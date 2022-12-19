ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, IL

foxillinois.com

I-57 traffic crash south of Rantoul

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul. Officials say the crash is causing lane blockage in both north and southbound lanes. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is an ongoing story,...
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

WCIA

Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
newschannel20.com

Two juveniles arrested and facing charges of murder

RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday and are facing charges of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The Rantoul Police Department says the arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in relation to the shooting death of DeCarlo Douglas 34, in Rantoul on November 20.
RANTOUL, IL
WAND TV

wmay.com

State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man

Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington

McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
wlds.com

Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter

***UPDATE*** from the Missing Persons Awareness Network 12/21/22 12:09PM:. With a great relief, we can report that Charli and Penelope have been located and are with family, both safe! Thank you to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan, Scott Cass County CrimeStoppers, and all of you for sharing!!
FRANKLIN, IL
WCIA

foxillinois.com

Man steals purse from CVS in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred at CVS. Police say around 4:56 p.m. on December 12, a male subject wearing white shoes, dark pants, a dark jacket, and a multi-color stocking cap stole a purse from someone walking into the store.
SPRINGFIELD, IL
25newsnow.com

Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
PEORIA, IL
newschannel20.com

Man steals from Walmart then batters worker

SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
SAVOY, IL
wmay.com

Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges

Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
WCIA

Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
97ZOK

IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas

This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Champaign Police investigating bank robbery, asking public for help

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday. The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WAND TV

Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
SPRINGFIELD, IL

