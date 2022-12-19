ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma men's basketball vs. Florida: How to watch, TV channel, three things to know

By Ryan Aber, Oklahoman
 3 days ago
OU's men's basketball team takes on Florida on Tuesday in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational in Charlotte, N.C.

The Sooners (8-3) are coming off an 87-66 win over Central Arkansas in a game where Jacob Groves scored a career-high 26 points.

Tuesday's game is OU's last before Big 12 play begins against Texas on Dec. 31 in Norman.

Florida (7-4) is coming off an 82-48 win over Ohio. The Gators have won three of their last four.

The Sooners and Gators have split their four all-time meetings, with the Sooners winning the last two meetings — in 2021 in Norman and in 2018 in Nassau, Bahamas. Florida beat the Sooners in 2017 and 1995.

Here’s a quick look at what you need to know about Tuesday's matchup.

How to watch Oklahoma (8-3) vs. Florida (7-4)

When: 8:30 p.m. Tuesday

Where: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, N.C.

TV: ESPN2

Radio: KOKC 1520 AM, KREF 99.3 FM/1400 AM

Three things to know about OU vs. Florida

• OU guard Grant Sherfield is averaging 21.3 points per game and shooting 55.1% from the floor and 68% from behind the arc over the last four games. Sherfield has recorded double-digit points in all 11 games this season.

• The Sooners are shooting 51.5% from the field, better than all but three Division I teams. OU is shooting 59.6% (93 of 156) over the last three games. The Sooners shot 63.6% from the field in the win over Central Arkansas, one of the best shooting performances in program history. The program record is 66.1%, set against Baylor in the 2004-05 season.

• Florida graduate guard Kyle Lofton is a transfer from St. Bonaventure. Lofton scored 10 points against the Sooners in the Bonnies' 70-68 victory in last season's NIT. Colin Castleton leads the Gators, averaging 15.2 points and 7.5 rebounds per game.

—Ryan Aber, Staff writer

The Oklahoman

The Oklahoman

