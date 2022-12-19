Read full article on original website
Related
bitcoinist.com
FTX Disaster Shows Crypto Could Be A ‘Problem’ If Not Regulated, BOE Governor Says
There is a big lesson to be learned from FTX and cryptocurrencies. A deputy governor of the Bank of England stated in a recent speech at Warwick Business School that the experience of the past few months illustrates that crypto is highly susceptible to the hazards that regulation in the traditional financial industry is intended to prevent.
bitcoinist.com
Coinbase’s 2023 Crypto Market Outlook Is Here, But Where Is Cardano?
Coinbase released its 2023 crypto market outlook, but Cardano founder Charles Hoskinson has noted that the network was left out. With less than two weeks left in the year 2022, companies have begun looking to the new year and tailoring their expectations for the year. For crypto companies such as Coinbase, it includes development on important which they are watching and how they expect these networks to perform in the New Year.
bitcoinist.com
Why Dogeliens Will Be A Successful Crypto Project Like Cardano And Genopets
Dogeliens is the latest dog-themed memecoin ready to make waves and take over the crypto space. There are some reasons why the Dogeliens team is confident of the token’s success. Looking at this team’s plans, one will also agree that Dogeliens could be the next memecoin to deliver returns...
bitcoinist.com
How does the collapse of FTX strengthen cryptocurrency and contribute to its growth?
From $47,000 to $17,000 in 11 months or 63% – that is what Bitcoin lost in 2022! 10% of which fell on two days – November 8-9, when the price of the first cryptocurrency dropped to the level of December 2020 – $ 16,000. The reason for such a serious decline was a local tragedy, namely, the collapse of the FTX cryptocurrency exchange and the complete disappointment of investors in the sphere of virtual coins.
bitcoinist.com
Can Crypto Cause A Financial Crisis? – Indian Central Bank Chief Thinks So
The Indian government has displayed antipathy and opposition towards cryptocurrency for a long time and Indian central bank governor Shaktikanta Das had stated earlier that he wants crypto to be banned. The reason behind this antagonism is that Das believed that if crypto was allowed to flourish in a country...
bitcoinist.com
Rate That Crypto: The Ultimate App That Pays You to Learn About Crypto and NFTs
Applying blockchain in the learning industry has spurred a novel concept, learn to earn. Now, professionals and newbies can get crypto rewards for their participation in the education process. This guide will cover Rate That Crypto, a project many experts consider the best educative platform to help users increase their...
bitcoinist.com
Navigating The Crypto Storm: Wintermute Accused Of Running A Sinking Ship
Wintermute, a cryptocurrency trading firm, made headlines in September 2022 when it suffered a massive $160 million hack. However, the company continued to operate following a hack that would likely destroy some firms. Three months later, with the hack behind them, it seems Wintermute is back on track. However, not everyone believes that the company is completely out of the woods.
bitcoinist.com
SafePal Extends Its Crypto Wallet Support to The Open Network (TON) Ecosystem
Crypto wallet service provider SafePal announced today that it has added support for The Open Network (TON) blockchain ecosystem. The integration will enable SafePal’s users to store and send $TON through their hardware and software wallets, alongside giving them access to the Decentralized Applications (DApps) on TON’s ecosystem.
bitcoinist.com
Can Big Eyes Coin Disrupt The Crypto Space Just Like Tron And Solana?
Meme coins are an intriguing invention of the cryptocurrency industry. As a result of the memes that they are based on, they have an identity and a value. One example of a meme-based cryptocurrency is the recently released Big Eyes Coin (BIG). It is one of the most talked about cryptocurrencies these days, along with TRON (TRX), and Solana (SOL). Despite some analysts’ criticisms, some experts expect these tokens’ prices to skyrocket soon. If you want to know about these crypto coins, then stick with this article.
bitcoinist.com
Payments Giant Visa Looks To Ethereum For Automatic Payments System
Payments giant Visa has teased a possible integration with the Ethereum network to enable an automatic payments system. Visa has already been working with blockchain for a while. However, this time around, it is gearing up for a self-custody wallet. Visa Wants Automatic Transactions On Ethereum. Visa, which is one...
bitcoinist.com
British Columbia Suspends New Crypto Mining Operations
In recent times, crypto mining has been receiving a lot of attention owing to how energy-intensive the process is. On that same note, British Columbia has now become the third Canadian province to introduce restrictions on crypto mining. In the past few weeks, utilities in Quebec and Manitoba have introduced...
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin Could Take The Crypto Market To The Next Level Ahead Of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu
The inception of Dogecoin (DOGE) started a brand new sector of the crypto market. The meme coin giant has singlehandedly brought a wave of new users to the crypto market and increased blockchain technology adoption. As some users find the nature of DeFi confusing, meme coins take a light-hearted approach to making DeFi accessible to millions of potential new users.
bitcoinist.com
Major Publicly Traded U.S. Bitcoin Miner Files For Chapter 11 – Impact On The Market?
What many suspected after the news broke in late October has now become a reality. One of the largest publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in the U.S., Core Scientific Inc. (CORZ), has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy, CNBC reported today. The network cites an anonymous source. Whether the Bitcoin mining...
bitcoinist.com
Flasko (FLSK) Will Have Surpassed Both Zcash (ZEC) And Ripple (XRP) By January 2023
By late November, the total value of all digital assets (including cryptocurrencies) had surpassed $3 trillion. While the value of various digital currencies has been declining, many smart investors enjoy 20% or more profits on their investments. Listening to expert advice is a crucial factor in making profits from your...
bitcoinist.com
Unbanked.com’s Crypto Card Program Makes Strong Presence In The UK And Other European Cities
Eight of the United Nations’ 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) focus on expanding access to financial service. Access to appropriate and affordable financial goods and services is a key component of financial inclusion for both individuals and corporate entities. Financial services that are delivered in a responsible and sustainable...
bitcoinist.com
Top Blockchain Platforms That Facilitate Effective And Profitable Crypto Transactions: Big Eyes Coin, Eosio, And Binance Coin
Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Eosio (EOS), and Binance Coin (BNB) are cryptocurrencies that promise their users better ubiquitous operations, and they are also seen to be great money-making platforms. With great transaction operations, reputable communities, and profit potential, it is no surprise that these coins are part of the cryptos to dominate 2023.
bitcoinist.com
MEXC Launches the Broker Program with Up to 60% Daily Rebate
On December 20th, MEXC, the cryptocurrency trading platform, launches the broker program. Brokers who sign up for this program can get up to 50%-60% rebate on trading fees. It is understood that MEXC’s broker program is open to two types of brokers: API brokers and independent brokers. API brokers can simply connect customers with MEXC’s brokerage services by using MEXC-integrated API; independent brokers can utilize the advantages of MEXC which are stability, security, and liquidity to expand their business by integrating once.
bitcoinist.com
QuadrigaCX-Linked Bitcoin On The Move After Four Years Of Dormancy
Bitcoin linked to the now-defunct QuadrigaCX exchange has been identified to be on the move. The bitcoins which had been previously thought to be inaccessible were mysteriously moved out of multiple wallets, sparking speculations on who might have access to the wallets. $1.7 Million Leave Dormant Addresses. The collapse of...
bitcoinist.com
The Crypto Bear Market Could End With Solana, Fantom, And Rocketize
Rocketize (JATO), Fantom (FTM), and Solana (SOL) are three major crypto platforms whose features have the potential to change the crypto scene. The Rocketize (JATO) platform is a new cryptocurrency platform that intends to help propel users into a new era of great gains. This feature of the Rocketize (JATO) platform, alongside those of the Fantom (FTM) and Solana (SOL) crypto platforms, helps put the crypto bear market 2022 to an end.
bitcoinist.com
Ripple Involved? MoneyGram Launches Online Remittance Platform in Brazil
MoneyGram International announced the launch of MoneyGram Online (“MGO”) in Brazil yesterday. The XRP community immediately reacted positively to the announcement, as the new service by MoneyGram is made possible through a partnership with Frente Corretora, one of Ripple’s partners in Brazil. However, Ripple is not mentioned...
Comments / 0