Fire Department responded to the scene around 7 p.m. When crews arrived the fire had already breached the metal roof. Officials say the...
wmay.com
Demolition Work To Get Underway At Pillsbury Site
Demolition work is set to begin in the days to come on some of the remaining structures at the former Pillsbury Mills site. The site’s nonprofit owner, Moving Pillsbury Forward, says two dilapidated warehouses will be the first structures to come down, because they have partially collapsed and pose a safety hazard to anyone on the site.
