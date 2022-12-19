ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelan County, WA

Comments / 0

Related
weather.gov

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington, Kittitas Valley by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-21 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-23 10:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Target Area: Eastern Columbia River Gorge of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Lower Columbia Basin of Washington; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM PST FRIDAY * WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 25 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of central, north central and northeast Oregon and central and south central Washington. * WHEN...From 10 PM Wednesday to 10 AM PST Friday. * IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for East Puget Sound Lowlands by NWS

Effective: 2022-12-20 10:46:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-20 17:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. For the latest road conditions in Washington state, call 5 1 1. Target Area: East Puget Sound Lowlands WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PST THIS AFTERNOON * WHAT...Heavy snow. Additional snow accumulations of 2 to 6 possible especially King County southward before precipitation ends. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington. * WHEN...Until 5 PM PST this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult.
KING COUNTY, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy