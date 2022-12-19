Read full article on original website
Maverick Insider: McKay reflects on MSU career (Part I)
Southern Minnesota Weather Announcements for Friday 12/23
The following are southern Minnesota weather related announcements for Friday, December 23nd, 2022. A Child's Delight Too child care in Faribault is closed Friday 12/23. Buckham West coffee shop will be closed Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022. Buckham West will have no meals Friday, December 23, 2022 and Monday, December 26, 2022 due to the Christmas holiday.
Kottke named UMAC Player of the Week
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Bethany Lutheran College women’s forward Sara Kottke is named the UMAC Player of the Week. This comes after Kottke scored a career-high 25 points in the Vikings 81-57 win over Central. In her games against Central and Coe College, Koettke finished averaging 18.5 points and 7.5 rebounds.
MCHS - Mankato releases most popular baby names for 2022
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Mayo Clinic Health System - Mankato has released its list of most popular baby names this year. The hospital delivered 1,230 babies in 2022 and more were boys by a slim margin at 51%. Topping the list for girls’ names was Harper with 10. On...
Quick Hits: MSU enters holiday break
ROADS CLOSED: No travel advised in much of southern Minnesota
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Minnesota Department of Transportation has issued an immediate no travel advisory for state highways in southcentral and southwest Minnesota, including I-90, due to blizzard conditions and zero visibility. Counties included in the no travel advisory are Blue Earth, Brown, Cottonwood, Faribault, Jackson, Le Sueur, Martin,...
Maverick Machine Band heading to Italy
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota State University, Mankato’s Maverick Machine Band is taking their music to the international stage. More than 40 members of the band will travel to Italy to perform at a Festival on Dec. 30, and then at the New Year’s Day parade in Rome on Jan. 1.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights closes due to extreme cold
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - For just the second time in the ten-year history of Kiwanis Holiday Lights, the organization has decided to cancel the event for the night of December 22 due to extreme cold temperatures. “For the safety of our volunteers and guests, the Kiwanis Holiday Lights Executive team...
Local residents alter travel plans as blizzard conditions move in
NORTH MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Despite the sunshine, cities around the greater Mankato area continue to prepare for a blizzard to strike. With winds predicted around 40 mph, coupled with freezing temperatures, North Mankato residents say that Thursday afternoon was the calm before the storm. “Oh, it’s Minnesota. So, we...
The Grinch serves cocoa
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - The Grinch visited the Mankato YMCA on Wednesday for some holiday fun with members and visitors. For a few hours the Grinch and staff members welcomed guests with hot cocoa. The Grinch also visited with members who sat down and hung around the main entrance area.
Getting folksy: Meet Chris Bertrand
Kato Living had Pam Orth, Store Manager for Red Wing Shoes, in the studio to help Kelsey and Lisa sort through the many, many options for work boots. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31...
Maple River poised for a state title run after strong start to the season
MAPLETON, Minn. (KEYC) - After falling short last season, the Maple River boys basketball team looks to make a deep playoff run and bring a state title back to Mapleton. The Eagles are ranked No. 5 in Class 2A with a 6-1 record on the season and are continuing to improve.
steeledodgenews.com
Ellendale teen defies the odds; teaches lessons
It was supposed to be a routine sports physical – so routine that the Flatland family just dropped in at a CVS Pharmacy in Lakeville. Carter, a ninth-grader, needed a physical for winter sports. The doctor, however, “just said she couldn’t pass me,” Carter said. “We...
Waconia school buses overturn in rural Carver County
NEW GERMANY, Minn. — A Waconia Public Schools bus driver and an undetermined number of students were rescued from an overturned bus in rural Carver County Wednesday afternoon, as travel conditions deteriorated statewide during a winter storm. According to KARE 11 reporters at the scene, the crash happened near...
North Mankato adopts long-term vision plan for the Lookout Drive corridor
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday evening the North Mankato City Council adopted their long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive Corridor. This document approves potential long term and short term improvements for the corridor. Including A-D-A improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already-approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Massive overhauls of Lookout, however, are not in the near future.
Meet this week’s Golden Apple recipient, Katelyn Smith
The Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center will host the inaugural Never Give Up, 2022 Expo for Mental Wellness tomorrow. Golden Apple award recipient Jane Christian teaches hands-on learning to students. Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:33 AM CST. This week's Golden Apple award recipient is Jane Christian, a family...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Petrenko family moves to Mankato
It has been just over two months since the Petrenko family – Halyna and her daughters Veronika (Nika) and Yelyzaveta (Liza) – helped put on the Stand with Ukraine event alongside Urland Lutheran Church and First English Lutheran Church. At the conclusion of the event, it was announced...
Walk this way: Getting the right work boot!
Kato Living invited a local musician from southern Minnesota, folk singer-songwriter Chris Bertrand, for some conversation and a live performance in the studio!. Deadline extended for Main Street Economic Revitalization Program. Updated: 14 hours ago. Greater Mankato Growth has extended the deadline to Jan. 31 of next year.
Start the new year with a hike at Minneopa State Park
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Start out the New Year with a First Day Hike and a chance to view the beautiful winter landscape at Minneopa State Park! A Minneopa Area Naturalist will lead a guided hike at 10 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 1 on the campground side of Minneopa State Park.
Owatonna Police investigating weapons complaint
OWATONNA, Minn. (KEYC) - The Owatonna Police Department is investigating after reports of gunshots being fired off in a neighborhood. Officers received a call around 5:30 a.m. yesterday from someone that heard gunshots near 25th street Northeast in Owatonna. The caller reported hearing gunshots fire off and then vehicles leaving...
