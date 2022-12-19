ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

WWE superstar, Packers fan Braun Strowman ready to lay smack down on Rams at Lambeau Field

By Christopher Kuhagen, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vu2KM_0jo88KVs00

If the Packers begin to struggle on defense Monday against the Los Angeles Rams, we now know who they can bring in to deliver the smack down on the Rams.

A monster.

Braun Strowman , the WWE superstar whose new nickname is The Monster of all Monsters, recently made a visit to Lambeau Field and delivered a hype video ahead of the team's matchup against the Rams .

"Get ready for Monday night football against the Rams," Strowman, whose real name is Adam Scherr, said in the video. "Tune in, check it out, come see the Green Bay Packers get these hands on the Rams. Let’s go Pack go."

The "get these hands" reference is his go-to saying against his wrestling opponents that always has the crowd chanting along with him.

He then appeared at the game on Monday, leading a "Go Pack Go" chant.

Strowman, who has deep Wisconsin roots, was wearing a No. 99 Packers jersey with his name on the back as he took in the "famous Lambeau Field."

The 39-year-old Strowman even did a Lambeau Leap!

On Sunday, he tweeted that visiting Lambeau Field was "an unbelievable honor to step foot where (so) many greats have stepped before!!! #Humbling #GoPackGO"

The 6-foot-8, 385-pound Strowman was released from WWE in June 2021 after an eight-year run, but returned to the company this past September. Strowman, a multi-time champion in WWE, is a popular figure with fans for his imposing presence while also bringing an entertaining personality. He is a former strongman competitor.

And if WWE is in town there's a good chance Strowman will make some public appearances in a state where he has a lot of family.

In 2019, he threw out a first pitch at a Brewers game and even took a ride down Bernie's slide at American Family Field.

Strowman's wrestling name "Braun" is also a nod to former Brewers great Ryan Braun.

WWE was in Milwaukee last Monday for "Raw" at Fiserv Forum. The sports-entertainment company returns to Green Bay for "Friday Night Smackdown" on Jan. 13 at the Resch Center.

Strowman typically doesn't appear on WWE's Monday-night "Raw" (happening in Des Moines on Monday) since he's a Superstar with WWE's Friday-night "Smackdown" events. So might he be available in case of emergency duty? He has a jersey, after all.

More: Here are 5 things to watch as the Green Bay Packers face the Los Angeles Rams

More: Here are our predictions for the Green Bay Packers' game against the Los Angeles Rams

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Please consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal .

DOWNLOAD THE APP: Get the latest news, sports and more

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: WWE superstar, Packers fan Braun Strowman ready to lay smack down on Rams at Lambeau Field

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NFL Analysis Network

Packers Get Huge Injury Update On Key Offensive Piece

The Green Bay Packers kept their slim playoff hopes alive on Monday Night Football when they defeated the Los Angeles Rams 24-12. It was their second victory in a row, as they improved to 6-8 on the season. There is plenty of work left for the Packers to do, as a difficult road lies ahead. That road became a little easier to navigate on Tuesday.
GREEN BAY, WI
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Terry Bradshaw Reacts To Death Of Longtime Teammate Franco Harris

The NFL community lost a legend this week. Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has passed away at the age of 72. Harris had an iconic career with the Steelers, rushing for 11,950 yards and 91 touchdowns. Of course, he'll always be known for the "Immaculate Reception" against the Raiders in the AFC Divisional Round in 1972.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed

The San Francisco Giants backed out of their massive deal with Carlos Correa this week after the star shortstop underwent his physical, and we now know a bit more about the supposed medical issue. Correa missed time early in his MLB career with a back injury, so there was speculation that his physical may have... The post Giants’ medical concern about Carlos Correa revealed appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By Tom Brady's Holiday Plans

Life as a divorced dan can be a bit depressing over the holiday season. Tom Brady, who recently got divorced from his longtime wife, Gisele Bundchen, will be experiencing the holidays in a difficult way this year. He'll be all alone in a hotel room. The 45-year-old quarterback is set...
The Spun

NFL Player Reportedly Suspended For 17 Games

On Tuesday afternoon, the list of players who worked out for NFL teams was released to the public. Unfortunately, so too, was the list of suspended players. While some players were hoping to make their mark on a team, others were being told their seasons were potentially over. That was...
The Spun

NFL Starting Quarterback Likely 'Done' For The Season

The Tennessee Titans were among the favorites to win the AFC just a few weeks ago. However, a recent losing streak has the Titans just fighting to keep a hold of the AFC South lead. Unfortunately, it sounds like Tennessee could be without starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill for some time.
NASHVILLE, TN
Athlon Sports

NFL World Reacts To Matthew Stafford's Decision

Matthew Stafford hasn't played a snap since suffering a neck injury in a Week 11 loss to the New Orleans Saints.  Now on injured reserve with a very slim chance of returning this season, whispers of a potential Stafford retirement have been growing with each passing week.  According to ...
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To The Tony Dungy Photo

Tony Dungy was being one heck of a great citizen over the weekend. The Super Bowl-winning coach was seen volunteering with The Salvation Army at a local grocery store as he was helping those in need. It's especially great because it's the Holiday season and not everyone is lucky this time of year.
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet

One question that has lingered throughout the NFL season is whether Rob Gronkowski is fully retired. That has shifted to the backburner more recently, but Gronk may have changed that on Wednesday. Gronkowski sent a cryptic tweet Wednesday afternoon, containing just three words: “I’m kinda bored.” I’m kinda bored 😐… — Rob Gronkowski (@RobGronkowski) December... The post Rob Gronkowski sparks comeback speculation with cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Packers Defensive Player Wants To Switch To Wide Receiver

Veteran cornerback Keisean Nixon has been a revelation for the Green Bay Packers in the return game lately. But Nixon apparently isn't content with only having the ball in his hands on kickoffs and punts. According to head coach Matt LaFleur, the fouth-year pro has been asking to play on offense as well.
GREEN BAY, WI
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

Milwaukee Journal Sentinel

16K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Milwaukee and Wisconsin news, sports, business, opinion, entertainment, lifestyle and investigative reporting from the Journal Sentinel and JSOnline.com.

 http://jsonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy