We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Madame Noire
Viola Davis Was Pissed About Being Told She Isn’t Pretty Enough To Land Lead Roles
Viola Davis is confident and happy her self-worth is built upon factors outside of the beauty standards other people value. For the December/January issue of Harper’s Bazaar, The Woman King actress opened up about how her self-worth has been impacted by others’ hurtful comments about her appearance. “The...
Dolly Parton Reveals the Truth Behind Rumors About Her
I think that we can all agree that Dolly Parton is a national treasure. Her country music career, acting, philanthropy, style, and great sense of humor have made her an icon in more than just the country world. Today, when you say “Dolly” everyone knows who you’re talking about, whether they’re a fan of the genre or not. One doesn’t reach that kind of fame without being the center of a few juicy rumors.
Who is Darius Jackson? Meet pregnant Keke Palmer’s boyfriend
Keke Palmer announced Saturday she’s expecting her first child with boyfriend Darius Jackson. “Honestly, this has been the biggest blessing and I am so excited guys — I’m gonna be a mom!” the “True Jackson, VP” alum shared during her opening monologue on “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend. Jackson also celebrated the happy news on Instagram with a photo of Palmer’s baby bump and the caption, “2023 ❤️.” Here’s what you need to know about the soon-to-be father. Who is Darius Jackson? Darius Jackson, who also goes by Darius Daulton, works in both the fitness and entertainment industries. Although little is known about Jackson’s...
brides.com
Gabourey Sidibe Says She Secretly Married Brandon Frankel Last Year
Gabourey Sidibe and Brandon Frankel have been keeping their relationship status a secret for over a year. While promoting her new holiday film All I Didn't Want for Christmas during an appearance on Live With Kelly and Ryan on December 5, 2022, the actress announced that she and Frankel are actually married.
Elle
Ben Affleck Says He'd 'Probably Still Be Drinking' If He Was Still Married To Jennifer Garner
Ben Affleck is opening up about his marriage to his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. On Monday, the Last Duel actor appeared on The Howard Stern Show, where he candidly spoke about his struggles with alcohol while married and his attempt to stay with Garner for their kids. The couple, who married...
LL Cool J and His Wife, Simone Smith, Have Been Married for 27 Years
Over the years, LL Cool J (real name James Todd Smith) has built a successful career as a Grammy award-winning hip-hop icon, actor, NAACP award recipient, and a Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductee — among other things. But he's also known as a father of four and a husband to one woman for 27 years and counting. He was asked to host the 2022 National Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony — he's a legend and a family man!
musictimes.com
Is Gwen Stefani OK? ‘The Voice’ Coach Concerns Fans After Seeing This
Gwen Stefani shared a highly controversial image on Twitter this week, causing concern among her followers. The platinum-blonde beauty posted a selfie with her chin resting in her hand, showcasing her full lips and full-glam makeup. Blake Shelton's wife posted the sultry picture, "waiting 4 thxgiving dinner like...gx." Per OK...
Janet Jackson opens up about being pregnant aged 50
Janet Jackson has revealed what it's like being a single working mother, having given birth to her son at the age of 50. On 3 January, 2017, the All For You singer gave birth to a baby boy named Eissa Al Mana. The birth came as a surprise to some...
Iconic Actress and Singer Dies
Iconic actress and singer Georgia Holt has reportedly died, according to her daughter, legendary singer Cher, CNN reports. In a post to Twitter over the weekend, Cher appeared to confirm the death, writing "Mom is gone," alongside a sad face emoji. The news was later reportedly confirmed to The Washington Post by Cher's representative.
Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex August Alsina Hits The Town With His New Boyfriend Zu Days After Coming Out
Jada Pinkett Smith’s ex-boyfriend August Alsina’s relationship with his boyfriend Zu is going strong with the two spending the Thanksgiving holiday together, RadarOnline.com has learned. On Thursday, August’s new musician beau named Zu posted a selfie of the two-eating lunch outside. The two are seated close to each other and were matching in all-black ensembles. August followed up with his own post on Instagram which showed the two in an elevator while posing for the camera. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this week, August revealed Zu as his partner to the world on an episode of The Surreal Life.During a...
Sheree Zampino says she 'had an issue' with Will Smith saying that their divorce was his 'ultimate failure'
Zampino discussed relationships on the latest episode of "Red Table Talk," hosted by Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris.
toofab.com
Leah Remini Breaks Her Silence on Kirstie Alley's Death After Years Long Scientology Feud
"Although Scientologists don't believe in prayers, my prayers do go out to her two children, who are now without their mom" Leah Remini is sending well wishes to Kirstie Alley's family following the news of her death -- despite their Scientology feud that goes back years. "The news of Kirstie...
So It Begins: 2 of Nick Cannon’s 6 Baby Mothers Are Beefing on Instagram
One of the mothers to Nick Cannon’s 11 children isn’t taking a liking to what she believes is Cannon’s absence in her child’s life. It all started when LaNisha Cole, 40, questioned why he frequently posted images of his other children on Instagram, but never posted images of the 3-month-old child she shares with The Masked Singer star named Onyx.
Popculture
Sharon Osbourne Breaks Silence on Hospitalization
Sharon Osbourne is speaking out following her recent hospitalization. On Instagram, Osbourne shared a brief but positive update on how she's been doing. The update comes days after she suffered a medical emergency on Friday night. Osbourne posted a photo of her dog posing in front of her Christmas tree,...
Kenan Thompson Opens Up About Missing Old SNL Chums And Why Pete Davidson Gets So Much Attention From The Ladies
Saturday Night Live icon Kenan Thompson reminisced about past co-stars, and offered explanation for why Pete Davidson gets so much attention fro the ladies.
LeAnn Rimes’ Affair With Co-Star Eddie Cibrian Led to an 11-Year Marriage
LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian are one of Hollywood's strongest couples, despite their relationship starting as an affair when they were both married to other people.
Popculture
Lauren London Playing Eddie Murphy and Nia Long's Daughter in 'You People' Sparks Casting Debate
Netflix has dropped the first teaser trailer for its upcoming comedy You People. The film marks the directorial debut of Kenya Barris, the genius behind ABC's critically acclaimed comedy series, black-ish. Starring Jonah Hill, Nia Long, Eddie Murphy, and Lauren London, the official logline reads: "A new couple and their families find themselves examining modern love and family dynamics amidst clashing cultures, societal expectations and generational differences." Hill stars as London's boyfriend, with Long and Murphy playing London's parents.
ETOnline.com
Jason Momoa Delivers Christmas Tree to Ex Lisa Bonet's House
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet are getting into the holiday spirit. The Aquaman star was spotted on Monday packing a Christmas tree into his truck that he later delivered to his ex-wife's Malibu home. The 43-year-old actor tied the Norway Spruce tree down to the bed of his truck before...
