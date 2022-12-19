Read full article on original website
Fat Boy’s Pizza Express Opens Today in Harvey
METAIRIE, La (press release) – Fat Boy’s Pizza Express, a new, service-oriented concept from Metairie-based Fat Boy’s Pizza, will open on Thursday, Dec. 22, at 1535 Lapalco Blvd. in Harvey. The new drive-thru model is built around convenience and will still feature the World’s Biggest Slice and massive 30-inch pies for which Fat Boy’s Pizza is known.
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 29-Dec. 5, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ALOHA COURT 703: $262,000, Everett Leonard Bond and Patricia Cooke Bond to Jeffrey Schilling and Emily Beck Schilling. ALOHA COURT 717: $228,300, Peggy L. Sholar to Ryan C. Johnston and Hannah M. Johnston. EAGLE ST. 73433: $12,000, Ernesto Abdo and Ramona M. Abdo to Walter Noe Hernandez, Jose Carlos Mendoza...
NOLA.com
Costco to build first St. Tammany location near Covington
After nearly two years of negotiating with homeowners in a nearby subdivision, Costco will build a $45.8 million store on Pinnacle Parkway near Covington, according to Chris Masingill, CEO of St. Tammany Parish's economic development agency. The 159,000-square-foot store will be the first Costco in St. Tammany Parish. New Orleans...
fox8live.com
Louisiana’s WIC website is down
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) says the state’s WIC website is down. Officials made the announcement Wednesday, Dec. 21. The state is working to get the website, www.louisianawic.org, back up and running. In the meantime, available resources have been added to LDH’s WIC...
wwno.org
What's next for Claiborne Expressway? Our metro reporter breaks down the redesign proposals
This episode of Louisiana Considered aired on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. Here's what it featured:. In the 1960s, the construction of New Orleans’ Claiborne Expressway split a prominent Black neighborhood in half. WWNO metro reporter Carly Berlin spoke to business owners and residents in the neighborhood to hear how they would like to see the highway be redesigned. Then, she gives us a behind-the-scenes look into her reporting.
This Is The Best Expensive Restaurant In Louisiana
Eat This, Not That! found the best expensive restaurants around the country.
lbmjournal.com
RoyOMartin invests $9.5 million in Louisiana lumber mill
CHOPIN, La. – Martco, LLC, the parent company of the third-generation, family-owned timber sourcing and manufacturing company RoyOMartin, announced it will invest $9.5 million to install technologically advanced production equipment at its Natchitoches Parish lumber mill. The RoyOMartin plywood manufacturing facility in Chopin is one of the parish’s largest...
Louisiana Plumber Offers Critical Advice in Protecting Pipes During Hard Freeze
WWL-TV recently had a plumber on their show to discuss how to protect your water pipes during a hard freeze. As you may be aware by now, Louisiana will be part of this Artic Blast that is taking over much of the country, and now is the time to protect your water pipes.
“It’s a catastrophe” - Louisiana's shrinking number of insurance providers causes turmoil
While most of Louisiana is preparing for the looming freeze that’s been forecasted, some Louisianians are still stuck in an insurance quagmire from previous hurricane seasons.
NOLA.com
Jefferson Parish urges certain residents to avoid running faucets during freeze
With freezing temperatures on the way, Jefferson Parish is urging residents to not run their faucets unless their home is raised off the ground. “Homes that are built on a concrete slab have the added protection … and don’t require running taps for an extended period of time,” Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said at a briefing Thursday.
iheart.com
The Best Louisiana Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Louisiana is home to some of the country's best restaurants, and many have earned a national shoutout from Guy Fieri on his hit show Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives. However, one stands out among the rest. Turkey and the Wolf, in New Orleans, is among the best restaurants featured on the...
Parish-by-parish list of cold-weather shelters in Southeast Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS — An Arctic air mass is forecast to bring dangerously cold weather to our area starting Thursday night and continuing through Christmas Day. With freezing temperatures forecast for our area, parishes are opening cold-weather shelters for people who need them. Here are the shelters that have been...
Louisiana Christmas drive-thru light show gets shut down
As first reported last month, Acadiana's first drive-thru Christmas light show at Bridge Point Farms opened for business on Thanksgiving Day, but it is closing a week before Christmas.
kalb.com
Temporary restraining order granted blocking Louisiana’s $2B pharmacy contract
ALEXANDRIA, La. (KALB) - A temporary 10-day restraining order has been granted by Judge Kelly Balfour in the 19th Judicial District Court to block Louisiana’s Office of Group Benefits from entering into a $2 billion pharmacy contract with CVS Caremark. As News Channel 5 reported back on Dec. 20,...
theadvocate.com
Why Louisiana electric companies don't expect big power outages from cold snap
While a blast of arctic air is set to blanket Louisiana with bitterly cold temperatures in the coming days, the electric grid operator and utilities say they are not expecting the type of rolling blackouts and mass outages experienced during the 2021 winter storm. Working in the grid’s favor is...
NOLA.com
Harvest Midstream to buy old Phillips 66 refinery in Plaquemines Parish
Harvest Midstream, a private crude oil and natural gas transportation and storage company, has struck a tentative deal to buy the old Phillips 66 Alliance Refinery in Plaquemines Parish, which the oil and energy giant closed in November 2021 and turned into a storage terminal this summer. The acquisition is...
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day
Louisiana Football Signs 22 On National Signing Day. St. Martinville WR Harvey Broussard among the new additions.
Best Louisiana Scratch-Offs for Big Payouts in Time For Christmas
Louisiana gift-givers wanting to stuff stockings with cash might consider these scratch-off games. Here is a breakdown of which games still have the biggest prizes.
St. Bernard Parish braces for impending freeze
ST. BERNARD PARISH, La. — Officials in St. Bernard Parish are urging residents to prepare to protect themselves, their pets, and plants for below-freezing temperatures expected to arrive later this week. The cold weather event is expected to begin in southeast Louisiana on Thursday and continue through Sunday. Officials...
