Nebraska Football: TE Chancellor Brewington declares for NFL DraftThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football: Oklahoma linebacker Eric Fields commenced a programThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
LLCHD urges residents to protect themselves from carbon monoxide poisoning during the looming winter stormEdy ZooLancaster County, NE
Nebraska Football: Malachi Coleman commits to HuskersThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
Nebraska Football lands former Baylor speedster Josh FleeksThe Great CornholioLincoln, NE
klkntv.com
Trending in a warmer direction for some time
After a prolonged cold snap, temperatures are finally heading in a warmer direction. Temperatures have been rising for most of the overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning and will continue to do so through the day. That said, there will still be a breezy wind out of the south-southwest. That...
klkntv.com
One more day below freezing for the rest of the year
As we go forth into the last work week before the new year, Monday will be a transitional day. A cold front from a developing low-pressure system drops through in the early morning hours and leaves some gusty winds and a cooler day once more. On Christmas, we continued to...
klkntv.com
Warmer in time for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve from the Channel 8 Storm Alert Team to you and yours! As part of the holidays, we will be use GPS tracking with our Fireplace Stone & Patio Santa Tracker tonight to spy on his progress throughout the evening. You can also track him here. By Saturday...
klkntv.com
Lincoln shares ways to dump Christmas trees before becoming serious fire hazards
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Another Christmas is in the books and your family might want to enjoy the decorations a little longer. But safety experts warn waiting too long could put your loved ones at risk. The city of Lincoln is sharing a number of ways to dispose of...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Anytime Fitness locations reopening after abrupt closures stunned members
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Anytime Fitness locations that were suddenly closed back in November are set to reopen in the new year. Meagan Zerr, director of operations with Blue Star Investments, tells Channel 8 that they’re planning to have the gyms up and running by Feb. 1. The...
klkntv.com
Devastating fire destroys popular Nebraska restaurant right before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Nettie’s Fine Mexican Food up in Bellevue burned to the ground on Friday, December 23. Its owners say they feel blessed that everyone made it out safely, but the restaurant’s staff needs some help. As of Tuesday morning nearly $20,000 has been raised...
klkntv.com
NASA photos reveal the icy landscapes that are on Mars during the winter
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Nasa is sharing what winter is like on Mars. According to the space agency the photos captured Mars’s changing landscape due to winter. The photo shows mega-dunes with carbon dioxide frost and ice on them. The frost makes the dunes and other parts of...
klkntv.com
Help needed finding a missing Nebraska woman who disappeared before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help after a woman vanished just days before Christmas. Authorities say Monica Helm hasn’t been seen since Thursday. The 55-year-old was near her home at 93rd and Redick Avenues around 1 p.m. She drives a...
klkntv.com
Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
klkntv.com
WATCH: Package thief strikes Nebraska community just hours before Christmas
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — The Crete Police Department needs your help identifying a package thief who was caught on camera. You can see the thief stroll up to a home in a dark hoodie on Dec. 23 around 3 p.m. They’re also wearing a face covering, blue jeans, tan...
klkntv.com
Lincoln bakery donates money to area students with lunch debt
LINCOLN, (Neb.) – A Lincoln bakery hosted a sweet fundraiser right before the holidays to help children across our area. Butterfly Bakery is donating part of the proceeds from their Santa’s Meals Dine Out to pay off negative lunch accounts at Lincoln Public Schools. Zander Rogers, the executive...
klkntv.com
Last minute holiday shoppers choose to buy local
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holiday shopping season winding down, many are scrambling to find last-minute gifts. After initially canceling their Wednesday holiday market, the owners of Willow + Sage opened up shop on Christmas Eve for all those still looking for the perfect gift. Around 25 local...
klkntv.com
Lincoln homicide victim leaves behind young child; strangers step up to help
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Channel 8 is learning new details about the victim of Lincoln’s latest homicide. Zimbabwean national Kupo Mleya was killed in a shooting near 20th and Washington Streets on December 23. People back in his home country are mourning the 38-year-old’s passing, including its acting...
klkntv.com
GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
klkntv.com
Lincoln Police make arrest in Friday morning homicide
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning. Around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac, who was taken into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive. Rezac was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use...
