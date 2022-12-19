Read full article on original website
foxillinois.com
I-57 traffic crash south of Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Police is investigating a crash on Interstate 57 near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul. Officials say the crash is causing lane blockage in both north and southbound lanes. The crash happened around 8 a.m. on Thursday. This is an ongoing story,...
WAND TV
Crash reported on I-57 near Rantoul
RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police were called out for a property crash involving a commercial vehicle on Interstate 57 northbound near milepost 248 just south of Rantoul Thursday morning. Both north and southbound lanes may be slowed. Drivers are told to expect delays and seek an alternate route...
wglt.org
Man convicted in McLean County harassment case without the victim at trial
A McLean County jury has convicted a Decatur man on weapons and harassment charges after prosecutors say he repeatedly tried to intimidate the victim to change her story. The Normal Police Department said Aundera Gardner harassed the mother of his two children through text messages. McLean County State’s Attorney Erika...
Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retires after 22 years
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after 22 years. In 1993, Creel began his law enforcement career in Des Moines, Iowa with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. He then worked for the Chicago Police Department in 1995 before being hired by the Champaign Police Department in 2000. “I feel […]
Sangamon County Coroner confirms death of 35-year-old Springfield man
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon confirmed the death of 35-year-old Earl L. Moore on Wednesday. Moore was transported by EMS from his residence in Springfield to the emergency room on Dec. 18 and was pronounced dead by hospital staff upon arrival at approximately 3:14 a.m. The coroner said an autopsy was […]
Man sentenced to 38 years for shooting at Champaign Co. Sheriff’s deputy
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — A Potomac man has been sentenced to 38 years in prison for shooting at a Champaign County Sheriff’s deputy nearly two years ago. John Bennett pleaded guilty to a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm, a crime that carries a maximum of 45 years in prison. Champaign County State’s Attorney […]
newschannel20.com
Two juveniles arrested and facing charges of murder
RANTOUL, Ill. (WICS) — Two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, were arrested on Tuesday and are facing charges of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The Rantoul Police Department says the arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in relation to the shooting death of DeCarlo Douglas 34, in Rantoul on November 20.
WAND TV
Champaign PD officer retires after 22 years of service in CPD
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) — A Champaign police officer retired from the force just in time for the holidays. Officer Jeffrey Creel retired this week after a 22 year stint in the Champaign Police Department. His career began in 1993 with the Polk County Sheriff's Office in Des Moines, Iowa....
wmay.com
State Police Investigating Death Of Springfield Man
Illinois State Police are investigating the death of a man who was pronounced dead on arrival Sunday morning at HSHS St. John’s Hospital. Sangamon County Coroner Jim Allmon says 35-year-old Earl Moore was taken to the hospital’s emergency room from his residence around 3:15am Sunday. An autopsy is being done to determine the cause and manner of death.
25newsnow.com
State police investigate 2-vehicle crash on I-55 near Bloomington
McLEAN COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are currently investigating a two-vehicle crash involving a commercial motor vehicle with lane blockage. The crash happened at around 11:13 a.m. in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 at mile marker 160 near Bloomington. This story will be updated.
wlds.com
Authorities Seeking Info on Missing Franklin Woman and Daughter
***UPDATE*** from the Missing Persons Awareness Network 12/21/22 12:09PM:. With a great relief, we can report that Charli and Penelope have been located and are with family, both safe! Thank you to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office and the Morgan, Scott Cass County CrimeStoppers, and all of you for sharing!!
2 Champaign juveniles arrested for murder, unlawful use of weapon
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — The Rantoul Police Department and US Marshalls Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested two Champaign juveniles, ages 14 and 16, on Tuesday for the offenses of murder and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon. The arrests come as a result of the ongoing investigation in connection to the shooting death of 34-year-old DeCarlo […]
foxillinois.com
Man steals purse from CVS in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — Crime Stoppers is seeking information to assist the Springfield Police Department in reference to a theft that occurred at CVS. Police say around 4:56 p.m. on December 12, a male subject wearing white shoes, dark pants, a dark jacket, and a multi-color stocking cap stole a purse from someone walking into the store.
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
newschannel20.com
Man steals from Walmart then batters worker
SAVOY, Ill. (WCCU) — The Champaign County Sheriff's Office is seeking public assistance in solving a retail theft and a battery to a store employee at the Walmart in Savoy. We're told on December 15, a suspect entered Walmart, placed a hoverboard and scooter into a cart, and started walking toward the exit.
wmay.com
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
Springfield Police arrest 9 people for weapon offenses
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WCIA) — Nine people were arrested for gun-related charges over the weekend in Springfield. A release from the Springfield Police Department said officers recovered six guns on Dec. 17 and the early hours of Dec. 18. 31-year-old Quintez Johnson, 28-year-old Deandre Blocker Jr., 22-year-old Davonte Hanson, 29-year-old Tyler Allison, 34-year-old Bennie Johnson Jr. […]
IL Drug Dealer Hoping For Get Out Of Jail Free Card For Christmas
This little Santa helper in Illinois got busted for bringing "special" treats to naughty adult boys and girls. It's Illegal To Sell Drugs In Illinois Even During The Holidays. Recreational marijuana is legal in Illinois but there are some rules. Residents can't just randomly sell weed as a side hustle. It has to be an official dispensary. If you break the law, there's a good chance you'll go to jail. Even during the holidays.
Champaign Police investigating bank robbery, asking public for help
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — Champaign Police are asking for the community’s help in finding the person who robbed a bank on Monday. The robbery happened at First Financial Bank located at 1205 South Neil Street. Officers responded there at 9:11 a.m. and learned that a suspect had entered the bank, displayed a note that indicated […]
WAND TV
Springfield FD fights bitter cold while responding to abandoned house fire
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — According to a Facebook post from Springfield Fire Fighters Local 37, crews are on a scene with heavy fire showing in the 1900 block of East Cook. Multiple engines and trucks are currently at the fire. According to the page, the two story wooden structure is "fully involved" which generally means that the building is unable to be entered due to the amount of fire.
