Central Illinois Proud
Pekin residents required to clear snow off sidewalks within 48 hours
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — Pekin residents are now required to clear snow higher than two inches off of sidewalks within 48 hours after streets are plowed. The new snow ordinance was passed by Pekin City Council in August. Residents who do not comply will be subject to warnings and fines up to $250.
Central Illinois Proud
Where to stay warm in McLean County
MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County has released a list of warming centers listed below. More information can be found here. Bloomington Public Library (205 E Olive St) Connect Transit Bus (McLean County Health Dept. 200 W. Front St) Walmart (2225 W. Market St.) 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
wcbu.org
Here's how this tiny Fulton County village is restoring its historic 19th century opera house
Just 87 people call the Fulton County village of Ellisville home, according to the last U.S. Census. But this tiny community brags of a big asset: a historic opera house. The opera house was built in 1891, during the halcyon narrow-gauge railroad days of the village. But Paula Helle said when the railroad went bust, so did Ellisville.
25newsnow.com
Peoria County facilities closing for weather
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria County Courthouse, city/county health department, election commission and highway department offices are closing to the public at 3 p.m. Thursday due to deteriorating weather conditions, according to the county. The main lobby of the Peoria County Sheriff’s Office will close at 1 p.m....
videtteonline.com
Connect Transit to suspend fares ahead of dangerous cold; no operation on Christmas
With a winter storm expected to hit the Bloomington-Normal area Thursday through Saturday, Connect Transit will offer zero-fare boarding on all buses, including Connect Mobility. In a press release, Connect Transit said it hopes that suspending fares Thursday through Saturday will offer comfort and warmth to members of the community.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
1470 WMBD
Animals die during barn fire in North Peoria area
PEORIA, Ill. – No people are injured, but a number of animals are dead following a barn fire in the North Peoria area. That’s according to Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins, who says crews from Chillicothe and four other departments responded to the barn on North Kenneth Street, not far from Dean Street and Galena Road, at 12:49 P.M. Thursday.
25newsnow.com
Several animals killed in barn fire
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Several animals are dead after a barn fire in North Peoria. Peoria County Sheriff Chris Watkins says they were called about 12:50 p.m. to the 9300 block of North Kenneth Street. Watkins says sheep and rabbits died in the fire, but no people were hurt.
25newsnow.com
Water main break shuts down Peoria City/County Health Department Building
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The Peoria City/County Health Department will be closed Wednesday because of a water main break, impacting most of the department’s programs and services at 2116 North Sheridan Road. Program closures on Wednesday are WIC, dental, clinic services, vital records, walk-in services for environmental health.
25newsnow.com
East Peoria Fire Department to improve medical transport
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Thanks to a generous donation, East Peoria’s Fire Department will soon be able to make much needed replacements for its medical transportation equipment. The department was presented with a check from Country Financial to help fund their skid unit. This is a UTV with...
25newsnow.com
City of Peoria issues snow storm update
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria Public Works have begun 12-hour around-the-clock operations as a winter storm comes into Central Illinois. According to a statement from Public Works Deputy Director Sie Maroon, Public Works have applied a liquid brine over the last two days on all the primary emergency snow routes. They are also on standby mode until the precipitation begins.
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria community activist honored at 99-years-old
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — Decades of service culminated Wednesday as Peoria Mayor Rita Ali honored a woman who community members are calling a ‘local living legend.’. Ali presented a proclamation to Mrs. Pearly Bonds, who turned 99-years-old in October. In addition to reading the recognition, Ali also the...
25newsnow.com
Warming centers and resources ahead of winter storm
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The City of Peoria is announcing warming centers ahead of the impending weather later this week. The lobby of the Peoria Police Department at 600 SW Adams St. is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 p.m. All Peoria Fire Departments also serve as warming centers from 7...
25newsnow.com
Public Works prepares roads for snow
PEORIA (25 News Now) -Peoria Public works is preparing to keep the main roads clear during this holiday week’s snow fall. Crews worked on several different routes throughout the city Tuesday to apply a treatment that will help with melting the snow on the roads faster. Public Works director...
25newsnow.com
Person shot near Morton Square Park in Peoria Wed. night
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A man has non-life-threatening injuries after a shooting in Peoria Wednesday night. The man told officers he was shot by an unknown person while walking near Morton Square Park. Officers immediately conducted a search of the area where the shooting occurred with negative results. The...
Central Illinois Proud
Peoria, rest of Illinois getting millions in funding in ’23
WASHINGTON (WMBD)– Senator Durbin and Senator Duckworth were able to secure hundreds of millions in investments for Illinois. According to an official press release, the Fiscal Year 2023 (FY23) Omnibus Appropriations Act contains $182 million that will be directed towards the Land of Lincoln. The bill passed the Senate and now heads to the House of Representatives.
Central Illinois Proud
Winter parking: here’s where you can’t leave your car this weekend
(WMBD) — As Central Illinois prepares for a pending storm, cities and towns are instituting parking bans to ensure that snow removal can be done effectively. Check this list to see what the parking rules will be where you live. Bloomington. The City of Bloomington will enact a snow...
Central Illinois Proud
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal during extreme cold
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin announced Thursday night that snow removal regulations will not be enforced while the temperature remains extremely cold. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sidewalk snow removal will not be enforced until after Christmas.
1470 WMBD
PFD: Overnight fire caused by “misused smoking materials”
PEORIA, Ill. — Peoria Firefighters say there are no injuries following a devastating house fire overnight, reportedly caused by misused smoking materials. The initial call came in just after 1:30 a.m. for a working fire at a property off West Courtland Street and North Frostwood Parkway in Peoria. Smoke...
Central Illinois Proud
Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
