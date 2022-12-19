ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

Free vote: Delaware Online Athlete of the Week nominees for Winter Week 3

By Brad Myers, Delaware News Journal
 3 days ago

Help decide which performance was the best in Delaware high school sports last week. Vote for the Delaware Online High School Athlete of the Week, with the winner to be announced Friday. Voting is free. Here are this week’s nominees:

Aaron Rambert, St. Georges boys basketball: Senior scored a combined 55 points in victories over Charter of Wilmington, Freire Charter and Glasgow.

Danni McGonigle, Saint Mark’s indoor track: Senior broke a 30-year-old state record in the girls indoor triple jump with a leap of 38-9 at the Coaches Hall of Fame Invitational in New York.

Max Agresti, Salesianum wrestling: Senior became the first Delaware high school wrestler to earn a Beast of the East title in 10 years, winning the 215-pound division at the Carpenter Center.

Dallas Pierce, Sanford girls basketball: Senior had a career-high 29 points, four rebounds, four assists and five steals in a 70-29 win vs. Monsignor McClancy Memorial (New York).

Mert Kayabas, Caesar Rodney boys swimming: Junior won the 100 butterfly and 100 backstroke and was part of two winning relays in a 94-69 victory over Lake Forest.

