BOE picks Charles Carter for Sullivan County director of schools

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Sullivan County Board of Education voted Monday evening to offer Charles Carter the director of schools position.

Five board members voted for Carter while two voted to offer the job to West Ridge High School principal Dr. Josh Davis.

Carter is the director of the career and technical education programs (CTE) for the state Department of Education and has 31 years of experience in education.

Thirteen people applied for the director of schools position. Earlier this month, the school board named Carter and Davis as finalists for the job.

Once a contract is negotiated with Carter, it will go before the school board for approval.

If approved, Carter will replace current director of schools Evelyn Rafalowski, who is retiring.

Rafalowski believes anyone selected as director of schools for the school district is a lucky person.

“We have a wonderful school district full of amazing staff and students, a great Board of Education and I look forward to welcoming Mr. Carter and providing assistance to him,” Rafalowski said.

Board of Education Chair Randall Jones said this marks the end of their search but the beginning of another process.

“It’s a tough process. It’s a long process,” said Jones. “It’s not over because he still has to have a negotiating contract.”

The board discussed plans to offer Carter a two-year contract. They feel Carter is well-equipped for the job with over three decades of experience.

“Mr. Carter had experience at the elementary level as a principal,” Jones said. “He had experience at the middle school as a teacher and he had experience at the high school level as a CTE director.”

If Carter accepts the offer, his attorney and the school district’s attorneys will review and negotiate the terms of the contract.

That contract will not be re-visited at the next school board meeting in January. It will be voted on in either a meeting in February or a meeting called specifically for that purpose.

