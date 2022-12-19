Read full article on original website
Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
Winter Storm Warning issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-20 10:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 possible especially King County southward before precipitation ends. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
