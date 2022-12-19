UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the 12 Days of Giving over at Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop in Charlottesville. The Lorenzoni family chose 12 different nonprofits, and one will get 10% of the store’s profits each day. This is the second year of the new tradition at the store, and the Lorenzoni’s say it’s always hard to narrow down which nonprofits are a part of it, as they wish they could include more. The family tries to incorporate ones that they’ve connected with throughout the year.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 13 HOURS AGO