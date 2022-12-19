CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Arctic Blast is on the way as a cold front will push off the coast early on Friday ushering in some of the coldest air in a decade! First Alert Weather Days begin Friday as the cold front pushes through between 6-8 am bringing a drop in temperatures from the mid 50s to the mid 30s over the course of 1-3 hours. It will turn windy Friday morning too with wind gusts to 40-45 mph. Combining the windy conditions and colder temperatures, wind chill values will drop into the 20s Friday morning and will stay there throughout the day. Temperatures will drop quickly into the 20s Friday evening with wind chills in the teens. Overnight, the temps will continue to fall with lows in the upper teens and low 20s Saturday morning. Wind chills will drop between 0 and 10 degrees Saturday morning. The wind will start to calm down Saturday but the cold temperatures will remain with sunny skies, highs will only reach the mid to upper 30s. It will be a cold Christmas eve and a cold Christmas day with the coldest start to Christmas since 1989, our last white Christmas. The moisture will depart before the freezing temps; so no snow for the kids. Christmas will be a mostly sunny day with highs in the low 40s.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 23 HOURS AGO