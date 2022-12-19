Read full article on original website
COMMITMENT: Oregon State adds OL transfer Grant Starck
While Wednesday was a busy day for prep signings, Oregon State coaches added another key player on Thursday as Grant Starck announced his commitment to the Beavers. Starck, a 6-foot-5, 292 pound offensive lineman from Springfield (Ore.) Thurston originally committed to Nevada in 2020. Earlier this month, Starck entered the...
Oregon State lands heralded Nevada offensive lineman Grant Starck
Oregon State added to its early signing day bounty Thursday when the Beavers landed Nevada offensive tackle Grant Starck from the transfer portal. The 6-foot-5, 292-pound Starck, a Thurston High grad, started all 12 games this past season for Nevada at left tackle. He earned all-Mountain West honorable mention honors.
Five-star defensive back Peyton Bowen switches commitment to Oklahoma
Peyton Bowen's commitment to Oregon will last all of about 24 hours it turns out. The five-star safety who surprisingly picked the Ducks over Notre Dame and Oklahoma during a Signing Day ceremony has backed off that pledge to sign with Oklahoma instead, he announced on social media on Thursday afternoon.
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
Sooners’ persistence pays off, as five-star safety Peyton Bowen flips to Oklahoma in a stunning turn of events
After months of constant rumors and rumblings surrounding his future, all the Peyton Bowen speculation can finally be laid to rest. The longtime Notre Dame commit isn't headed to Eugene, Oregon. He's headed to Norman, Oklahoma. Bowen signed with Oklahoma on Thursday, all but putting an end to a rollercoaster...
Arizona Football flips Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas
Making a splash on early signing day, Arizona Football has added another piece for 2023, flipping Oregon State commit, Dorian Thomas. Early Signing Day is finally here, and head coach Jedd Fisch and the Arizona Football program have had a busy week rounding out their recruiting class for 2023. And...
osubeavers.com
Oregon State to Make 12 National TV Appearances
SAN FRANCISCO – The Oregon State softball team will make a dozen appearances on Pac-12 Networks in the 2023 season, as announced by the league on Tuesday. Four league series – two home and two away – will showcase the Beavers to a national audience. Head coach...
Oregon Ducks poised for potentially massive recruiting finish: Prospects to watch
The Oregon Ducks are likely to experience a wild Wednesday during the first day of the early signing period. After shaking off the loss of five-star quarterback Dante Moore to UCLA, Dan Lanning and his coaching staff are looking to regroup with a big splash. Here's a look at the most notable names ...
Everyone's Saying The Same Thing About Phil Knight Today
Phil Knight, the co-founder of Nike, is trending on Twitter this Wednesday because Oregon's football team has landed commitments from a handful of elite recruits. It all started with five-star safety Peyton Bowen committing to Oregon. Many people thought he'd go to Notre Dame. A few moments later, five-star edge...
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
kezi.com
Graves notches 200th win as Oregon coach, Isai suddenly leaves program
SAN DIEGO, Cali--- No. 16 Oregon's 85-78 win over No. 17 Arkansas, on Tuesday, is filled with mixed feelings. During the win, Oregon head coach Kelly Graves earned his 200th career victory with the Ducks and Oregon toppled a top-20 team. However, freshman guard Jennah Isai was not seen at the game and the Oregon radio broadcast confirmed she has left the program for "personal reasons."
QB Jaden Rashada Officially Signs With Florida
Considered the Gators' quarterback of the future under Billy Napier, Jaden Rashada has signed his National Letter of Intent to play at Florida.
WCJB
Gator football team lands 22 players on Early Signing Day
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -After watching their team struggle through a second straight 6-7 season, Early Signing Day couldn’t arrive soon enough for Gator Nation. Florida stocked its 2023 incoming class with the addition of 22 signees on Wednesday. The class is highlighted by quarterback Jaden Rashada of Pittsburg, California, the nation’s No. 2 passer in the ESPN rankings. Other top recruits are center Knijeah Harris (No. 1 at his position) and defensive tackle Kelby Collins (No. 5 at his position). ESPN ranks the class No. 8 overall. Late in the day, former Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz announced his intention to join the Gators. Mertz has played 34 games in colelge, passing for 5,405 yards across four seasons.
The Jim Rome Show: Billy Napier on National Signing Day and Changing the Culture In Florida
Florida Gators Football Head Coach Billy Napier joins Jim Rome to talk about how he thinks his team did on National Signing Day and changing the team culture.
Florida transfer Chief Borders commits to Nebraska
Nebraska football continued its run of landing transfer portal targets on Tuesday evening, picking up a commitment from Florida linebacker transfer Chief Borders. Borders, who officially visited Nebraska this past weekend, announced his decision on social media, becoming the third transfer from Florida to announce his intention to join the Huskers in 2023.
sneakernews.com
Oregon Basketball Reveals A Boatload Of Nike Basketball PEs For The 2022-2023 Season
The Oregon Ducks have been getting that preferential treatment from Nike for decades, receiving several more Player Exclusive issues in comparison to other Nike outfitted schools. And why not? The founders of the brand have roots in Eugene, and they want nothing less than the best of the best for the student athletes donning the green and yellow.
KVAL
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
klcc.org
Winter weather closings and delays for Friday, Dec. 23
Wintry weather is affecting much of Oregon. In the southern Willamette Valley, the National Weather Service has issued an "Ice Storm Warning" that's in effect until 7 a.m. Friday. Further north, the agency has issued a "Winter Storm Warning" until Friday afternoon. On Thursday evening, numerous accidents were reported throughout...
kezi.com
University of Oregon professor in coma; family and friends rally support
EUGENE, Ore. -- Family and friends are rallying support after a medical emergency left a prolific University of Oregon professor in a coma. 37-year-old Joshua Beck, an associate professor of marketing at the UO College of Business, is in a coma at a hospital in Springfield after an accident. According to family members, in early December Beck choked on some food, and although it was dislodged quickly his heart stopped twice in the incident. According to Beck's family, he has been in a coma since the medical emergency, but is making progress each day and is even showing signs of waking up and his responses are growing stronger.
klcc.org
Lincoln County changes racist road name
A rural road with a racist moniker on the Oregon coast has a new name. It now honors an early Black settler. The previous name of the small country road near Waldport induces a cringe to modern ears. But sometime in the past, someone thought it was a good idea to call it “Darkey Creek Road.”
