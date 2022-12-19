Effective: 2022-12-20 10:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 possible especially King County southward before precipitation ends. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.

KING COUNTY, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO