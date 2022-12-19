ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stillwater, OK

Oklahoma State women’s basketball vs. Air Force: How to watch, TV channel, three things to know

By Scott Wright, Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
The Oklahoman
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pfFhk_0jo88IkQ00

The Oklahoma State women’s basketball team enters its final non-conference game of the year with a chance to surpass its win total from all of last season.

The 9-2 Cowgirls host Air Force at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Gallagher Iba Arena in search of their 10th victory. Last year’s squad finished 9-20 under Jim Littell, who was replaced by Jacie Hoyt in March.

OSU will open Big 12 play with a visit from Kansas on New Year’s Eve.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about the game.

How to watch Oklahoma State (9-2) vs. Air Force (5-6)

When: 11 a.m. Tuesday

Where: Gallagher-Iba Arena, Stillwater

TV/Streaming: ESPN+

Radio: KGFY 105.5 FM

Three things to know about Oklahoma State vs. Air Force

OSU junior Lexy Keys has hit 102 career 3-pointers, moving her within three of the school’s all-time top-10 list. Keys has made at least two 3s in six of her nine games this season and is shooting 30.4% from deep.

• Cowgirl junior Lior Garzon has scored at least 20 points in three straight games off the bench, hitting 15 3-pointers in that stretch. She is now third on the team in points per game at 11.3 and she’s shooting 46.9% from 3-point range, second-best in the Big 12.

• As a team, OSU is second in the Big 12 in 3-point shooting at 37.9%, behind Texas Tech at 39.5%. However, the Cowgirls have shot 272 3-pointers, 115 more than Tech has attempted.

Scott Wright, Staff writer

Comments / 0

Related
blackchronicle.com

Game Notes: Oklahoma State Ready for Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Playing in its 17th consecutive bowl game with its 17th consecutive winning season secured, the Oklahoma State football team (7-5 overall; 4-5 Big 12) faces Wisconsin (6-6 overall; 4-5 Big 12) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 8:15 p.m. MT/9:15 p.m. CT on Tuesday, December 27, at Chase Field in Downtown Phoenix.
STILLWATER, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Former Pawhuska Star Enters Transfer Portal

A former Pawhuska football great is going to change college. Former Husky QB Bryce Drummond announced on social media on Monday that his is going to enter the transfer portal. Drummond spent the first two years of his college career at North Texas. He underwent a position change from quarterback to linebacker this past offseason, playing in one game and logging one tackle against Memphis.
PAWHUSKA, OK
okstate.edu

Couple’s impact grows with significant estate gift to fund architecture, athletics and scholarships

Media Contact: Mack Burke | Associate Director of Media Relations | 405-744-5540 | editor@okstate.edu. Jack and Carol Corgan have always wanted to do more. In 2008, they were asked to consider a $500,000 gift to Oklahoma State University to support the construction of the Donald W. Reynolds School of Architecture, a proposal that was more than what they had budgeted. Still, they quickly decided it was a need they wanted to fill.
STILLWATER, OK
kut.org

Texas Longhorn sold at auction for record-breaking $700,000

Kent Harrell and his wife Sandy own a ranch south of Tulsa, Oklahoma, where they’ve raised Texas longhorns for more than four decades. The Harrells and folks like them love longhorns. They’re beautiful animals, with their big horns and colorful hides. But they don’t make a steak like an angus or a Hereford. So there was a time when longhorns were persona non grata in the cattle world.
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

Oklahoma State University student found dead in dorm room

An OSU student died in his dorm room last weekend. University officials said Noah Morris, 20, was discovered dead in his Village C room. Morris was an English and creative writing major from Warr Acres, according to a university statement. The cause of the death is unknown but the university...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
news9.com

Air Force To Base 'Sky Warden' Aircraft In Oklahoma

A new combat aircraft, that is being built in Tulsa for the Air Force, is going to be based in Oklahoma. The "Sky Warden" is being built at Tulsa International Airport. It is a heavily modified, armed and armored crop duster with all kinds of sensors for use in special operations.
TULSA, OK
ocolly.com

OSU Stillwater, Tulsa campus closed Thursday

Intersession classes are canceled online, on the Stillwater and Tulsa campuses, and campus offices will be closed Thursday because of the threat of inclement weather. The campus will be closed for winter break from Friday through Jan. 2. Instructors are advised to delay any quizzes, exams or other assessments scheduled...
STILLWATER, OK
KOCO

Troopers respond to two deadly crashes after winter weather hits Oklahoma

LUTHER, Okla. — Troopers have responded to two deadly crashes Thursday after winter weather hit Oklahoma earlier in the day. Oklahoma Highway Patrol officials said they have responded to deadly crashes in Paden and near Luther. Authorities said three vehicles were involved in a crash in Paden, during which...
PADEN, OK
blackchronicle.com

75 dogs seized from breeder in Oklahoma

TULSA, Okla. (KFOR) – Two organizations are asking for help following an investigation into a dog breeder in Oklahoma. Last week, Oklahoma Alliance for Animals was contacted by the Pontotoc County Sheriff’s Office about a possible animal cruelty and neglect case involving more than a dozen dogs from a breeder.
TULSA, OK
The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

11K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Oklahoma City, OK from oklahoman.com.

 http://oklahoman.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy