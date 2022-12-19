WWE superstar, Packers fan Braun Strowman ready to lay smack down on Rams at Lambeau Field

If the Packers begin to struggle on defense Monday against the Los Angeles Rams, we now know who they can bring in to deliver the smack down on the Rams.

A monster.

Braun Strowman , the WWE superstar whose new nickname is The Monster of all Monsters, recently made a visit to Lambeau Field and delivered a hype video ahead of the team's matchup against the Rams .

"Get ready for Monday night football against the Rams," Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, said in the video. "Tune in, check it out, come see the Green Bay Packers get these hands on the Rams. Let’s go Pack go."

The "get these hands" reference is his go-to saying against his wrestling opponents that always has the crowd chanting along with him.

He then appeared at the game on Monday, leading a "Go Pack Go" chant.

Strowman, who has deep Wisconsin roots, was wearing a No. 99 Packers jersey with his name on the back as he took in the "famous Lambeau Field."

The 39-year-old Strowman even did a Lambeau Leap!

On Sunday, he tweeted that visiting Lambeau Field was "an unbelievable honor to step foot where (so) many greats have stepped before!!! #Humbling #GoPackGO"

The 6-foot-8, 385-pound Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021 after an eight-year run, but returned to the company this past September. Strowman, a multi-time champion in WWE, is a popular figure with fans for his imposing presence while also bringing an entertaining personality. He is a former strongman competitor.

And if WWE is in town there's a good chance Strowman will make some public appearances in a state where he has a lot of family.

In 2019, he threw out a first pitch at a Brewers game and even took a ride down Bernie's slide at American Family Field.

Strowman's wrestling name "Braun" is also a nod to former Brewers great Ryan Braun.

WWE was in Milwaukee last Monday for "Raw" at Fiserv Forum. The sports-entertainment company returns to Green Bay for "Friday Night Smackdown" on Jan. 13 at the Resch Center.

Strowman typically doesn't appear on WWE's Monday-night "Raw" (happening in Des Moines on Monday) since he's a Superstar with WWE's Friday-night "Smackdown" events. So might he be available in case of emergency duty? He has a jersey, after all.

