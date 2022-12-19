ANTWERP – The Countryside Kids decided to go bowling at Pin-A-Rama on December 3, 2022 for a Christmas party. This place was also known as the Antwerp Bowling Alley a couple months ago until they renovated it to Pin-A-Rama. If you would like to check it out, it is located at 207 W Daggett St, in Antwerp, OH. They are known for their pizza, milkshakes, and burgers. If you don’t like bowling check out their arcade games! When everyone arrived to Pin-A-Rama, we all split up into 8 groups. Cloverbuds and kids who wanted bumpers were put on bumper lanes and middle aged and high schoolers were put on lanes with no bumpers.

