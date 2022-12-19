Read full article on original website
Finally: A Brand That Makes Perfect Bras and Tops for People With DD+ Chests—And It’s Celeb-Approved
From bras not fitting right, to being body shamed, to navigating the "investment banking uniform" of button downs, entrepreneur and founder of intimates brand PerfectDD Alice Kim struggled to find form-fitting and supportive bras and clothes that would fit her DD+ chest. "Buttons were constantly popping open and shirts pulling across my chest, making me feel incredibly insecure," she said. In 2020, after dealing with one too many uncomfortable instances in public and the corporate world, Kim founded her own clothing company (PerfectDD) to meet the needs of women with bigger chests.
If Aerosol Dry Shampoo Is Giving You the Ick, Here Are 8 Non-Aerosol Dry Shampoos That Professional Hairstylists Swear By
ICYMI, Unilever recalled over 300 batches of dry shampoo in October due to trace amounts of benzene—a known carcinogen that’s been linked to leukemia in high amounts—detected within the propellant (the compressed gas that gives aerosol cans the pressure needed to spray out product.) Some of the biggest brands in the dry shampoo category were impacted, like Dove, Bed Head, Tressemmé, Nexxus, and Suave. And while experts agreed that the amount of benzene in the affected products wasn’t high enough to cause harm, the recall put many dry shampoo users on high alert. Luckily, there are plenty of non-aerosol dry shampoos on the market that yield the same oil-absorbing properties as your usual dry shampoo, plus extra hair-care benefits.
Can Arnica Really Help Treat Dark Circles? A Dermatologist Says Yes
Okay, so you didn’t get enough sleep last night—or maybe you did, but because of genetics or vitamin deficiencies, it doesn’t look like it. Don’t fret! You can still look bright-eyed with the proper skincare products. While vitamin C- and hyaluronic acid-infused creams can absolutely brighten...
Supergoop’s Latest Launch Combines Two of the Most Powerful Anti-Aging Ingredients for the First Time Ever
When you think of daytime skincare, you likely imagine hydrating, brightening, and protective formulas infused with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and ceramides. What you likely don’t think of is retinol. The reason? For as long as we can remember, retinol has been dubbed a nighttime-only ingredient because it purportedly makes skin more sensitive to UV light. But bioretinol—a plant-based retinol alternative—exists to help you avoid this very issue, and Supergoop! Is harnessing its benefits for the latest version of its fan-favorite Daily Dose Serum.
I Tried TikTok’s ‘Treatment Bun,’ and My Oily Hair Has Never Looked Better—Even 3 Days After Washing It
When it comes to hair trends and treatments that promise soft, shiny strands, I tend to opt out. The oil glands on my scalp are hardworking and my washes tend to last an absolute maximum of three days—well, to be fair, I can make it four days, but I’d be wearing a naturally slicked-back bun (sans product) that final day. So when I heard about the "treatment buns" taking over TikTok, I was understandably skeptical about trying it out on my own hair. The trend involves applying a mask or treatment to your hair and slicking it back into a bun, letting the product fully absorb into the hair over the course of a day before rinsing it out.
I Washed My Face With Rice Water for a Week, and It Made My Rough, Dry Skin Feel Softer and More Hydrated
As a person who consumes rice multiple times a week, I've always felt it was wasteful to dump the remaining water after rinsing (for context: I soak my rice in water before cooking). The TikTok gods must have heard me because after cooking a fresh batch of white rice, Skya's (@skyasghiblicafe) viral TikTok video popped on my "For You" page. In it, Skya pours the remaining rice water into a bowl and pats it on her face and neck, a hack she learned from her Korean grandma. While Skya didn't specify the benefits, other TikTokers have spoken highly of rice water, mentioning that it smooths skin, minimizes pores, and reduces the appearance of red marks.
The Holy Grail of Products Jennifer Garner Swears By for Her New Short Haircut
Time and time again, we look to Jennifer Garner for inspiration—be it functional essentials like her "mom road trip bag" or super comfortable kicks (she's never led us astray). So, when Garner recently posted on Instagram that she chopped all of her hair off, of course we immediately booked it to the hair salon. The actress and entrepreneur makes a solid case for a chic, collarbone-length bob that's probably easier to style in the morning—if you know what you're doing.
10 Makeup Products Our Readers Couldn’t Stop Shopping in 2022
To have a beauty routine that makes you feel good, you've got to nail down the basics. Find the mascara that gives you length and volume with ease, the concealer that helps you fake a good night's sleep, the complexion products that give you an effortless glow, and the lippies that add the perfect flush of color. And in 2022, our readers did just that.
The Best-of-the-Best Skin-Care Advice Dermatologists Gave Us in 2022
Skin care "advice" is everywhere and comes from everyone. But we know that not all the information out there is factual, and the sources aren't always trustworthy—which is why we constantly turn to dermatologists to get their expert-backed insight. And this year, they gave us some amazing tips. For...
Outdoor Voices’ Latest CloudKnit Collection Is as Soft as It Sounds—And Proves You Can Wear Athleisure Just About Anywhere
Last Christmas, I received the softest, most snuggliest athleisure set I'd ever owned... or so I thought. Outdoor Voices' FreeForm 7/8 Legging ($88) and Bralette ($58) have been a cornerstone of my wardrobe for the past year now, taking me from sweaty workouts to last-minute errands to relaxing night's in front of my Netflix stream and everything in between. Its peachy, plush fabric has only gotten dreamier with every wash, never waning on the support front. I thought I reached comfort nirvana with the FreeForm line—until I met the brand's CloudKnit collection.
These Are the Best Shoes for Running on the Treadmill, According to Podiatrists and Fitness Instructors
Whether you’re an avid runner or just like to zone out on the treadmill while getting some movement in, the right pair of running shoes can really make or break your workout. “You want to make sure that the running shoes you select offer the correct amount of support, and also that they provide more shock absorption,” says podiatrist Nelya Lobkova, DPM. “Essentially, the treadmill is a high-impact surface, which means that you need shoes that will be able to reduce the heavy impact from running on it, which will help prevent injuries.”
What Shoes To Wear Hiking When You Don’t Have Hiking Boots, According to a Hiking Podiatrist
Living in New York City, I don't have many opportunities to go hiking—unless you count climbing the stairs out of the subway. But I recently spent a week in Los Angeles where hitting the trails with friends was on the agenda. Since I planned on packing only a carry-on, this posed a bit of a conundrum: I didn't want to give up precious suitcase space for a pair of hiking boots and a pair of cross-trainers, which I'd need for indoor workouts and just day to day.
14 Unexpected Holiday Candles That Don’t Smell Anything Like Christmas Trees or Gingerbread Houses
A few things are certain about the holidays: There will be people who have their Christmas music cued up and ready to go the day after Thanksgiving; You’ll receive at least one gift you don’t want; There will be no shortage of festive candles burning. Unless you’ve got Grinch vibes going on, you know exactly the kind of candles we’re talking about—those tried-and-true holiday scents that you can almost smell the minute you start thinking about them. We’re talking fresh pine, spicy gingerbread, and maybe something peppermint for good measure.
Haley Lu Richardson’s Nourishing and Ultra Dewy Cream Blush Is Our New Go-To for Winter
First thing's first: This post is spoiler-free, don’t worry. Yes, we’re talking about one of the stars of HBO’s buzziest show, White Lotus, but we won’t be spoiling any details from the actual show or the season finale that just aired last Sunday night. What we will be revealing, however, is the beauty products Haley Lu Richardson swears by, specifically the cream blush her makeup artist loves to use on her.
The 4 Nighttime Habits That a Rockette Swears By To Get Solid Sleep After High-Kicking, High-Energy Performances
The Rockettes are back in action, kicking their legs to high heaven, and bringing joy to all who walk through the doors of Radio City Music Hall. Each dancer does almost 300 (!) kicks per show, and up to four shows per day—a feat accomplished only through training, preparation, and a whole lot of adrenaline. Which makes sleep both essential, and a little elusive for the 80 dancers in the troupe.
7 Cozy Scarves That Are Just As Good as the Trendy Acne Studio Scarf That’s All Over TikTok and Pinterest
The vibrant Acne Studios Mohair Checked Scarf ($310) has been living in my head rent-free since it popped up on my TikTok feed (#acnestudiosscarf has over 8M views) and Pinterest page this fall. I don’t think I’ve ever felt so strongly about an accessory before, let alone a scarf—especially since I live in Miami where scarves are only necessary 3-5 days out of the entire year, if that. But there’s just something about its colors, its toasty wool-mohair blend, and its oversized, blanket-level proportions that has totally bewitched me this year. I simply need to have it. The only thing standing in my way is the $310 price tag.
Yes, You Need Different Running Shoes in the Winter. Here Are 5 Podiatrist-Recommended Pairs
Running in the winter is undeniably challenging. Between the short hours of daylight and the bitterly cold temperatures, just getting yourself out the door can be a feat in itself. Add in the potential hazards and increased physical demand of running on snow or ice, and it's clear that winter...
Packable Puffer Jackets Take the Stress Out of Winter Travel—Here Are 10 That Take Up Almost No Space in Your Carry-On
While there's certainly a lot to love about traveling during this time of year (like the joyful anticipation of the holidays and the beauty of impending snow fall to name a few), I think we can all agree that packing for a winter vacation can be a total nightmare. Especially if you're a carry-on only type of traveler, finding space for all of the warming layers that winter weather requires is a real strategy game. You can fold, roll, and compress all you like, but the harsh reality is that sweaters, coats, and all of your winter gear takes up space—and lots of it. So that you don't have to lug your puffer coat around the airport and plane, we found packable puffer jackets that don't take up much space in your luggage. That's right—you can have your puffer and pack it, too.
Dermstore’s Luxury Skin-Care Kits Are So Discounted Right Now, You Can Get $150+ of Product For Under $60
Beauty gift sets can go one of two ways. Some are a mix of cute-but-not-great products that you've never heard of but will make your 13-year-old niece happy, while others are a great way to get high-quality products for less. If you're shopping for the latter, you need to check out the Dermstore gift sets.
