KETV.com
Multiple crashes reported across Iowa during winter storm
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Iowa closed a portion of Interstate 80 near West Des Moines afterseveral crashes on Thursday. Iowa's Department of Transportation said I-80 is closed near mile marker 216, due to a multi-semitruck crash with injuries. According to officials, the crash near Jordan Creek exit was...
kyoutv.com
‘We’re really not kidding,’ Travel not advised on I-80 between Des Moines, Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says travel is not advised on I-80 between Des Moines and Iowa City after multiple crashes. Iowa DOT cameras show multiple semi crashes that have backed up traffic, with one of them being between County Road V52 and County Road V66, three miles west of Williamsburg. The other crash is on I-80 east of Newton.
cbs2iowa.com
Travel not advised on multiple highways in eastern Iowa
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Snow, ice, and blowing snow are creating difficult travel conditions in eastern Iowa. The Iowa DOT and Iowa State Patrol have advised against traveling due to dangerous conditions on the streets. Portions of I-80 have been closed multiple times between West Branch...
KCCI.com
Mobile home fire knocked down in Des Moines
DES MOINES, Iowa — Firefighters responded to a fire at a mobile home park on East 14th Street in Des Moines on Thursday. The mobile home park is just north of Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street. The Des Moines Fire Department says the fire is knocked down and...
KCCI.com
Travelers take refuge at rest stop during dangerous road conditions
ANKENY, Iowa — Iowa’s winter storm is causing many drivers to get off the roads. KCCI sent a crew to a rest stop north of Ankeny where many were hoping to ride out the storm. Ford Brown is traveling from Denver to Wisconsin to see his family for...
weareiowa.com
1 dead following afternoon crash on U.S. 30
NEVADA, Iowa — Local 5 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TV. Download the apps today to stream live newscasts and watch video on demand. One person is dead following a one-vehicle crash in Nevada, according to the Nevada Public Safety Department. Officers responded to reports of a...
Man Accused Of Killing Des Moines Woman, Daughter Now Dead
(Des Moines, IA) — Police now say a man accused of killing a Des Moines woman and her daughter this week is also dead. Police say Jason Rothman shot Danielle Remily and Emma Parker to death at a home in the 26-hundred block of 53rd Street early Monday morning. Police say Rothman shot himself at a nearby park. He later died from those injuries in the hospital. Police say Rothman and Remily used to have a relationship.
KCCI.com
DOT likely to close mile-long bridge over Saylorville Lake
POLK CITY, Iowa — The Iowa Department of Transportation is warning drivers near Polk City to be prepared for the closing of the mile-long bridge on Iowa 415 over Saylorville Lake because of the weather. The closing is likely to happen Thursday and Friday due to expected high winds.
KGLO News
8:40 PM Thursday update on Blizzard Warning
URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …Significant Winter Storm with Blizzard Conditions and Extreme. Blizzard Warning in Effect through Friday night across the. Strong northwest winds continue to strengthen overnight and into. Friday with gusts in the 40 to 50 mph range which will create. localized blizzard conditions over portions...
1380kcim.com
Stuart Man Airlifted With Serious Injuries Following Tuesday Night Crash
A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.
Updated: 8:50 p.m. Latest Road Condition Report
(Des Moines) Southwest Iowa roads are completely covered and partially covered with snow at this hour. A winter storm warning is in effect for tonight, with at least moderate snow expected. For the latest road conditions go to 511ia.org.
2 dead, 1 injured in Iowa shooting early Monday morning
Two people with gunshot wounds were found dead inside a home on Des Moines’ north side early Monday morning and another person was found injured by gunshot at a nearby park.
Des Moines chase ends with truck crashed into home, driver arrested
DES MOINES, Iowa — A Des Moines man is facing multiple charges after police say he led them on a chase and crashed into a home in the Highland Park neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Police tried to pull over 50-year-old Thomas Davis on a traffic violation around 12:15 a.m. at E. Sheridan Avenue and Saylor […]
KCCI.com
Overnight chase ends with a crash into a Des Moines home
DES MOINES, Iowa — One man is in custody after a wild wreck Tuesday morning. The driver of a truck slammed into the base of a home at Fourth Street and Shawnee Avenue in Des Moines around 1 a.m. Tuesday. No injuries were reported. Fifty-year-old Thomas Lamont Davis, of...
KCCI.com
Man charged in the killing of well-known Des Moines architect
DES MOINES, Iowa — Charges have just been filed in the death of well-known architect Kirk Blunck, nearly seven years after he died. Des Moines police made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. Des Moines police have charged 32-year-old Zachary Gaskill, of Des Moines, with second-degree murder. Police say Gaskill was...
KCCI.com
Central Iowa travelers rush out of town to beat snow storm
DES MOINES, Iowa — It's the busiest time of the year for airports, filled with people flying to warmer holiday destinations, but this year, travelers are also hoping to beat out a winter storm targeting Iowa. "I'm headed to palm springs," said Norwalk's Julie Davis, at the Des Moines...
kniakrls.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Report 12/22/22
IN THE PAST TWENTY-FOUR HOURS MARION COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPUTIES RESPONDED TO 29 CALLS FOR SERVICE INCLUDING BUT NOT LIMITED TO: FIVE ACCIDENTS, FIVE MOTORIST ASSISTS, FOUR EXTRA PATROLS, TWO VEHICLE UNLOCKS, TWO RESCUE CALLS, ONE SUSPICIOUS ACTIVITY CALL, ONE INCOMPLETE 911, ONE FRAUD CALL, ONE DEER CALL, ONE RECKLESS DRIVER, ONE CIVIL CALL, ONE WANTED PERSON, ONE BUSINESS ALARM, AND THREE OTHER CALLS.
KCCI.com
Iowa man shot, killed at Des Moines park during attempted armed robbery, police say
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating two deaths after a homicide and suicide on Monday. According to police, 22-year-old D’Anthony Coleman, of Ottumwa, was shot and killed at MacRae Park during an attempted armed robbery. Evidence shows four people agreed to meet in the 2200...
Rare Winter Storm Heading towards Iowa
(Des Moines) A rare winter storm is forecast to blow into Iowa tomorrow and continue through the day on Friday. Brad Small, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Des Moines, says the snowfall will begin this afternoon and continue intermittingly through the nighttime hours before diminishing Thursday morning. But that is when the high winds and bitterly cold temperatures settle in.
Des Moines police confirm third homicide in 12 hours
DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating the city’s third homicide in just 12 hours. Investigators say a 22-year-old male was found dead at McRae Park on the city’s south side Monday afternoon. Police were called to the 2200 block of SW 11th Street at 1:18pm on the reports of a victim suffering […]
