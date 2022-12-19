A Stuart man was airlifted for treatment of life-threatening injuries Tuesday night after he was pinned between two vehicles in a Guthrie County crash. According to the Iowa State Patrol, the accident occurred at approximately 7:27 p.m. near the intersection of White Pole Road and Adair Street on the west edge of Stuart. Authorities say two vehicles were parked on the south side of the road due to maintenance issues. Forty-four-year-old Shane Martin Wells of Stuart was standing between the cars when one was struck by an eastbound 1992 Dodge W250, operated by 74-year-old Jimmie Easley of Earlham. Wells sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to Mercy Hospital in Des Moines. The crash remains under investigation, according to the Iowa State Patrol.

STUART, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO