Central Illinois Proud
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
1470 WMBD
Police investigating non-criminal shooting death
PEORIA, Ill. – It’s not believed to be a homicide at the moment. That’s what Peoria Police are saying following a juvenile who was found just before 2:00 p.m. Thursday in the area of Lexington Hills Apartments. They say he had an apparent gunshot wound, and wasn’t...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria felon gets 30 months for gun possession
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced on Dec. 20th to 30 months imprisonment for possession of a firearm while a felon. According to a USDOJ press release, 22-year-old Anthony Morris was arrested in May when police located a Honda Fit that had been reported stolen. Police conducting surveillance saw Morris enter the seat. After converging on the vehicle, a firearm tucked between Morris’ leg and center console was in plain sight. The .380 caliber pistol was loaded and had been reported stolen.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
25newsnow.com
Peoria felon sentenced to over 4 years in prison for handgun possession
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man was sentenced Tuesday to 51 months in federal prison along with a three-year term of supervised release for possessing a firearm as a felon. At the sentencing hearing for Eshayah Y. Aguirre, 21, of the 1600 block of North Great Oak Road,...
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
1470 WMBD
Man injured after North Valley shooting
PEORIA, Ill. – A man was hurt Wednesday night after being shot in Peoria’s North Valley. Peoria Police were dispatched around 7:15 p.m. to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where the man had just arrived with a gunshot wound. The victim told police he was walking near Morton...
Central Illinois Proud
Collision Alert for McLean County
MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
newschannel20.com
Two juveniles arrested and facing charges of murder
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday and are facing charges of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The Rantoul Police Department says the arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in relation to the shooting death of DeCarlo Douglas 34, in Rantoul on November 20.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years for drugs, firearms
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man was sentenced to 152 months in federal prison for drug trafficking and firearm offenses. According to a press release, 33-year-old Dary McGhee was sentenced Tuesday to two concurrent 92-month sentences for possession of cocaine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was also sentenced to 60 months for possessing a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking, which will be served consecutively.
1470 WMBD
Grand jury charges Peoria man with murder
PEORIA, Ill. – A Peoria man who faces charges in four different cases has been indicted by a grand jury in one of those for First-Degree Murder. Domonicue Linwood, 24, was given the charge by the grand jury Tuesday. Linwood allegedly shot Jamarion Lee, 24, in September on West...
iheart.com
Man Arrested in Illinois Identified as Suspect in Iowa City Armed Robbery
(Peoria County, IL) -- Investigators say a man arrested last week in Peoria County, Illinois is a suspect in an armed robbery in Iowa City. Iowa City Police say 20 year-old Dewayne Corley-Jones is a suspect in an armed robbery near West Benton Street and Oaknoll Court. He was taken into custody last week in Illinois. Corley-Jones will be extradited to Iowa and face multiple charges, including first-degree robbery.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
Central Illinois Proud
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
25newsnow.com
Peoria man sentenced to over 12 years in prison for federal firearm offenses, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man has been sentenced to a total of 152 months in federal prison along with six years of supervised released, according to the Department of Jusice. Daryl G. McGhee, 33, of the 6000 block of North Hamilton, was sentenced December 16, following two...
25newsnow.com
Missing East Peoria woman found safe
EAST PEORIA (25 News Now) - A missing East Peoria woman has been found alive and safe in Ohio. The East Peoria Police Department confirmed Thursday that Caryl K. Harrer was found earlier in the day, and the family had been notified. The Department adds they thank everyone, including outside...
