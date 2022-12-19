Read full article on original website
westbendnews.net
Bowling With The Countryside Kids
ANTWERP – The Countryside Kids decided to go bowling at Pin-A-Rama on December 3, 2022 for a Christmas party. This place was also known as the Antwerp Bowling Alley a couple months ago until they renovated it to Pin-A-Rama. If you would like to check it out, it is located at 207 W Daggett St, in Antwerp, OH. They are known for their pizza, milkshakes, and burgers. If you don’t like bowling check out their arcade games! When everyone arrived to Pin-A-Rama, we all split up into 8 groups. Cloverbuds and kids who wanted bumpers were put on bumper lanes and middle aged and high schoolers were put on lanes with no bumpers.
wfft.com
Avilla warming shelters available for holiday weekend
AVILLA, Ind. (WFFT) - The City of Avilla will have two warming shelters available over the holiday weekend in anticipation of extreme weather. Those needing shelter or heat should call 211 or (260) 897-3555 for location details. This number is non-emergency Avilla police. Shelters will not have pre-set hours and...
Holiday, storm shopping a double whammy for grocery store crowds
People hit the grocery stores ahead of the winter storm to stock up so they can hunker down.
westbendnews.net
PPEC’s Operation Round Up Program Funds New Equipment for Caring & Sharing Food Pantry in Paulding
Paulding Putnam Electric Cooperative presented an Operation Round Up grant to Caring & Sharing Food Pantry (C&S) in Paulding so they could purchase shopping carts and a vacuum sealer, helping them better serve their clients and the community. The new carts will be used by the pantry’s clients as they...
Ohio Mink Farm Shutting Down, Just Weeks After Activists Freed 10,000 of Their Minks
About five weeks after animal rights activists freed 10,000 minks from a fur farm in Ohio, they got what they wished for: The Van Wert mink farm is closing down. However, that doesn't mean animals will no longer be exploited or killed on the property. Here's what's known so far.
hot1079fortwayne.com
City of Fort Wayne issued winter weather plans
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Ahead of this holiday weekend’s expected winter weather event, the City of Fort Wayne says that crews are preparing. There will also be warming shelters open as we are bracing for sub-zero temperatures, too. On Wednesday morning, the City issued the following regarding...
westbendnews.net
Antwerp School Board Accepts $2,000 check From Solar Company
The Antwerp School Board meeting took place on Thursday, December 15th at the Antwerp School board room. Geenex Solar made a $2,000 donation to the school for the STEAM program. This is an early stage Solar Developer company. Bob Herber mentioned there was some changes with the school liaison report...
Lima News
ACPH to close during winter storm
LIMA — Allen County Public Health will not hold an off-site vaccination clinic and will close its offices and WIC on Friday, Dec. 23, due to the forecasted winter storm. Regular office hours will resume Tuesday, Dec. 27. The last day to visit the health department’s vaccination clinic at Clock Tower Plaza is Friday, Dec. 30.
westbendnews.net
Antwerp United Methodist Church to Become Antwerp Global Methodist Church
At its special called session the West Ohio Annual Conference on Saturday, Nov. 19, Antwerp United Methodist Church’s request to disaffiliate from the United Methodist denomination was affirmed by a majority of the voting members of the conference. This concludes a multi-year process in which Antwerp United Methodist has been discerning how it should proceed in light of the developing situation with the denomination.
westbendnews.net
Next PCBW Guest: MyFarm 102.7FM
This week on PCBW we sit down with Dusty Sonnenberg. You know Dusty as the radio show host for MyFarm, the weekday morning Ag program on My102.7. In this interview, Dusty will share his background, and how he has settled in as one of the premier Ag business voices for Ohio agriculture! Listen in on Tuesday and Thursday at 8 am and 5 pm on MY102.7 FM. Thank you to Tiffany Goings with Paulding County OhioMeansJobs for making this program possible. You can find all PCBW episodes online and on Spotify, Google and Apple Podcast.
hot1079fortwayne.com
Winter Storm Watch issued for Thursday to Saturday
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Forecasters are saying that a strong winter storm is moving in this week. The National Weather Service has put a Winter Storm Watch into effect from Thursday night to Saturday morning. The storm could bring blizzard conditions just before Christmas weekend. The NWS predicts...
WDTN
A Winter Storm is on the Way
***WINTER STORM WARNING DARKE, MIAMI, CHAMPAIGN, MERCER, AUGLAIZE, SHELBY, LOGAN AND WAYNE, IN, COUNTIES FOR THURSDAY NIGHT AND FRIDAY. WINTER STORM WATCH FOR THE REST OF VIEWING AREA***. A strong winter storm will move into our area Thursday evening. Before it arrives, we will see rain showers on Thursday. The...
westbendnews.net
Janet Zartman
Janet Zartman, 84, of Payne, OH, passed away Wednesday, December 21, 2022 at Van Wert Hospital. Janet was born in Payne on December 7, 1938, a daughter of the late Mabel (White) & Oscar Hook. Janet helped her husband on their farm for much of her life. She grew up...
wfft.com
City offices closed for Christmas and New Year's Day
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Fort Wayne city offices will be closed Friday and Monday in observance of Christmas, and Monday, Jan. 2 for New Year's. Garbage and recycling will not be picked up on Monday, and pick-up will be pushed back a day that week. Garbage and recycling will...
Spencerville family loses house and belongings in fire, thankful for support from community
The biggest thing they want to do is say thank you to everyone who has supported them in one way or another.
News Now Warsaw
Storm Update: What to expect today
WARSAW — Weather conditions will change dramatically Thursday as the massive winter storm moves into Kosciusko County. Precipitation will begin around noon. Temperatures will fall below freezing by late afternoon. Road conditions go downhill early this evening. Winds will pick up to near 50 mph. Temperatures fall to sub-zero,...
wfft.com
Travel Advisory issued for Allen County
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - The Allen County Office of Homeland Security (ACHS) has issued a winter weather travel advisory for Allen County. Road conditions are expected to begin deteriorating around 8 p.m. Thursday. Temperatures will drop rapidly, and there will be ice, limited visibility, and hazardous driving conditions. Extra...
wfft.com
Tracking a late week winter storm
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — After a cold start Wednesday, afternoon highs reach into the middle 30s under a cloudy sky. Wednesday is the calm before the storm. A strong winter storm brings rain, wind, snow and dangerously cold temperatures to the Midwest late Thursday through Sunday. Temperatures at...
WANE-TV
GXO Logistics announces closure of Fort Wayne facility
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Tuesday, GXO Logistics filed an Indiana WARN notice informing the state a company facility in Fort Wayne will soon be permanently shut down. The facility, which goes by the name XPO Logistics, is located on Bluffton Road and employs 85 people. The notice...
bgindependentmedia.org
Latest update on impending storm
Jeff Klein, Emergency Management Agency director for Wood County, has issued the following advisory:. This is a multi-hazard weather event: wind, snow, cold into Saturday with impacts lasting until Monday. Rain showers have developed slower than expected but are expected to start this afternoon. Rain will transition to snow around...
