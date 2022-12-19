Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Man’s body found in Colonial Heights, police launch death investigation
The Colonial Heights Police Department has launched a death investigation following the discovery of a man's body in a wooded area near the Appomattox River.
Police still searching for missing 19-year-old in Chesterfield County
The Chesterfield County Police Department is still searching for a 19-year-old man who went missing in November.
WSLS
Christiansburg man arrested in connection with hit-and-run involving head-on crash with officer
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A Christiansburg man believed to be involved in two hit-and-run incidents, including a head-on crash with a police officer, has been taken into custody, according to Virginia State Police. At about 1 a.m. Tuesday morning, Virginia State Police Troopers arrived at the suspect’s home in the...
Colonial Heights electronics store armed robbery suspect arrested one month after crime
The man believed to have performed an armed robbery at a Colonial Heights electronics store has been arrested, police say.
Richmond officer resigned three days before sentencing for assault on Chesterfield deputy
The former Richmond police officer sentenced this week for assaulting another law enforcement officer will face no jail time, if he adheres to the conditions of the suspended sentences handed down by a Chesterfield General District Court judge.
Police find body under tarp in Colonial Heights neighborhood
Colonial Heights Police said officers responded at 1 p.m. to the 1300 Block of Yacht Basin Drive after a report by a citizen about possible human remains in the wood line.
Former Richmond police officer convicted after reported assault on Chesterfield deputy
A former Richmond Police officer has been convicted after reportedly assaulting a Chesterfield County Sheriff's deputy in July.
cbs17
Homicide investigation opens after body found in submerged Halifax County car identified
WELDON, N.C. (WNCN) — An autopsy has identified the man whose body was found in a submerged car on Wednesday in the Roanoke River. On Tuesday, Roanoke Rapids Police Chief Bobby Martin said the person found near the North Hampton County-Halifax County line was Keyon West, a 28-year-old who had been reported missing on Dec. 5.
Why Flags in Virginia Will Fly Half-Staff on Dec. 22
Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered Virginia and U.S. flags be flown half-staff from sunrise to sunset on December 22 in honor of Joe Carey, who served as chief of police for the Town of Brodnax.
Part of I-85 closed in Granville County
CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
Hopewell man killed at Prince George gas station
A 25-year-old Hopewell man was shot and killed at a Shell gas station late Monday night in Prince George County.
25-year-old shot, killed at gas station near Hopewell
Those driving by a gas station in Prince George County near Hopewell saw a heavy police presence overnight. 8News is working to learn more about the incident.
Man found in car pulled from river was shot, Roanoke Rapids police say
Roanoke Rapids Police said Tuesday that a man whose body was found last week in a car pulled from the Roanoke River had been shot.
theprincegeorgejournal.com
Police Investigating Shooting Homicide
On December 19, 2022, at 11:22 p.m., Prince George County Police responded to 5002 Oaklawn Boulevard, Shell Gas Station parking lot, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Quaheem Murphy, age 25, of Hopewell, Virginia, was pronounced deceased on scene.
NBC12
Henrico man charged with second-degree murder in connection to house fire, killing 2
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico Police and Fire are continuing their investigation into a house fire that left two people dead last week. On Dec. 15, just before 2:30 a.m., crews responded to a home on the 1800 block of Elkridge Lane - located off Mechanicsville Turnpike, for a reported fire.
cbs17
Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’
SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
Culprit slashes tires of twelve cop cars at Chesterfield courthouse
Twelve county cars from various law enforcement agencies had their tires slashed and windshields smashed in the parking lot of the Chesterfield courthouse Sunday night.
Expect delays on Midlothian Turnpike near Powhite Parkway in Chesterfield
Multiple drivers in the area have reported experiencing delays on Midlothian Turnpike, which are believed to have been caused by construction closing one of the westbound lanes.
NBC12
Chesterfield business steps in to help homeowner after neighbors call 12 On Your Side
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A Chesterfield homeowner is relieved and even more grateful to remain in her home for more than 30 years. For 33 years, Valerie Devito has lived in her Brandermill home. In early 2022, her neighbors wrote letters asking for help with the power washing, painting and carpentry work her house required.
PHOTOS: SUV catches fire near Midlothian Turnpike in Chesterfield
According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, the SUV caught fire in the parking lot of the Winchester Building, at the intersection of Midlothian Turnpike and Koger Center Boulevard, on the morning of Monday, Dec. 19.
Comments / 0