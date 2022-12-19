SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.

SCOTLAND NECK, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO