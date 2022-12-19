Read full article on original website
Bitter cold to arrive in Charleston for Christmas weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It will not feel like a typical Christmas in the Lowcountry – bitter cold temperatures are expected to arrive just in time for the holiday. Forecasters say temperatures will begin to plummet on Friday as a powerful arctic front moves across the region just days before Christmas. Storm Team 2 Meteorologist […]
Fireworks on Christmas allowed in these Lowcountry areas
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Hearing the pop and crackle of fireworks will become a regular sound over the next several days. In fact, neighbors should not be surprised if they see the sparkle of a few fireworks while looking to the sky for Santa and his eight reindeer on Christmas Eve. While most people […]
Warming shelters opening throughout the Lowcountry Christmas weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Several warming shelters will open over Christmas weekend as frigid temperatures are expected to move into the Lowcountry. Shelters will be open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday evenings in North Charleston, Mount Pleasant, Goose Creek, and Summerville. The following shelters will be open Friday: The following shelters will be open Saturday and […]
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Dangerous Cold Arrives Friday!
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Arctic Blast is on the way as a cold front will push off the coast early on Friday ushering in some of the coldest air in a decade! First Alert Weather Days begin Friday as the cold front pushes through between 6-8 am bringing a drop in temperatures from the mid 50s to the mid 30s over the course of 1-3 hours. It will turn windy Friday morning too with wind gusts to 40-45 mph. Combining the windy conditions and colder temperatures, wind chill values will drop into the 20s Friday morning and will stay there throughout the day. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 20s Friday evening with wind chills in the teens. Overnight, the temps will continue to fall with lows in the upper teens and low 20s Saturday morning. Wind chills will drop between 0 and 10 degrees Saturday morning. The wind will start to calm down Saturday but the cold temperatures will remain with sunny skies, highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. It will be a cold Christmas eve and a cold Christmas day with the coldest start to Christmas since 1989, our last white Christmas. The moisture will depart before the freezing temps; so no snow for the kids. Christmas will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 40s.
live5news.com
How to stay warm and safe during a record-breaking winter weekend
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - With seeing record-breaking temperatures this weekend that the Lowcountry is not used to, local energy providers and one fire department are preparing for any possible outages and fires. Battalion Chief Shawn Flanagan from St. John’s Fire District says they typically see one to two house fires...
live5news.com
Downtown Charleston roads reopen after morning coastal flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Several roads blocked by coastal flood waters Thursday morning have since reopened to traffic. Charleston Police reported portions of Beaufain Street, Fishburne Street, Hagood Avenue, Washington Street and Lockwood Drive were shut down. Several other downtown roads were under a warning for possible closure if flooding...
live5news.com
What SC emergency management officials are expecting ahead of cold Christmas weekend
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolinians might not have a white Christmas in store for this year, but it will be a cold Christmas, potentially the coldest in about 40 years. Staff with the South Carolina Emergency Management Division (SCEMD) have been monitoring the weather moving in ahead the...
Charleston area roads close due to flooding
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Some roads in the Charleston area are closed Thursday morning due to coastal flooding. A coastal flood advisory is in place for Charleston and coastal Colleton until 9:00 a.m. Below is a list of closures as of 9:38 a.m. Barre Street – Montague/Beaufain Street Central Park at Riverland (lanes partially blocked) Fishburne […]
cn2.com
Freezing Temps and Rain Causing Concern at Home and on the Road
TRI-COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Both state and county leaders want you to stay safe on the roads if you’re planning to travel in the next couple days. The SC Department of Transportation already preparing for the cold by pre-treating the roads for any possible buildup of ice or snow. Along side this preparation for the cold, officials are also advising those who plan to be on the road with some tips.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
live5news.com
McMaster issues executive order ahead of winter weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Gov. Henry McMaster has waived some transportation regulations ahead of possible winter weather that could affect portions of the state this weekend. Executive Order 2022-40 states that South Carolina could experience “hazardous winter weather conditions or a prolonged period of cold temperatures, which has increased the demand for certain heating fuels and other essential commodities.”
abcnews4.com
Still need a Christmas tree? A Walmart in Mt. Pleasant is giving some away for free
MT. PLEASANT, S.C. (WCIV) — If you've held off on getting a Christmas tree this year, now's your chance to snag a free one. The Wando Crossing Walmart on US-17 in Mount Pleasant had a couple pallets of 6 to 7-ft Fraser fir trees out for free on Wednesday.
live5news.com
Lowcountry animal shelters at capacity, asking for fosters over the holidays
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Animal shelters across the Lowcountry are encouraging people to foster ahead of the Christmas and New Year holidays to give animals in need a warm home. The Berkeley County Animal Center and Dorchester Paws say they are at capacity. To help alleviate the cost of...
live5news.com
FIRST ALERT: Wind chill could drop below 10 by Saturday morning
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Live 5 First Alert Weather team says an unusually strong, Arctic cold front will bring the coldest temperatures to the Lowcountry since January. Live 5 Chief Meteorologist Bill Walsh said temperatures will fall from about 60 on Friday morning down into the 30s by noon. Windy conditions will drive wind chills into the 20s by midday and even lower into the afternoon.
abccolumbia.com
Governor McMaster urges residents to prepare for cold weather
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— Governor Henry McMaster is asking residents to prepare for the upcoming cold weather and stay up to date with the latest forecast. The National Weather Service (NWS) says a cold front will pass through Columbia starting Friday morning, with wind gusts near 40 mph. A Wind...
live5news.com
IOP County Park to close for 2 months while contractors work on $533K project
ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. (WCSC) - Charleston County’s most popular beach park on the Isle of Palms will be closing for the next two months as crews work on a new project to increase accessibility. Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission said the closure from Jan. 1 to Feb....
live5news.com
8 adults, 10 dogs displaced in North Charleston house fire
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The North Charleston Fire Department said eight adults, six dogs and four puppies were displaced in a Tuesday morning fire. Fire officials said they responded to the 2500 block of Wecco Street around 8:11 a.m. for the fire and found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home.
live5news.com
GP HOPE delivers toys and holiday cheer to Colleton County residents
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Some folks in Colleton County had a great weekend thanks to GP H.O.P.E., Inc. The group’s acronym stands for Green Pond Helping Our People Excel. The nonprofit hosted its third annual toy and bike giveaway last Saturday. More than 200 people turned out at the...
live5news.com
Health officials warn community of holiday hazards
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Christmas is right around the corner and while opening gifts and visiting with family is exciting there are some holiday hazards to be aware of. Mary Beth Vassy, with the Medical University of South Carolina, says water beads are high on their radar this year because when kids swallow them it can cause serious health issues and lead to hospitalization.
islandeyenews.com
Don’t Panic!
Yes, I’m a fan of Douglas Adams’s Hitchhiker’s Guide series … you’ll see references to that from time to time. Precipitation associated with a storm passing by to the south will extend a little farther north than expected today. A radar composite loop ending at...
