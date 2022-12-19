Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These Doughnuts Have Been Named the Best in FloridaTravel MavenMiami, FL
Brightline launches service for new Boca Raton and Aventura stations todayBest of South FloridaBoca Raton, FL
Computer monitor thrown at airport employeeAdrian HolmanMiami, FL
IGNITE Broward Arts Event Returns to South Florida on January 25-29, 2023Judith MastersBroward County, FL
BBX Capital partnered with Neighbors 4 Neighbors to “Adopt” 56 FamiliesJudith MastersFort Lauderdale, FL
Related
"I made it real easy for him to walk those streets on the west side of Chicago. My family took care of him." — Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan's life in Chicago
Isiah Thomas reveals his impact on Michael Jordan in response to the disrespect displayed by Jordan in "The Last Dance".
numberfire.com
Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
numberfire.com
Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday
Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
numberfire.com
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
'She Took a Dump on America': Jason Whitlock on Low Brittney Griner Praise
Jason Whitlock blasted MSNBC opinion columnist Dave Zirin for an article he wrote recently calling out NBA fans for the lack of cheers that Brittney Griner received at a Utah Jazz home game this past week when an announcer asked fans in attendance to celebrate Griner’s return from Russia.
Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision
Travis Hunter on Wednesday announced his transfer decision. The former No. 1 overall recruit stunned everyone when he committed last year to play for Deion Sanders at Jackson State. After enjoying a successful season under Sanders with the Tigers this year, Hunter entered the transfer portal once his coach left for Colorado. And Hunter is... The post Travis Hunter announces his transfer decision appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
numberfire.com
Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Thursday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench
San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.
numberfire.com
Wizards' Corey Kispert starting on Thursday in place of injured Deni Avdija (back)
Washington Wizards forward Corey Kispert is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Utah Jazz. Kispert will get the start on Friday with Deni Avdija sidelined with a back injury. Our models expect him to play 30.0 minutes against Utah. Kispert's Thursday projection includes 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds,...
numberfire.com
Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday
Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
numberfire.com
Jock Landale (concussion) questionable Friday for Suns
Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Landale is still in the concussion protocol. However, his status has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
numberfire.com
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
numberfire.com
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
numberfire.com
Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday
Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
numberfire.com
Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago
Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
numberfire.com
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday
Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
numberfire.com
Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers
Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
numberfire.com
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday
Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
numberfire.com
Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable for Los Angeles on Friday
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
numberfire.com
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday
Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
numberfire.com
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday
Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Comments / 0