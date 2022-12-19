ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kyle Anderson (back) questionable for Timberwolves on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle Anderson (back) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Anderson is dealing with back spasms and is questionable to face Boston on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 28.0 minutes against the Celtics. Anderson's Friday projection includes 9.9 points,...
Goran Dragic (ankle) probable for Bulls Friday night

Chicago Bulls guard Goran Dragic is considered probable to play Friday in the team's game against the New York Knicks. Dragic is dealign with left ankle soreness, which is why he sat out on Wednesday. However, he has been upgraded to probable for the start of the weekend. Expect the veteran to take the floor.
Rudy Gobert (ankle) questionable for Minnesota on Friday

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Boston Celtics. Gobert continues to deal with an ankle injury and is questionable to face the Celtics on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 31.3 minutes against Boston. Gobert's Friday projection includes...
Dewayne Dedmon (foot) probable for Miami on Friday

Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Dedmon is dealing with a foot injury and is listed as probable to face the Pacers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 9.2 minutes against Indiana. Dedmon's Friday projection...
Jamal Murray (knee) questionable for Nuggets on Friday

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray is considered questionable to play Friday in the team's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Murray is listed questionable due to left knee injury management. Keep a close eye on his status over the next 24 hours. If Murray returns to the court, Bruce Brown or Christian Braun would likely revert to the bench.
Clippers' John Wall (ankle) questionable on Friday

Los Angeles Clippers point guard John Wall (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Philadelphia 76ers. Wall has been added to the injury report with a right ankle sprain and is questionable to face the 76ers on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 20.1 minutes against Philadephia.
Miami's Gabe Vincent (knee) questionable on Friday

Miami Heat point guard Gabe Vincent (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Vincent has been sidelined since December 5th with a knee injury but has a chance to return on Friday after drawing the questionable tag. If he is available, our models expect him to play 15.0 minutes against the Pacers.
Kemba Walker (injury recovery) out for Dallas on Friday

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kemba Walker (injury recovery) has been ruled out of Friday's game against the Houston Rockets. Walker will not be available to face Houston on Friday due to injury recovery on his left knee. His next chance to play will come against the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday.
Hawks' Clint Capela (calf) questionable on Friday

Atlanta Hawks forward/center Clint Capela (calf) is questionable for Friday's game against the Detroit Pistons. Capela has been upgraded to questionable with a calf injury and has a chance to face the Pistons on Friday. He has been sidelined since December 14th. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.4 minutes against Detroit.
Lakers' Russell Westbrook (foot) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook (foot) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. Westbrook is listed as probable with a foot injury and is expected to return on Friday after sitting out Wednesday's game. Our models expect him to play 28.4 minutes against the Hornets. Westbrook's...
Heat's Jimmy Butler (illness) probable on Friday

Miami Heat guard/forward Jimmy Butler (illness) is probable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Butler is expected to return to the lineup on Friday after missing Tuesday's game with an illness. Our models expect him to play 33.0 minutes against the Pacers. Butler's Friday projection includes 18.7 points, 5.9...
Lakers' LeBron James (ankle) probable on Friday

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (ankle) is probable for Friday's game against the Charlotte Hornets. James is dealing with an ankle injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Hornets. Our models expect him to play 38.5 minutes against Charlotte. James' Friday projection includes 29.4...
Caleb Martin (ankle) questionable on Friday for Heat

Miami Heat point guard Caleb Martin (ankle) is questionable for Friday's game against the Indiana Pacers. Martin has been out since December 15th with an ankle injury but has a chance to return on Friday after being listed as questionable. If he is available, our models expect him to play 30.5 minutes against the Pistons.
Bulls' Alex Caruso (elbow) available for Wednesday's clash with Hawks

Chicago Bulls point guard Alex Caruso (elbow) is available for Wednesday's game against the Atlanta Hawks. Caruso has been upgraded from questionable to available and will play against Atlanta on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 32.3 minutes against the Hawks. Caruso's Wednesday projection includes 6.4 points, 3.9 rebounds,...
Spurs' Jakob Poeltl (knee) probable on Thursday

San Antonio Spurs center Jakob Poeltl (knee) is probable for Thursday's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Poeltl is dealing with right knee soreness but is listed as probable and expected to play against the Pelicans on Wednesday. Our models expect him to play 24.0 minutes against San Antonio. Poeltl's...
Evan Mobley (knee) questionable for Cleveland on Friday

Cleveland Cavaliers center Evan Mobley (knee) is questionable for Friday's game against the Toronto Raptors. Mobley is dealing with right knee soreness and is questionable to face the Raptors on Friday. If he is available, our models expect him to play 35.3 minutes against Toronto. Mobley's Friday projection includes 15.8...
Khem Birch (illness) questionable for Raptors on Friday

Toronto Raptors forward Khem Birch (illness) is questionable for Friday's game against the Cleveland Cavaliers. Birch is questionable to face Cleveland on Friday due to an illness that kept him out of Wednesday's game. Chris Boucher and Christian Koloko could see more minutes with Birch out again. Boucher's Friday projection...
Jusuf Nurkic (calf) probable for Portland on Friday

Portland Trail Blazers center Jusuf Nurkic (calf) is probable for Friday's game against the Denver Nuggets. Nurkic continues to deal with a calf injury but is listed as probable and expected to play against Denver on Friday. Our models expect him to play 29.9 minutes against the Nuggets. Nurkic's Friday...
Michael Porter Jr. (heel) questionable Friday night for Denver

Denver Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. (heel) is questionable for Friday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. Porter has been sidelined since November 22nd with a left heel strain but has a chance to return to the lineup on Friday after drawing the questionable designation. If he is available, our models expect him to play 27.1 minutes against Portland.
