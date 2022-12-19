Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Madison introduces stricter regulations on ice and snow removal to reduce environmental impactEdy ZooMadison, WI
This Huge General Store in Wisconsin is a Must-VisitJoe MertensSpring Green, WI
Wisconsin witness says cigar-shaped object flashed light and disappearedRoger MarshSauk City, WI
TSA issues reminder after dog accidentally sent through X-Ray machineB.R. ShenoyMadison, WI
4 Great Burger Places in WisconsinAlina AndrasWisconsin State
Related
Greater Milwaukee Today
Oconomowoc building offers community one last service
OCONOMOWOC — Since the late 1800s, the block of buildings located downtown at 125-131 Main St. near Fowler Lake and the Village Green have served many purposes throughout the years. As the foundations of the community’s downtown were being established, the site housed several early Oconomowoc businesses, including saloons...
veronapress.com
The Toys of Our Lives collectibles store holds grand opening
If you’re still looking for that last-minute gift, one of Verona’s newest businesses might just be the place you’re looking for. Last weekend, long-time drama teacher Paul Ivkovich and his family, who live in Middleton, fulfilled a life-long dream of holding a grand opening for their very own vintage toy and modern collectible store, The Toys of Our Lives, in Verona.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Dells’ Palace Theater closes, cancels upcoming shows
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Wisconsin Dells theater has canceled all upcoming shows and will shut down. The Palace Theater posted on its website that it will close immediately. “We will forever cherish the wonderful memories of shows, concerts, and special occasions that we created over the past eight years, especially the laughter and awe shown by adults and children alike,” the message said.
captimes.com
28 Madison area restaurants open on Christmas Eve / Christmas Day
Whether you’re looking to make your holiday a little easier or Dec. 25 is just another Sunday for you, a variety of Madison-area pubs, cafes and restaurants are open this Christmas weekend to meet your needs. Days and hours listed were verified at the time of publishing, but all...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
At winter’s onset, homeless men use Madison’s shelter in record numbers
Even before this week’s perilous weather, pressure on the area’s homeless shelter system has been building, with the men’s shelter setting a record on Monday night and the women’s and families’ shelters also seeing high numbers. On Monday night, Porchlight Inc., which operates the new...
fox47.com
LIST: Local businesses and services closing due to winter storm
The following local businesses and services have announced they are closed due to inclement weather:. American Red Cross — Holiday Blood Drive is canceled due to winter storm. More info here. Henry Vilas Zoo Lights – light show at Henry Vilas Zoo is canceled for Thursday and Friday; ticket...
UW-Madison students stuck on campus due to blizzard
For UW-Madison students with on-campus jobs and late final exams, storm conditions on Thursday are leaving them stuck on the university's campus.
Channel 3000
10 restaurants we’re excited about right now
The dining scene is not what it was 10 years ago. Of course, it’s not even what it was three years ago. The pandemic tipped the restaurant model on its head, challenging current restaurants’ operations and playing backdrop to new opens along with dispiriting closures. Through it all, we’ve witnessed just how passionate the people behind local restaurants are and what lengths they’ll go to in order to keep doing what they love. Many have ushered in a new era of creativity and innovation that makes us excited for what’s ahead and what’s happening right now.
Madison, Dane County closing non-essential government offices due to winter storm
MADISON, Wis. — Both the City of Madison and Dane County will close non-essential government offices Thursday afternoon and Friday due to the upcoming winter storm. The county is closing non-essential operations at 2 p.m. Thursday through the end of Friday. Essential services will still operate, the county said. The city is also closing offices at 2 p.m. Thursday through...
nbc15.com
Some Wisconsin health clinics announce weather-related closures
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Some Wisconsin health systems announced weather-related closures for Thursday night and Friday amid the heavy snow and frigid temperatures. All UW Health hospitals and clinics are set to remain operating Friday. According to the health system, it has worked to convert in-person appointments Friday to telehealth visits when possible. Patients who have questions about their appointments should call their clinic or use MyChart to contact their provider.
nbc15.com
Southern Wisconsin counties open warming shelters in extreme weather
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Counties across southern Wisconsin are updating their warming shelter hours as the extreme winter weather rolls in Thursday night. The following counties have released warming shelter updates for residents:. DANE COUNTY:. Dec,. 21-27, 2022 will be Extreme Weather Nights for Porchlight Men’s Shelter and The Salvation...
nbc15.com
13-year-old girl located in Beloit
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beloit Police Department thanked the public for their support Thursday night after noting a 13-year-old girl they had been searching for was found. The police department had said in a Facebook post around 7:20 p.m. that the teen was last seen on the 800 block of Wisconsin Avenue walking north. She was located later Thursday evening.
fortatkinsononline.com
City officials enact snow emergency beginning Thursday at noon
Fort Atkinson city officials have announced that a snow emergency will go into effect Thursday, at noon, and remain in effect until Friday, at 8 a.m. During a snow emergency, all vehicles must be removed from public streets and alleys, according to the city’s announcement. Residents may park in...
MyStateline.com
Latest on the winter storm hitting the Rockford region
The new snow is beginning to come to end across the Stateline, but that does not mean impacts from this system are over. Far from it, in fact. Here are some of the headlines of what we will see the rest of the evening tonight. New snow is already tapering off but blowing and drifting will continue into the night tonight. Winds will pick up in the snow’s wake, bringing up to 50 mile per hour wind gusts to the area. Then the bitter cold comes in with wind chills well below zero through the day tomorrow.
Proposed zoning change gets pushback from neighborhoods near UW campus
MADISON, Wis. — A city-led plan to change a decades-old zoning law in Madison in the name of housing equity is being described by some as well-intended but they’re not convinced it will have the desired effect. One-third of the city of Madison doesn’t allow more than two unrelated renters to live together, but for owner-occupied homes in the same...
nbc15.com
Animal control frees coyote stuck in Dane Co. basement
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Two Dane Co. animal services officers are being credited with helping a scared coyote escape the basement of a home that was still being built. Public Health Madison and Dane Co. shared a couple of pictures Tuesday of the coyote while it was still in the walled hole that will become the basement. In its Facebook post, the agency described the coyote as “frozen in fear” and both of its images show the animal curled up in a corner.
Janesville police investigating fire at crafts store as possible arson
Janesville police say they are investigating a commercial fire Wednesday night as a possible case of arson.
MyStateline.com
Expected snowfall totals for the Rockford region
The entire Stateline is under a Winter Storm Warning. This will go in effect Wednesday night/Thursday morning and last through Saturday early morning. Snow moves in by 6-7pm for western Stateline cities first such as Galena and Savanna. This will then move further east making it to the Rockford area between 9-11pm. For areas towards McHenry and DeKalb Counties (far eastern portions of the Stateline) after 11pm.
nbc15.com
Madison citywide plow starts at midnight, but roads will get worse
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Madison’s citywide plowing effort will start at midnight, the City’s Streets Division announced Thursday afternoon. The agency is asking drivers to find off-street parking during the operation to offer snowplow drivers a clear path to work. For the rest of the afternoon and evening,...
nbc15.com
UnityPoint Health - Meriter announces most popular baby names of 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - UnityPoint Health - Meriter is releasing the most popular baby names of 2022!. The busiest birthing center in the state compiled a list of the top 15 baby names this year. Meriter said for the first time in four years, Jack/Jackson/Jaxson was dethroned from its spot...
Comments / 0