Miami, FL

NBC Miami

Surveillance Video Shows Attempted Abduction in Pompano Beach

Surveillance video shows the frightening moment investigators say a man riding a bike followed three young girls walking home, then tried to kidnap one of them in Pompano Beach. The incident happened just before 1 a.m. Sunday near NE 8th Court and NE 28th Avenue, according to the Broward Sheriff's...
POMPANO BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

KIDNAPPING ATTEMPT CAUGHT ON CAMERA, WATCH THE VIDEO

Teen Girl Nearly Abducted In North Broward County As Friends Flee, Call Police. Do You Know The Suspect? BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BROWARD COUNTY, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A teen girl was nearly abducted Sunday night in an incident caught on camera. The video surveillance was just released by […]
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Criminal Attorney Jailed On DUI Charge

Defense Attorney Edward Kone Arrested Following Palmetto Park Road Crash. Allegedly Admitted To Drinking “Two Beers” At Flanigan’s Before Wreck. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton Criminal Defense Attorney apparently needs a defense attorney himself after Boca Raton Police arrested the man […]
BOCA RATON, FL
CBS Miami

Bond set for woman caught on video throwing monitor at MIA ticket counter worker

MIAMI - A woman who was caught on video throwing a computer monitor at an American Airlines ticket agent at Miami International Airport appeared before a judge on Wednesday.Camila McMillie, 25, is facing charges of aggravated battery, criminal mischief, and disorderly conduct. During the hearing, her bond was set at $4,500.According to investigators, On Tuesday McMillie was traveling from Alabama to New York City connecting at MIA.McMillie checked in to her flight at gate D-39, after being rebooked for missing her previous flight."While the subject was with the gate agent, her two minor children walked away without notice to use...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy suspended, arrested in domestic dispute case

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended from duty after she was arrested and accused of hitting her husband and sending him threatening messages, authorities said Thursday.Deputy Ashley Richardson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday by the sheriff's Public Corruption Unit after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her, Broward officials said in a written statement.Richardson was held on a $15,000 bond after being charged with battery and intimidation by written or electronic threat, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon if she had posted bond or...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
cw34.com

Fatal shooting discovered from rollover crash in South Florida

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. (CBS12) — Detectives say they are investigating a crash turned fatal shooting and need the public's help. The Broward County Sheriff's Office said the crash occurred on Dec. 16, just after 4 p.m. Deputies and Fire Rescue responded to the scene on West Oakland Park Boulevard and Northwest 47th Terrace, that's when paramedics rush to the aid of 49-year-old Joseph Copeland. But, he was pronounced dead at the scene on 4:17 p.m.
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
Palm Beach Daily News

Missing 17-year-old from Lantana found dead in The Acreage; PBSO investigates as homicide

THE ACREAGE ― The body of a 17-year-old boy recently reported missing has been found in The Acreage, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office said. It is investigating his death as a homicide. We are searching for Emmanuel Castaneda. Emmanuel was last seen on 12/17/2022 wearing plaid pajama pants and a blue and white shirt. Our detectives believe that Emmanuel may be missing and endangered. If you have any information or come into contact with Emmanuel, please...
LANTANA, FL
NBC Miami

1 Hospitalized, 1 in Custody After Stabbing in Hialeah Neighborhood

One man was hospitalized and another man was taken into custody Tuesday morning after a stabbing in a Hialeah neighborhood. Officers arrived at the scene in the 2400 block of West 6th Court and marked the area off with police tape. “I see everything all lit in red and blue...
HIALEAH, FL

