UVA School of Medicine finds antidepressant use combined with inflammation while pregnant could lead to babies’ neurodevelopmental changes

NBC 29 News
UVA Health breaks down contagion timelines for ‘tripledemic’
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the giving season, but you’re going to want to make sure you’re not giving any illnesses to your friends and family. Flu, RSV, and COVID-19 are all spreading fast, as a part of what is being referred to as the “tripledemic.”
NBC 29 News
UVA Health named Center for Excellence by the Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation has named UVA Health as a center for excellence. Doctor Mitch Rosner is a professor of medicine and chair of UVA Department of Medicine. He says autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease is the fourth leading cause of kidney failure. “The cysts...
NBC 29 News
UVA School of Medicine finds new tie between gut bacteria and infection
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA School of Medicine has discovered that certain gut bacteria can worsen C. difficile infections. These types of infections are more common in the elderly and those on long term antibiotics, affecting 350,000 Americans per year. With this knowledge, doctors hope to develop new treatments...
cbs19news
New findings on COVID boosters
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- UVA researchers released new information on the efficacy of COVID boosters. Dr. Jeff Wilson, a professor in allergy and immunology at UVA led a team of researchers. They discovered the booster led to longer lasting antibodies than the initial shot – for about six months......
NBC 29 News
ADHD medications scarce, pharmacists improvise
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Pharmacy stock is low for ADHD medications like Adderall, Ritalin, and their generics. Healthcare workers in and around Charlottesville are working to mitigate the shortage. “There’s a lot of speculation about the shortage and there’s no one reason [for it],” UVA Health Ambulatory Pharmacy Director Justin...
NBC 29 News
Local greenhouses donate 300 poinsettias to Sentara RMH patients
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - For the past seventeen years Evergrown’ Greenhouses, Riverside Plants, and Milmounthouses donate leftover poinsettias to patients at Sentara RMH to spread holiday joy. This year the local greenhouses donated over three hundred of their flowers to be given to patients at the hospital and the...
Community tradition keeps Virginia baby boy’s memory alive
BUENA VISTA, Va. (WFXR) – In 2019, Mick and Tabitha Martin lost their son Titan after a pregnancy complication, called a complete concealed abruption. Tabitha was 32 weeks pregnant when they learned the baby didn’t have a heartbeat, and she had to have a C-section. “It’s really hard to go into the hospital with your […]
NBC 29 News
Louisa family donates cooling cradle to Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A family that has lived through the tragedy of losing a newborn child is making sure that others in a similar situation have the chance to say goodbye. Baby Asher’s family honored what they call his “heavenly birthday” on Tuesday, December 20th with a donation...
NBC 29 News
CASPCA in need of foster homes
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA is looking for people interested in fostering animals during the holidays. CASPCA says many of its animals are in foster care, but a lot have to return to the shelter this week due to people traveling for the holidays. The foster...
NBC 29 News
Ragged Mountain Running & Walking Shop gives portion of proceeds to nonprofits
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s the 12 Days of Giving over at Ragged Mountain Running and Walking Shop in Charlottesville. The Lorenzoni family chose 12 different nonprofits, and one will get 10% of the store’s profits each day. This is the second year of the new tradition at the store, and the Lorenzoni’s say it’s always hard to narrow down which nonprofits are a part of it, as they wish they could include more. The family tries to incorporate ones that they’ve connected with throughout the year.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
ehn.org
Pete Myers: The plastic road to hell is paved with good intentions
This past weekend The Daily Progress — a newspaper in the Charlottesville, Virginia, area where I live — published a story that disturbed me. The paper, along with other publications, republished a piece originally from The Pew Charitable Trusts’ Stateline titled, 'Plastic Roads' Are Paved With Good Intention. It outlines how state transportation officials across the U.S. are testing out discarded plastic in pavement.
Ready the reusable bags: City and county will start taxing plastic bags Jan. 1
People who shop in Charlottesville and Albemarle County might want to make a New Year’s resolution to remember to bring reusable shopping bags to the store. Beginning Jan. 1, 2023, both localities will impose a five cent tax on single-use plastic bags at grocery stores, pharmacies and convenience stores. Convenience stores include places like 7-11 and Wawa. The tax will not apply to strictly retail outlets, such as clothing stores, but any bag used at the checkout of a large retailer that contains a grocery store or a pharmacy — like the Walmart Supercenter or the Target on Route 29 — will also cost five cents.
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville shipping company keeps promise of delivering gifts on time
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - It’s getting down to the wire to have gifts delivered in time for Christmas. Blue Ridge Pack and Ship in Charlottesville says it is working hard to meet demand against supply chain issues. Owner Mike Toney wants to make sure customers get their presents under the tree.
Man shot near University of Virginia in Charlottesville
According to the Charlottesville Police Department, at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday, Dec. 18, officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 100 block of 14th Street NW.
WHSV
Former elementary school to become new site for animal shelter
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The old Verona Elementary School is getting remodeled for a new purpose. The space will help the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center. The school property has been on the market for years, but a former Augusta County employee pitched tha idea and that’s what inspired the move.
NBC 29 News
Police seeing more drugged than drunk driving in Charlottesville area
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Both Albemarle County police and Charlottesville Police are encouraging people to keep themselves and others safe from driving under the influence. “Drunk driving is always an issue. We saw recently that drunk driving arrests have been going down, however there’s also the problem of drugged...
fox5dc.com
2 charged after death of 6-year-old girl in Spotsylvania County
SPOTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. - Authorities have charged two people after a 6-year-old girl was found dead last week in Spotsylvania County. The Spotsylvania County Sheriff's Office says Jonathan H. Copenhaver, 36, and Cera C. Harper, 32, are each charged with child abuse, child endangerment and possession of illegal drugs. According...
NBC Washington
‘That Was My World': 6-Year-Old Girl Found Dead in Spotsylvania County Apartment
A 6-year-old girl was found dead Friday morning in a Spotsylvania County apartment while with her mother and her mother’s boyfriend. The couple – Cera Harper, 32, and Jonathan Copenhaven, 36 – were arrested on multiple felony charges, including child abuse or neglect, injuring the health of a child in one's custody, and possession of narcotics.
ramaporampage.org
Members of Virginia Football Team Killed in Mass Shooting
On November 13th, three football players at the University of Virginia were murdered. The deaths of junior receiver Lavel Davis Jr, junior receiver Devin Chandler, and junior defensive end/linebacker D’Sean Perry, were all mourned by Virginia students and the rest of the nation. Authorities were quickly able to recognize...
