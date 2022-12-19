MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...

