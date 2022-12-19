ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Roosevelt's boys; Harrisburg, SF Christian and De Smet girls now rated

By Roger Merriam, Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uPsWR_0jo88Gyy00

Sioux Falls Roosevelt's boys, the two-time defending state Class AA champions, are one of four new teams to break into this week's South Dakota Prep Media Basketball Polls.

Roosevelt improved to 2-1 last week by a win over then No. 5 Brandon Valley.

The other three newcomers to this week's poll are girls teams from Harrisburg (2-0 in Class AA), Sioux Falls Christian (3-0 in Class A) and De Smet (2-0 in Class B. All three are also rated No. 5 in their respective classes.

Roosevelt was the only change in each of the three boys divisions, which include No. 1 Class A Dakota Valley and No. 1 Class B White River.

Harrisburg replaced Brandon Valley and De Smet replaced Corsica-Stickney in the girls divisions. In Class A, fourth-rated Flandreau dropped out, West Central moved up to No. 4 and Christian came in at No. 5.

The top-rated teams in girls basketball are Sioux Falls O'Gorman in AA, St. Thomas More in A and Viborg-Hurley in B.

S.D. Prep Media Basketball Polls

Here are the South Dakota Prep Media basketball polls for the week of Dec. 19 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and previous ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.

CLASS AA BOYS

1. SF Jefferson (14) 1-0 74 1

2. SF Lincoln (1) 2-0 58 2

3. Pierre 2-0 43 3

4. Yankton 1-0 22 4

5. SF Roosevelt 2-1 18 RV

Receiving votes: Mitchell 4, SF Washington 3, Harrisburg 2, Brandon Valley 1.

CLASS A BOYS

1. Dakota Valley (15) 3-0 75 1

2. Sioux Valley 1-0 53 2

3. Dell Rapids 1-0 36 3

4. St. Thomas More 4-0 25 4

5. Sioux Falls Chrisian 4-0 24 5

Receiving votes: Rapid City Christian 12.

CLASS B BOYS

1. White River (9) 4-1 68 1

2. De Smet (4) 1-0 58 2

3. Aberdeen Christian (1) 1-0 40 3

4. Lower Brule 4-1 30 4

5. Castlewood (1) 0-0 23 5

Receiving votes: Gregory 4, Faith 1, Howard 1.

CLASS AA GIRLS

1. SF O’Gorman (15) 2-0 75 1

2. SF Jefferson 3-0 56 2

3. SF Washington 1-0 49 3

4. Pierre 2-0 26 4

5. Harrisburg 2-0 14 RV

Receiving votes: Brandon Valley 3, Rapid City Stevens 2.

CLASS A GIRLS

1. St. Thomas More (11) 3-1 70 1

2. Wagner (3) 1-0 59 2

3. Hamlin (1) 2-0 51 3

4. West Central 1-0 16 5

5. Sioux Falls Christian 3-0 9 RV

Receiving votes: Flandreau 6, Red Cloud 5, Tea Area 4, Florence-Henry 3, Lakota Tech 2.

CLASS B GIRLS

1. Viborg-Hurley (15) 2-0 75 1

2. Wolsey-Wessington 1-0 56 2

3. Castlewood 1-0 42 3

4. Centerville 3-0 32 4

5. De Smet 2-0 8 RV

Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 6, Sully Buttes 3, Wall 2, Jones County 1.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hubcityradio.com

SDSU Football Bringing in Two Area High School Players for Next Season

BROOKINGS, SD (GoJacks.com) – SDSU Football Head Coach John Stiegelmeier announced that 11 high school standouts signed National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, indicating they will enroll at South Dakota State University in the fall of 2023 and compete for the Jackrabbit football team. “We are excited to add...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Magstadt starts Tuesday as SD secretary of health

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health. She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area. The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday. “She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee...
WATERTOWN, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Potential merger to come for Voyage FCU and Vermillion FCU

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Pending approval from the NCUA and a supportive vote from the Vermillion Federal Credit Union membership, Voyage Federal Credit Union and Vermillion Federal Credit Union will merge in the summer of 2023. The merger would result in over $200 million in combined assets...
VERMILLION, SD
KELOLAND TV

A look at road conditions in SD

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Department of Safety has advised no travel across the entire state. The section of Interstate 90 from Chamberlain to Sioux Falls will close at 5 p.m. CT today (Dec. 22). All four lanes will close. A closure on Interstate 90, both...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

17 Ideas for a New South Dakota State Motto

A few years ago, a couple of guys in Kentucky wanted to change their state’s motto. They thought that the current motto “Unbridled Spirit” wasen't good enough and wanted to re-brand Kentucky with the state motto “Kentucky-Kicks Ass.”. Maybe South Dakota needs a new motto. South...
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Feels-like -30°F/-40°F temps blowing through South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Wind Chill Advisories are in effect for much of the area through this morning. Some parts of the region, especially up north, will see those advisories linger until Wednesday and be replaced with Wind Chill Warnings. Feels-like temperatures will be falling into the -30s and even -40s -for much of this upcoming week.
IOWA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Names released in Hutchinson County fatal crash

PARKSTON, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Three men from St. James, Minnesota, have been identified as the people who died in a Dec. 14 crash near Parkston, South Dakota. A 2010 Toyota Camry was southbound on South Dakota Highway 37 when the driver lost control due to the ice and snow on the roadway. The vehicle collided with a northbound 2015 Chevrolet Silverado Pickup.
HUTCHINSON COUNTY, SD
WOWT

Ricketts, Pillen announce Nebraska state senator appointment

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Businessman Beau Ballard has been appointed as Nebraska’s newest state senator. Ballard replaces State Sen. Mike Hilgers, who represents Dist. 21, as he takes on the role of Nebraska’s attorney general in January. The announcement was made Thursday morning during a joint news conference...
NEBRASKA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Blizzard Warnings active, -40° to -50° wind chills in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Blizzard Warnings and Winter Weather Advisories are in effect through Saturday morning. Wind Chill Warnings are also in effect across the entire area for the rest of today and will remain in effect through noon on Saturday due to dangerous wind chills falling to -35 degrees to -50 degrees.
SOUTH DAKOTA STATE
dakotanewsnow.com

Traffic detoured after three car crash in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Sioux Falls police are instructing traffic to find an alternate route surrounding the area where three cars crashed. No injuries have been reported. Sioux Falls police are currently on the scene where an accident occurred on Minnesota Ave and 4th St., directing traffic...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

An updated look at snowfall prediction

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Last week’s system not only brought inches of snow to KELOLAND, but feet of snow in western, central and south-central South Dakota. And we shouldn’t forget about the ice in eastern KELOLAND at the beginning. Roads and interstates are still being mopped up as travel is remaining hazardous. It was a week that will be remembered by many for years to come.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

553
Followers
1K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy