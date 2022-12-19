ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brodnax, VA

WRAL News

Part of I-85 closed in Granville County

CREEDMOOR, N.C. — Part of Interstate 85 was shut down in Granville County on Thursday morning. I-85 North is closed near Exit 191 (NC Highway 56/Butner Creedmoor Road) near Butner. The road is expected to reopen by 12 p.m. For a detour around the closure, take Exit 191, make...
GRANVILLE COUNTY, NC
theprincegeorgejournal.com

Police Investigating Shooting Homicide

On December 19, 2022, at 11:22 p.m., Prince George County Police responded to 5002 Oaklawn Boulevard, Shell Gas Station parking lot, for reports of shots fired. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Quaheem Murphy, age 25, of Hopewell, Virginia, was pronounced deceased on scene.
HOPEWELL, VA
cbs17

Scotland Neck police report 1 fatal overdose, others ‘seconds from death’

SCOTLAND NECK, N.C. (WNCN) — Police in this Halifax County town say one person has died this week of a drug overdose and they are running low on the drug that treats them. A social media post Tuesday by the Scotland Neck Police Department identified an apparent new “batch of laced pills, marijuana and heroin” in Halifax County that has led to “numerous” overdose calls this week.
SCOTLAND NECK, NC

