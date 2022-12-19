Read full article on original website
Related
France Team Mocking Lionel Messi Resurfaces After Argentina World Cup Win
Messi has been slammed for not stopping his Argentina teammates making fun of his PSG teammate Kylian Mbappé but he was the subject of a song sung by the French team in 2018.
Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade
Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
France star Pavard accused of ‘leaking dressing room secrets’ during World Cup after ‘toxic’ fallout with Deschamps
FRANCE defender Benjamin Pavard "leaked dressing room secrets" and created a "toxic" atmosphere during the World Cup, sensational reports have claimed. Pavard, 26, started France’s opening game as they thrashed Australia 4-1, but was replaced by Jules Kounde late on and did not play again in Qatar. Didier Deschamps'...
Desperate Salt Bae shares throwback video hanging out with Messi after being trolled for World Cup final snub
FAME hungry Salt Bae shared an old video of him hugging Lionel Messi - after the World Cup winner snubbed him on the pitch. The celebrity chef was slammed for pestering Argentina's talisman for a selfie in embarrassing scenes following Sunday's nailbiting final. The Turkish cook and Instagram star -...
Cristiano Ronaldo ‘offered to every Champions League club’, joke Frankfurt after snubbing transfer for Portugal ace
EINTRACHT FRANKFURT chiefs rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and joked he has been offered to every Champions League team. Ronaldo left Manchester United in November after publicly slamming the club. But he has been on the lookout for a new club since the summer, and was turned down...
BBC
Barbra Banda eligible to play at Women's World Cup, says Fifa
Zambia forward Barbra Banda is eligible to play at next year's Women's World Cup, says a leading Fifa women's football official. The 22-year-old was excluded from this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations by the Zambia FA (Faz) after the latter body said she failed a gender eligibility test. "We...
Soccer-French federation condemns racist abuse of players after World Cup final loss
Dec 21 (Reuters) - The French Football Federation (FFF) has condemned the online racist abuse directed towards its players and pledged to take action after they were targeted as the team lost to Argentina on penalties in Sunday's World Cup final in Qatar.
It Wasn’t Easy Watching Argentina Win
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. I’ve lost count of how many times I was asked the same perfectly appropriate question as the final game of the 2022 World Cup approached: Who are you rooting for? After all, I am a big soccer—I call it football, for what it’s worth—fan and closely followed the tournament. But, in my case, I imagine the inquiry also came with the reasonable expectation that, as a Brazilian, I couldn’t possibly be on the side of our regional arch-rival Argentina over the current champion France. I myself vacillated in my support as the competition progressed and my national team got eliminated. Could I possibly wholeheartedly support the hermanos toward whom some degree of animosity was instilled in me since childhood?
Watch Lionel Messi Avoid Serious Injury By Dodging Overhead Cable During Open-Top Bus Parade With World Cup Trophy In Buenos Aires
Messi was one of five Argentina players who came close to suffering a potentially serious injury during Tuesday's World Cup trophy parade in Buenos Aires.
CBS Sports
Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds
The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.
FIFA Facing Backlash After Salt Bae World Cup Stunt
FIFA is weathering mounting criticism after Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae walked onto the field after Argentina’s win in the World Cup final, snatching the trophy and even kissing it. Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker called the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, a “pest” as people took aim at him and FIFA for the spectacle. Salt Bae hounded an annoyed Lionel Messi until he finally got to take a selfie with the soccer legend. The chef even did his salt-sprinkling gag on top of the trophy, posting the photos on his Instagram. Salt Bae is rumored to be friends with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who recorded his own version of the salt sprinkle at Gökçe’s Dubai restaurant in 2020. FIFA has reportedly not yet said if it permitted him onto the field. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) Read it at The Sun
The Argentina team that should play at the 2026 World Cup
A look at the XI that should line up for Argentina as they defend their crown at the 2026 World Cup.
Liverpool: When do World Cup stars return?
A look at when we can expect to see Liverpool's World Cup players return to action for the Reds.
Incredible Images As Argentina Players Return To Buenos Aires With The World Cup Trophy
The World Cup trophy arrived in Argentina in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
How footballers & sports stars reacted to Lionel Messi finally winning the World Cup
How the sporting world reacted to Lionel Messi and Argentina winning the World Cup.
FIFA to Launch Investigation Into Salt Bae’s World Cup Stunt
FIFA has finally responded to the backlash over Salt Bae rushing the field after the World Cup final, accosting Argentina’s players, and even snatching the trophy. The soccer organization has said it will investigate the incident, suggesting the celebrity chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, “gained undue access to the pitch” and vowing “appropriate action will be taken.” Salt Bae’s rumored friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised suspicions, as the Turkish chef broke strict rules on who can touch the World Cup trophy with his spectacle. But while FIFA continues its hemming and hawing, the U.S. Open Cup has decided to nip things in the bud. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” the soccer tournament announced Tuesday.Read it at Daily Mail
NBC Sports
New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.
Five returning World Cup stars in Man Utd starting XI vs Burnley - Carabao Cup
Manchester United face Burnley in the fourth round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday night.
French Football Federation president fumes over Argentina's Kylian Mbappe taunts
The president of the French FA has criticised Argentina's continued taunting of Kylian Mbappe after the World Cup.
George Cohen: Fulham and England great dies aged 83
Former Fulham and England right back George Cohen has passed away at the age of 83.
90min
1K+
Followers
14K+
Post
181K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0