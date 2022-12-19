ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

klkntv.com

Trending in a warmer direction for some time

After a prolonged cold snap, temperatures are finally heading in a warmer direction. Temperatures have been rising for most of the overnight hours leading into Tuesday morning and will continue to do so through the day. That said, there will still be a breezy wind out of the south-southwest. That...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

One more day below freezing for the rest of the year

As we go forth into the last work week before the new year, Monday will be a transitional day. A cold front from a developing low-pressure system drops through in the early morning hours and leaves some gusty winds and a cooler day once more. On Christmas, we continued to...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Warmer in time for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve from the Channel 8 Storm Alert Team to you and yours! As part of the holidays, we will be use GPS tracking with our Fireplace Stone & Patio Santa Tracker tonight to spy on his progress throughout the evening. You can also track him here. By Saturday...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Boy Scouts will help recycle your Christmas tree

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Boy Scout Troop 8 is back for the eighth year in a row, picking up Christmas trees from the curb and recycling them for the eighth year in a row. The initiative is called Scouting for Trees. “We go around to businesses and...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln bakery donates money to area students with lunch debt

LINCOLN, (Neb.) – A Lincoln bakery hosted a sweet fundraiser right before the holidays to help children across our area. Butterfly Bakery is donating part of the proceeds from their Santa’s Meals Dine Out to pay off negative lunch accounts at Lincoln Public Schools. Zander Rogers, the executive...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Last minute holiday shoppers choose to buy local

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With the holiday shopping season winding down, many are scrambling to find last-minute gifts. After initially canceling their Wednesday holiday market, the owners of Willow + Sage opened up shop on Christmas Eve for all those still looking for the perfect gift. Around 25 local...
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

GoFundMe for Lincoln gunshot victim’s funeral raises $22,000

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — More than $20,000 has been raised for the funeral expenses of a Lincoln man who was slain last week. Stephen Kaludzu, who is the brother-in-law of 38-year-old Kupo Mleya, started the GoFundMe two days ago with the hope of reaching enough money to pay for Mleya’s final expenses.
LINCOLN, NE
klkntv.com

Lincoln Police make arrest in Friday morning homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Lincoln Police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting Friday morning. Around 9:43 a.m. on Saturday, officers arrested 23-year-old Karsen Rezac, who was taken into custody near 28th Street and Tierra Drive. Rezac was arrested on suspicion of second-degree murder and use...
LINCOLN, NE

