Effective: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.

BENTON COUNTY, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO