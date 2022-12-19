Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
NBC Miami
Man Wanted in 1987 Kidnapping and Murder in Miami-Dade Arrested: Police
More than 35 years after a botched drug deal ended with a kidnapping and fatal shooting in Miami-Dade, one of the men responsible who fled to Venezuela has been taken into custody in South Florida, authorities said. Ricardo Calderon, 66, was arrested at Miami International Airport Wednesday night to face...
NBC Miami
Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach
Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO
Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge
Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
NBC Miami
Man Fatally Shot Girlfriend's Ex After Dispute at Miami Springs Home: Police
A man is facing a murder charge after he shot and killed his girlfriend's ex-boyfriend during a dispute at a Miami Springs home Wednesday night, authorities said. The incident unfolded around 10:30 p.m. at an efficiency at a home in the 600 block of South Drive, Miami-Dade Police officials said.
NBC Miami
Detectives Seek Suspect Who Stabbed Two Teens in Fort Lauderdale Nightclub
Detectives are searching for a man who they said stabbed two teen girls inside a Fort Lauderdale nightclub. The incident happened around 1:30 a.m. back on Nov. 27 at SWAY nightclub at 111 Southwest 2nd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale Police officials said Wednesday. Officers who responded to the club found two...
Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker
MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
Broward sheriff's deputy suspended, arrested in domestic dispute case
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended from duty after she was arrested and accused of hitting her husband and sending him threatening messages, authorities said Thursday.Deputy Ashley Richardson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday by the sheriff's Public Corruption Unit after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her, Broward officials said in a written statement.Richardson was held on a $15,000 bond after being charged with battery and intimidation by written or electronic threat, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon if she had posted bond or...
WSVN-TV
Woman returns full-size reindeer stolen from Fort Lauderdale hotel
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A holiday display at a Fort Lauderdale hotel lobby is once again complete, weeks after a woman was caught on surveillance video walking out of a hotel lobby, and it turns out a 7News viewer played a part in the change of heart. Thursday morning,...
WSVN-TV
Homicide investigation underway after police discover bullet-riddled car in Miami Gardens
MIAMI SPRINGS, FLA. (WSVN) - A significant police presence was spotted in a Miami Springs neighborhood. An incident took place in the area of South Drive and Northwest 36th Street, Wednesday night. 7News was there as a car riddled with bullets was towed away. On Tuesday morning, police were seen...
NBC Miami
Suspect Sought in Attempted Kidnapping of Teen Girl in Pompano Beach
Authorities are searching for a suspect in connection with the attempted kidnapping of a teen girl in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday as three girls were walking home in the 2700 block of Northeast 9th Court, Broward Sheriff's Office officials said. A man on a...
Florida Gang Member Sentenced To Life After 3 Murders During Home Invasions
A Florida gang member has been sentenced to life in prison plus 30 years for murders committed during a series of home invasion robberies in Broward County. According to evidence presented at trial, Derrick Slade (aka “D” or “Solja”) joined a criminal enterprise in November
cw34.com
Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida
LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide
THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
NBC Miami
1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood
One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
Florida man accused of killing mother says he was ‘possessed by demons’
A Miami man accused of killing his mother said he was "possessed by demons."
NBC Miami
Recent Uptick in Highway Shootings Raise Concerns Among Local Law Enforcement
After yet another shooting on Interstate 95 in South Florida this past weekend, officials said they've seen a recent uptick in highway shootings in the last few weeks with many cases still unsolved. The suspect is still on the loose after the shooting Sunday morning as Broward Sheriff's deputies are...
Boca Raton Woman Tells Police She Drank Wine, Beer Before DUI Arrest
Amy Wessell Stopped On Federal Highway, Cops Say 61 MPH in 35 MPH Zone. Self-Identifies As “VP Of Finance.” BY: LAW ENFORCEMENT DESK | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman allegedly sped by a police officer on Federal Highway at nearly twice the posted speed […]
Click10.com
Suspect in custody after woman is shot at Cooper City coffee shop
COOPER CITY, Fla – The Broward County Sheriff’s office has a suspect in custody after a woman was shot inside a Cooper City coffee shop on Sunday morning, according to a source familiar with the matter. Sheriff’s deputies conducted a raid on a home located on 92nd Ave.,...
