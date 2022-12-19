ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade

Emiliano Martinez’s troll game remains undefeated. Martinez went viral for his antics during Tuesday’s parade in Bueno Aires celebrating Argentina’s World Cup victory. Photos from the crowd showed Martinez, the goalkeeper for Argentina, on the parade bus holding a baby doll with the face of France star Kylian Mbappe pasted on it. Take a look.... The post Argentina’s goalkeeper trolled Kylian Mbappe during World Cup parade appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BBC

Barbra Banda eligible to play at Women's World Cup, says Fifa

Zambia forward Barbra Banda is eligible to play at next year's Women's World Cup, says a leading Fifa women's football official. The 22-year-old was excluded from this year's Women's Africa Cup of Nations by the Zambia FA (Faz) after the latter body said she failed a gender eligibility test. "We...
Mother Jones

It Wasn’t Easy Watching Argentina Win

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. I’ve lost count of how many times I was asked the same perfectly appropriate question as the final game of the 2022 World Cup approached: Who are you rooting for? After all, I am a big soccer—I call it football, for what it’s worth—fan and closely followed the tournament. But, in my case, I imagine the inquiry also came with the reasonable expectation that, as a Brazilian, I couldn’t possibly be on the side of our regional arch-rival Argentina over the current champion France. I myself vacillated in my support as the competition progressed and my national team got eliminated. Could I possibly wholeheartedly support the hermanos toward whom some degree of animosity was instilled in me since childhood?
CBS Sports

Lionel Messi and Argentina's World Cup heroes helicopter away from victory parade due to enormous crowds

The World Cup champions had to cut the Buenos Aires celebration -- with five million fans -- short due to safety concerns. 2022 World Cup champions Argentina are back home to celebrate their third global triumph with a victory parade in the streets of Buenos Aires on Tuesday, but it did not go exactly as planned. An estimated five million fans took to the streets of the capital city to welcome in their national heroes on a day the federal government made a national holiday, but it was cut short due to security reasons.
TheDailyBeast

FIFA Facing Backlash After Salt Bae World Cup Stunt

FIFA is weathering mounting criticism after Turkish celebrity chef Salt Bae walked onto the field after Argentina’s win in the World Cup final, snatching the trophy and even kissing it. Sports broadcaster Gary Lineker called the chef, whose real name is Nusret Gökçe, a “pest” as people took aim at him and FIFA for the spectacle. Salt Bae hounded an annoyed Lionel Messi until he finally got to take a selfie with the soccer legend. The chef even did his salt-sprinkling gag on top of the trophy, posting the photos on his Instagram. Salt Bae is rumored to be friends with FIFA chief Gianni Infantino, who recorded his own version of the salt sprinkle at Gökçe’s Dubai restaurant in 2020. FIFA has reportedly not yet said if it permitted him onto the field. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) Read it at The Sun
TheDailyBeast

FIFA to Launch Investigation Into Salt Bae’s World Cup Stunt

FIFA has finally responded to the backlash over Salt Bae rushing the field after the World Cup final, accosting Argentina’s players, and even snatching the trophy. The soccer organization has said it will investigate the incident, suggesting the celebrity chef, real name Nusret Gökçe, “gained undue access to the pitch” and vowing “appropriate action will be taken.” Salt Bae’s rumored friendship with FIFA president Gianni Infantino has raised suspicions, as the Turkish chef broke strict rules on who can touch the World Cup trophy with his spectacle. But while FIFA continues its hemming and hawing, the U.S. Open Cup has decided to nip things in the bud. “Salt Bae is hereby banned from the 2023 @opencup Final,” the soccer tournament announced Tuesday.Read it at Daily Mail
NBC Sports

New FIFA rankings released after 2022 World Cup

The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list. World Cup winners Argentina aren’t top of the FIFA rankings yet, but they did jump up to second with only South American rivals Brazil ahead of them as they cling on to top spot despite a disappointing World Cup.
90min

90min

