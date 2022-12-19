ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bensalem Township, PA

PhillyBite

Where to Grab a Burger in Philly

Lucky's Last Chance is a quaint '70s-style joint and bar. The menu features ten different burgers, breakfast sandwiches, and locally-grown ingredients from local farms. Customers can order a homemade ice cream cone or banana bread for dessert. Kensington Quarters in Fishtown. If you're looking for a truly unique burger, try...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
PhillyBite

Where are The Best Cheesesteaks in Philly?

Is a must-try! So, We've rounded up a few of our favorite locations, including Angelo's Pizzeria, Dalessandro's Steaks and Hoagies, Max's Cheesesteaks, Ishkabibble's Eatery and don't forget Pat's and Geno's.\. Who Has The Best Cheesesteaks in Philadelphia?. You can even order vegan cheesesteaks if you prefer plant-based proteins. But if...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

ATM explodes at Wells Fargo bank branch in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- An ATM was left mangled Thursday after police say two men set off an explosive device.Wires could be seen hanging out of the machine in a quiet parking lot outside the Wells Fargo bank branch on Crittenden Street in Philadelphia's Chestnut Hill neighborhood.Someone may have tried to pry open the machine before detonating the explosive just after 4 a.m. Police said no money was taken from the machine.The Philadelphia Police Bomb Squad, agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and employees from security firm GARDA were at the scene.The ATM has been targeted before,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Ted Rivers

3 Great Pizza Places In Philadelphia

Philadelphia has some of the best pizza in the country. From coal-fired pies to classic Italian recipes, there's something for everyone in this city. Whether you're looking for a quick bite on the go or a sit-down Italian experience - here are three great pizza places in Philadelphia that you have to try.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Water Department worker hurt in double shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A Philadelphia Water Department worker and another person were shot Wednesday, police tell CBS Philadelphia.The shooting happened before 1 p.m. on Vista Street near Torresdale Avenue in the Holmesburg section of Northeast Philadelphia.The worker, a 25-year-old man, was shot in the leg. Police said he drove himself and the other victim, a 31-year-old man, to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital.The 31-year-old man is in critical condition after he was shot in the chest.Police were at the scene and had not found a weapon. There were no immediate arrests.Last month, a city sanitation worker was shot and killed while on the job in Mayfair. Police are still searching for two suspects in that shooting.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Phillymag.com

A Holiday McGillin’s Olde Ale House Proposal Almost 40 Years in the Making

The couple initially met in 1985 while working at the historic tavern. Delivering the latest in style, inspiration, helpful tips and tricks, and everything else you need to know to plan the perfect Philly wedding. There’s truly something special about a proposal during the holiday season. It’s why we see...
WHYY

With the ‘Black Dolls Matter’ shop, a West Philly resident works to promote racial equity in children’s toys

This story originally appeared on The Philadelphia Tribune. You might recognize Mark Ruffin’s work from Sesame Street where he worked as a doll maker and set designer, or maybe you’re familiar with him from his days as a music journalist and editor covering shows and artists for Chicago Magazine. But if you’re the parent of a small child, prepare to be familiar with Mark Ruffin, founder of Black Dolls Matter, the organization providing Black dolls and dolls of color to children and collectors.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillyvoice.com

For Jim Gardner's last newscast, fans plan to tailgate across street from 6ABC studio

Philadelphia's beloved anchor Jim Gardner is retiring, and fans are commemorating his final newscast in the most Philly way possible. After more than four decades with 6ABC, Gardner's last newscast for Action News will be on Wednesday beginning at 6 p.m. To celebrate the local icon, Wilmington resident Chris Miko is organizing a tailgate happening at 4 p.m. in the back corner of the parking lot of the Target store on City Avenue. That area of the Target parking lot runs up against Monument Road and is directly across the street from 6ABC's studio and offices.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
kensingtonvoice.com

SEPTA buses: 6 things to know about the proposed route changes

SEPTA’s bus routes are getting a complete overhaul throughout the city, including Kensington, and the transit agency is asking for feedback from riders in the neighborhood. SEPTA Forward’s Bus Revolution project is aiming to make the network of bus routes more reliable and easier to navigate. In October 2022, SEPTA shared its proposed changes to the system after almost two years of analysis and community outreach.
GIRARD, PA

