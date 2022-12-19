ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell expected to retire in 2023

By Ian Robinson, Monroe News-Star
 3 days ago
West Monroe Police Chief Jeff Terrell is expected to retire in 2023.

Terrell replaced Christopher Elg as chief of the West Monroe Police Department in 2013. He first joined the department in 1990 and has served in various capacities, including patrol officer, detective and a member of the SWAT team.

Terrell told The News-Star that he is set to finish his Deferred Retirement Option Plan (DROP) in June, which will leave time open for Mayor Staci Mitchell to find his replacement.

"The city... because you know, the civil service process of hiring a new chief takes a lot of time," Terrell said. "The mayor doesn't want to start it when I leave because it would be December when they picked somebody so she wants to go ahead and call for the chief's test, and start the process so there isn't a big gap... no chief at the department."

The News-Star

The News-Star

The News Star - thenewsstar.com Your source for local, breaking, sports and entertainment news around Monroe and West Monroe, Louisiana areas.

