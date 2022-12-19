Read full article on original website
.....??
3d ago
And northern....Still a bit out but, range between 4 to 8 inches and 30 mph winds...And of course, the people will put themselves at risk just to get to the bar, so nothing will stop thrm from heading to grannys.....
Reply
2
Related
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Track Illinois Road Conditions During Winter Storm
With a dangerous winter storm beginning to make its way through the Chicago area, authorities have cautioned commuters against traveling, stating that Illinois road conditions will "rapidly" deteriorate as the storm moves through. If you're looking to check on the road conditions during all the commotion, you can do so...
25newsnow.com
First Alert: Winter Storm Warning for central Illinois
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Winter Storm Warning will go into effect Thursday morning and will last through Saturday morning for the entire 25 News Viewing Area. The triple threat winter weather maker will bring accumulating snow, high winds, and bitter cold. Hazardous travel conditions are expected over the next few days. First Alert Weather Days have been issued for Today, Friday, and Saturday.
foxillinois.com
Snow, wind and bitter cold batters central Illinois
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A huge Winter storm is lashing out at central Illinois. A powerhouse storm system is sliding in from the Midwest setting off snow and buffeting Illinois with wicked winds. Winds will be gusting in excess of 40 MPH, and by late Thursday into Friday, wind gusts could even be approaching 45-50 MPH. Watch out for considerable blowing snow and poor visibility making traveling quite hazardous.
In Central Illinois, the worst is still expected from revised forecast
The National Weather Service in Lincoln has adjusted the forecast snow total down to 2 or 3 inches. But the outcome, says warning coordination meteorologist Ed Shimon, won’t be different in any significant way from the earlier forecast.
ComEd crews prepare for potential power outages due to winter storm
CHICAGO — Illinois’ electric utility company is planning to have nearly 2,000 workers on the system as a winter storm approaches Chicago. ComEd CEO Gil Quiniones visited with crews at the company’s Chicago North headquarters as they prepared equipment and vehicles for storm response. Among the utility workers are 350 mutual assistance line workers from […]
1470 WMBD
Winter Storm Warning now in effect
EAST PEORIA, Ill. – A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect across a good portion of Illinois — including Peoria — Thursday morning through Saturday morning, for a weather event that will remind us just how dangerous Mother Nature can be sometimes. “The storm begins with...
25newsnow.com
Amtrak makes changes ahead of winter storm
ILLINOIS (25 News Now) - Amtrak is reducing service levels to and from Chicago due to the impending winter storm. That includes trains that would run the Lincoln Service routes through Bloomington-Normal. There are usually five routes, but only three are scheduled right now. Some cancellations last through Sunday. “And...
Events canceled, closings begin ahead of winter storm in Central Illinois
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — With the winter storm arriving in the area, Central Illinois is already beginning to feel the effects with closures and cancelations starting to pile up. Below are some of the early closures and cancelations already being reported, for a complete list of business and school closings, check our Snow Bear Closings and […]
Here Are the Worst Times to Drive During Upcoming Winter Storm
Officials are urging drivers to stay off the roads in Illinois as a winter system makes its way through, but when will be the worst times for travel?. While timing of the storm's intensity has fluctuated over the last few days, as of Wednesday afternoon, NBC 5 Storm Team Meteorologist Paul Deanno said the worst of the storm is expected to hit between 8 p.m. Thursday and 12 p.m. Friday, though some locations could see "rapidly deteriorating" travel conditions much earlier in the afternoon.
tspr.org
State website shows Illinois road conditions
The Illinois Department of Transportation is reminding the public to visit and bookmark GettingAroundIllinois.com for continually updated information on road conditions. The site can keep you updated on road conditions throughout the state all winter long. “Our No. 1 priority is making sure roads are safe for the motoring public,...
25newsnow.com
Illinois State Police: stay off the roads unless absolutely necessary
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Days before Christmas, Illinois State Police are urging travelers to stay home and off the roads if it isn’t safe. Several crashes have been reported in the Central Illinois area since the snow began falling early Thursday morning. McLean and Peoria counties have issued collision warnings for the road. Peoria city, Bloomington, and East Peoria have also issued collision warnings.
25newsnow.com
Public Works prepares roads for snow
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Peoria Public works is preparing to keep the main roads clear during this holiday week’s snow fall. Crews worked on several different routes throughout the city Tuesday to apply a treatment that will help with melting the snow on the roads faster. Public Works director...
Central Illinois Proud
Prepping for winter’s wrath as snow, wind loom
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — Central Illinois is preparing for snow as winter storm watches are in effect for the area. While the snowfall itself won’t be anything historic; 2-5 inches in Peoria and 3-6 inches in Bloomington-Normal, high winds will blow fallen snow making it impossible at times to travel.
7 Fun Ideas to Beat Boredom During a Snow Storm in Illinois
If you find yourself stuck at home during a snowstorm in Illinois, there are plenty of ways to entertain yourself and pass the time!. I love staying home in general, so finding something to keep me occupied definitely isn't a problem. Now, if there is a giant blizzard outside and the roads are crappy that's even more of a reason to plan a day of fun at home.
Timing of Winter Storm Shifts for Chicago Area as Threat for Dangerous Conditions Looms
Dangerous winter conditions are expected in the Chicago area this week, but the timing for when they could start has already shifted. According to recent forecasts, it appears the timing of the storm has shifted earlier, with a winter storm watch now taking effect in some counties Thursday morning. The...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
Effingham Radio
Winter Storm Watch Extended to More Counties
A Winter Storm Watch has been issued for the following counties through late Friday night:. WHAT…Blizzard conditions possible. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 5 inches possible. Winds could gust as high as 55 mph. Wind chill values will fall as low as 30 below zero. WHERE…Portions of central,...
Keeping your furry friends safe in Central Illinois winter storm
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA)– Pets are at risk of frostbite and hypothermia in this winter weather, and we have some tips on how to keep your furry friends safe. Mary Tiefenbrunn, the executive director of the Champaign County Humane Society, says every pet is different, so it is important to know your animal. […]
Comments / 2