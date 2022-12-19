ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Desoto County, FL

DESOTO COUNTY ROUNDUP: Basketball teams, boys soccer find win column

By By Steve Knapp Sun Correspondent
The Daily Sun
 3 days ago

The Desoto County girls basketball team continued its fine season with a pair of wins last week, defeating Port Charlotte 52-48 and then blasting Hardee, 64-19. Their game against Venice was canceled due to weather. They now comfortably lead the District 4A-11 standings with a 4-0 record.

The 9-2 Lady Bulldogs will return to play on Jan. 6 with six straight games in enemy territory before returning to friendly confines on Jan. 20.

The boys basketball team split last week beating Mulberry by 10 and then losing on Saturday to Lemon Bay. They also had a game canceled due to the weather making travel unsafe. They will take their 3-3 record to the Champion Holiday Shootout, presented by Lemon Bay, this week, playing Riverdale on Thursday and Ida Baker on Friday, both games beginning at 11 a.m.

The boys soccer team went 1-0 with a win over Lake Placid. They also had a game canceled due to the bad weather on Thursday. They took their 7-2-1 record to Sarasota on Monday for their final game before the Christmas break. They will be on the road after the break with a game at Venice on Jan. 5 and a trip to North Port the following night.

The girls soccer team is still looking for their first win after losing to a strong Lemon Bay team and then losing a well-played game to Avon Park, 5-3. Three of the Red Devils’ goals came on penalty kicks. The Lady Bulldogs will be back in action on Jan. 5 against Sebring in their final home game of the season. They will finish their season on the road at Avon Park, Lake Placid and Lemon Bay.

