MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - Monday evening the North Mankato City Council adopted their long-term vision and guidance document for the Lookout Drive Corridor. This document approves potential long term and short term improvements for the corridor. Including A-D-A improvements to pedestrian infrastructure and the already-approved conversion of a sidewalk on the East side of Lookout Drive to a multiuse path. Massive overhauls of Lookout, however, are not in the near future.

NORTH MANKATO, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO