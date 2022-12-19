ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
myneworleans.com

Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey

METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
HARVEY, LA
NOLA.com

Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington

After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

Louisiana’s WIC website is down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down. Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21. The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running. In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC...
LOUISIANA STATE
wwno.org

What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals

This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
lbmjournal.com

RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill

CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
NATCHITOCHES PARISH, LA
WWL

St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze

ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA

