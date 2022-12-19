Read full article on original website
Related
Women's Health
The Sweetest Photos of Lilibet Diana Mountbatten-Windsor
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's youngest child has a big name to live up to—known to her family as Lili, her name Lilibet Diana is an homage to both her great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth and her grandmother Diana, Princess of Wales—but this low-key little girl doesn't seem to be letting the pressure get to her. She's already mastered the art of looking adorable on camera. Here are some of the sweetest photos we've seen of her as proof.
WFMZ-TV Online
‘Never Have I Ever’: Jeff Garlin Joins Mindy Kaling’s Netflix Rom-Com
In his first casting since leaving The Goldbergs in December 2021, Jeff Garlin has joined the cast of Netflix‘s Never Have I Ever for the show’s fourth and final season. According to Deadline, the Curb Your Enthusiasm star will portray the character of Len, a sweet man who fixes a mean sandwich and who makes Nirmala (Ranjita Chakravarty) reconsider if she really is done with relationships forever.
WFMZ-TV Online
The complicated history of 'Surfin' U.S.A.'
The CNN FlashDoc "Taking On Taylor Swift" explores cultural appropriation and creators' rights in an industry rocked by multiple lawsuits. It premieres Friday, December 23, at 9 p.m. ET.
WFMZ-TV Online
Tony Barry Dies: Veteran Australian Film & TV Actor Was 81
Veteran Australian film and television actor Tony Barry, who played Ray Tivoli in the drama series The Time of Our Lives, has died. He was 81. Barry’s death was confirmed by his friend, New Zealand filmmaker, Gaylene Preston, who shared on Facebook that the actor had died in Murwillumbah, Australia, after a long illness. “He was one of a kind,” Preston wrote. “A fierce fighter for the underdog, working for indigenous rights and as part of rehabilitation programmes in the justice system and for the environment.”
Comments / 0