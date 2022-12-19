Read full article on original website
Prenatal Exposure to Common Chemicals Linked to Liver Injury in Children
Liver disease in children may be linked to prenatal exposure to a variety of environmental chemicals, according to findings published in JAMA Network Open. Another pediatric study found that non-alcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD) is associated with a high rate of type 2 diabetes in children, researchers reported in Clinical Gastroenterology and Hepatology.
parkinsonsnewstoday.com
Higher Risk of Parkinson’s Linked to Lower Total, ‘Bad’ Cholesterol
Lower blood levels of total cholesterol and low-density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C), or “bad” cholesterol, are significantly associated with a higher risk of Parkinson’s disease, according to a study from South Korea. In contrast, higher blood levels of high-density lipoprotein cholesterol (HDL-C), or “good” cholesterol, were linked to...
physiciansweekly.com
Rectal Cancer Lateral Lymph Nodes can be Visualized in Several Ways
The following is the summary of “Role of Preoperative Imaging in the Detection of Lateral Lymph Node Metastases in Rectal Cancer: A Systematic Review and Diagnostic Test Meta-analysis” published in December 2022 issue of Diseases of the Colon & Rectum by Rooney, et al. Lateral lymph nodes in...
Basics on Colon and Rectal Cancer
Colon and rectal cancer, collectively known as colorectal cancer, develop when cells grow out of control in the colon or rectum, sections of the large intestine. Cancer may also arise elsewhere and spread to the intestines. Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in the United States,...
WebMD
Long COVID Risk Makes It Worth Avoiding Second Infections
Dec. 19, 2022 -- Alexander Truong, MD, has been seeing long COVID patients for more than 2 years but thought the numbers would have significantly dwindled by now. Instead, a steady flow of patients still shows up at the Emory Executive Park post-COVID clinic he and a colleague launched in fall 2020 in Atlanta. And among patients infected more than once, the symptoms appear worse.
7 causes of dizzy spells — from dehydration to a pre-stroke warning sign
One of the most dangerous causes of dizziness is a Transient ischemic attack (TIA), which happens in the hours or days before a stroke.
$38,398 for a Single Shot of a Very Old Cancer Drug
Dr. Josie Tenore and Paul Hinds were introduced by a mutual friend in 2017 and hadn’t been going out long when she laid down the law: He had to get a physical. “I don’t date people who don’t take care of their health,” said Tenore, who practices cosmetic dermatology and functional medicine in suburban Chicago.
Changing Causes of Liver Cancer
The causes of liver cancer are changing worldwide, with fewer cases resulting from viral hepatitis and more cases related to fatty liver disease or alcohol use. Liver cancer is often diagnosed late, when it is difficult to treat, and it is among the fastest-rising causes of cancer death in the United States.
CU Cancer Center Research Finds the Pathway AML Cells Use to Avoid Therapeutic Elimination
New research conducted in the lab of University of Colorado Cancer Center co-deputy director James DeGregori, PhD, may explain why acute myeloid leukemia (AML) cells that reside in the bone marrow are more resistant to medication than AML cells found in the blood and elsewhere in the body. “The bone...
verywellmind.com
Bipolar Brain vs. Non-Bipolar Brain: Key Differences
Most people probably think of bipolar disorder as a psychiatric disorder, but it is also considered a neurological disorder. This is because the expression of the genes associated with bipolar leads to chemical, structural, and functional neurological differences from a brain that doesn’t have bipolar. Here’s a look at...
Healthline
What Are the Treatment Options for a Leaky Heart Valve?
When a heart valve is damaged or doesn’t close properly, it can cause what’s known as a “leaky valve.” Depending on the severity of the leaky valve, there are several different treatment options, ranging from medication to surgery. A leaky heart valve is when one of...
Medical News Today
Is it possible to have a stroke without realizing?
Sometimes, people may not realize they have had a stroke. This can happen with a silent cerebral infarction, or silent stroke, and transient ischemic attack (TIA). Silent strokes do not cause symptoms, and people often dismiss the symptoms of TIAs. According to the American Heart Association, stroke is the. leading...
Healthline
Taking Diuretics for Heart Failure
Diuretics are considered a cornerstone of standard heart failure treatment, but these medications may carry some potentially serious side effects and complications. One of the many complications of heart failure is that blood and other fluids begin to pool, especially in the legs and feet. To help remove excess fluid...
HealthCentral.com
How Does Ankylosing Spondylitis Progress?
This chronic condition can get worse over time. Here’s what you need to know about the different stages of ankylosing spondylitis. If you or a loved one has recently been diagnosed with ankylosing spondylitis (AS), you might wonder what the future holds. Will you have symptoms forever? Will they change? Ankylosing spondylitis, a type of arthritis that causes inflammation in the ligaments and joints of the spine, is considered a progressive condition. That means that it can get worse over time. AS may start with mild stiffness and back pain that flares up occasionally but can advance to more severe symptoms that affect mobility and may even cause disability. However, the course of the disease isn’t the same for everyone–and the right treatment can make a big difference. Here’s how things typically go.
At-home kit available to test for the 'tripledemic' of viruses in circulation
The FDA has authorized the emergency use of a test that has the ability to detect COVID, flu and respiratory virus.
Healthline
What’s the Difference Between Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA) and Ankylosing Spondylitis (AS)?
Key differences between rheumatoid arthritis and ankylosing spondylitis include the joints they affect and who’s most likely to develop each condition. Some treatment options may also work for one but not the other. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) and ankylosing spondylitis (AS) are among the most common rheumatic (joint) conditions. RA...
Scientists hail new treatment for one of most common Long Covid symptoms
Scientists say they may have uncovered a new treatment for one of the most common symptoms of Long Covid.Researchers at Yale University managed to lift the “brain fog” of eight patients with the condition who were given a mixture of guanfacine, commonly used for ADHD, and an antioxidant called N-acetylcysteine (NAC), which in the UK is mainly used to treat paracetamol overdose and respiratory illnesses.So far, the treatment has only been tested on a small number of Long Covid sufferers, who were also mainly women, though researchers said the study looked promising for more extensive clinical trials.But given the...
NIAID Pandemic Autopsy Study Fosters Long COVID Treatment Trial
Autopsies of 44 people who died from COVID-19 in the first year of the pandemic showed researchers that disease-causing SARS-CoV-2 virus spread throughout the body – beyond just a respiratory disease – and remained in tissue for months. The study, from the National Institutes of Health and published...
ABOUT
Cancer Health empowers people living with cancer to actively manage and advocate for their care and improve their overall health. Launched in 2017, the magazine and website provide accessible information about cancer prevention, treatment and quality of life for people living with cancer and their loved ones.https://www.cancerhealth.com/
