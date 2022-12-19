Read full article on original website
NASCAR Rules Update for 2023
A new NASCAR rule change goes into action regarding chassis shims for 2023. In 2022, NASCAR launched the Next Gen car. The car is designed to be identical from team to team. However, within the rulebook, there’s wiggle room to make each car a little different. Ahead of the...
Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Nearly Wreck While Taking His Wife, Amy Earnhardt, Around Bristol at Full Speed?
Dale Earnhardt Jr. would've gotten quite a bit of grief if he'd actually wrecked with his wife in the car. The post Did Dale Earnhardt Jr. Nearly Wreck While Taking His Wife, Amy Earnhardt, Around Bristol at Full Speed? appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition
Kyle Larson admitted he is doing something dramatically different this offseason and it has the potential of being a good move for the No. 5 team and a potential problem for the competition. The post Kyle Larson Doing Something for First Time in Racing Career That Will Absolutely Benefit Him and Pose Problems for the Competition appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Kyle Busch Could Have Solved the Key Issue Holding Back Stewart-Haas Racing
SHR has been dabbling in mediocrity, and Kevin Harvick felt signing Kyle Busch would have forced all the drivers to raise their game. The post Kyle Busch Could Have Solved the Key Issue Holding Back Stewart-Haas Racing appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Chase Elliott Is Proof That You Can Win NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award Without a Winning Personality
You'd think that being a fan favorite. stems from having a winning personality, but Chase Elliott proves that isn't the case. What's behind his popularity? The post Chase Elliott Is Proof That You Can Win NASCAR’s Most Popular Driver Award Without a Winning Personality appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino?
With the debut of the 2024 SS/70 Chevy Chevelle this year, what about an El Camino variant? The post Yes, the 2024 Chevy Chevelle Is Here: How About An El Camino? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
1970 Ford Mustang Boss 302 Goes From Shell To ‘Oh Hell!’
Car guys have kind of a funny addiction, especially if they’re the sort of do it yourself and hands-on kind of people. Basically the game is, find an old car, fix it up, and make it better than it was before. The flourishing car culture of the Internet has made it even more exciting And given these people a platform to express their passion to other indigenous. Here’s a prime example of exactly that in which a man bought a car that many thought would be unsavable only to begin restoring it to a beautiful state.
NASCAR Called Out by Fans Over ‘Happy Holidays’ Message
NASCAR fans have a bone to pick with whoever’s running their Twitter account. The stock car racing company has drawn the ire of some of its most stalwart fans for its recent tweet. In the social media post, NASCAR wished their followers and fans “Happy Holidays.” Little did they know, this seemingly innocuous tweet would create a firestorm from irritated fans.
Kevin Harvick tests asphalt late model; Now looking to race
NASCAR driver teases re-opening Kevin Harvick Incorporated. Kevin Harvick has spent the last 22 years in the NASCAR Cup Series. However, this week he climbed into something a bit different. Hear from Kevin Harvick after the late model test session below. On Wednesday, Harvick unloaded an asphalt late model at...
New NASCAR Cup Series team preparing for debut in early 2023
A new NASCAR Cup Series team, 3F Racing, is preparing for its debut at Atlanta Motor Speedway in 2023 with a detailed plan beyond that point.
Autoweek.com
This Lady Has Had 3 Toyotas That Each Went over 300,000 Miles
A couple weeks ago we told you about a study that ranked cars by their likelihood to clear 250,000 miles on the odometer. Of those, Toyotas made up six of the Top 10 and 10 of the Top 20. Well, a lady in Atlanta wrote to say she has had three Toyotas so far that have all gone over 300,000 miles, and that her current car, a Toyota Avalon, is only a few miles shy of the half-million-mile mark. Can you beat that?
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
NASCAR Is Moving Forward With a Game-Changing Solution to One of Auto Racing’s Biggest Problems
NASCAR seems to be moving forward with a wet weather package for short tracks for the 2023 season. The post NASCAR Is Moving Forward With a Game-Changing Solution to One of Auto Racing’s Biggest Problems appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Martinsville Speedway Looks Like a Winter Wonderland After a Snowstorm
There's something really magical about a quality snowfall, especially when it's unexpected. Back in 2018, NASCAR uploaded a video to the official YouTube channel, showing the time that Martinsville Speedway got some snowy winter weather in late March. Boy, does the Virginia track look like a totally different place than what we're typical used to seeing during the NASCAR season!
Tony Stewart’s SRX Schedule Is Sure to Attract Cup Series Drivers and Concern NASCAR
Tony Stewart has scheduled five of the six SRX races in 2023 at tracks near where NASCAR will compete a few days later. The post Tony Stewart’s SRX Schedule Is Sure to Attract Cup Series Drivers and Concern NASCAR appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
What Does the Corvette Logo Mean?
The Chevrolet Corvette is one of the most iconic sports cars in automotive history. But what does its logo mean? The post What Does the Corvette Logo Mean? appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Hoosier Introduces New Sprint Car Dirt Tires
LAKEVILLE, Ind.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 21, 2022-- Hoosier Racing Tire, the world’s largest manufacturer of racing tires, proudly announces the introduction of the newly designed rear drive tires for sprint car dirt racing in 2023. The new rear tires feature an updated symmetrical tread pattern design and profile allowing competitors to rotate tires to extend use and longevity compared to the current tires that have been in use for over 25 years. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221221005542/en/ Shown on the left is the new Left Rear Tire and the new Right Rear Tire, is shown on the right. (Photo: Business Wire)
CBS Sports
NASCAR announces race format for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum
NASCAR announced the race format and eligibility rules for the 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum on Thursday, expanding the starting field for the season-opening exhibition race in Los Angeles from 23 to 27 cars. All 2023 NASCAR Cup Series chartered teams and associated drivers will be eligible to enter the Clash, as will non-chartered teams and drivers for four additional starting spots.
This Rare V12 GMC Crackerbox Truck Is Sitting in a Florida Warehouse Waiting to Be Finished
Bruce Wilson via YouTubeIt's not every day you find a 55-year-old semi truck with 700 hp just sitting in a building.
The Spun
