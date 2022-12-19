ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

numberfire.com

Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) probable on Friday

Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (knee) is probable for Friday's game against the Brooklyn Nets. Antetokounmpo is dealing with left knee soreness and is probable to face the Nets on Friday. Our models expect him to play 33.4 minutes against Brooklyn. Antetokounmpo's Friday projection includes 29.1 points, 11.5 rebounds, 5.6...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Nets' Kyrie Irving (calf) available on Friday

Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (calf) is available for Friday's game against the Milwaukee Bucks. Irving has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against Milwaukee on Friday. Our models expect him to play 37.0 minutes against the Bucks. Joe Harris will likely return to the bench.
BROOKLYN, NY
numberfire.com

Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jeremy Sochan starting for Spurs on Thursday; Keita Bates-Diop to bench

San Antonio Spurs forward Jeremy Sochan is in the lineup Thursday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Sochan came off the bench on Monday with Gregg Popovich looking to shake up the frontcourt. That demotion was short-lived, as he is back with the starters on Thursday. In a corresponding move, Keita Bates-Diop will head back to the bench.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
numberfire.com

Kyle Lowry (knee) available for Heat on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Kyle Lowry (knee) is available for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Lowry has been removed from the injury report and should be good to go against the Pacers on Friday. Our models expect him to play 34.5 minutes against Indiana. Lowry's Friday projection includes 13.9...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Jock Landale (concussion) questionable Friday for Suns

Phoenix Suns center Jock Landale is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Landale is still in the concussion protocol. However, his status has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Our...
PHOENIX, AZ
numberfire.com

Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
MIAMI, FL
numberfire.com

Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Portland's Damian Lillard (wrist) probable on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers point guard Damian Lillard (wrist) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Lillard continues to deal with a wrist injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 35.1 minutes against the Nuggets. Lillard's...
PORTLAND, OR
numberfire.com

Javonte Green (knee) doubtful Friday night for Chicago

Chicago Bulls guard Javonte Green is considered doubtful to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Green has missed time recently due to right knee soreness. Now, he is listed doubtful for Friday's contest. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours in case of an overnight turnaround, but he'll probable miss another contest.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Lamar Stevens (knee) questionable on Friday for Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Lamar Stevens (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Stevens is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.9 minutes against Toronto. Stevens' Friday projection includes 7.0...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) questionable on Wednesday

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso is dealing with a right elbow sprain and is questionable to face Atlanta on Wednesday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.8 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Austin Reaves (ankle) questionable for Los Angeles on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Reaves is dealing with a right ankle sprain, which is why he's missed time recently. However, he has been upgraded to questionable for Friday's contest. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
CLEVELAND, OH
numberfire.com

Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
DENVER, CO

