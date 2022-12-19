ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Peru and the challenges of democracy

By Arturo McFields Yescas, opinion contributor
In Peru, the clashes between the legislative and the executive branches have led to the change of five presidents in a record period of just six years . Former President Pedro Castillo, previously a union leader and elementary teacher, confessed that he was never prepared to lead the country and added that Peru would be his school. After a year and a half in power, dealing with different corruption accusations, Castillo was removed from office on Dec. 7, reportedly due to an attempt to dissolve Peru’s Congress and rule the country via executive decrees.

From president to prisoner

Faced with the coup challenge, the institutions of Peru responded as they should, guaranteeing the rule of law , rising above any political and ideological interest. Peru’s army, police forces and to a lesser extent Congress, immediately detected the rupture of the constitutional order and in less than three hours Castillo went from being president to being a prisoner.

In the days since the failed coup, Peru is going from bad to worse. The country remains in a state of emergency, under violent protests that have claimed the lives of more than 24 people . The accidental president, Dina Boluarte, Castillo’s former vice president, has asked Congress to call for an early general election, however, there are apparently neither the votes nor the political will to materialize her request.

What alternatives are left for Peru?

Peru has the opportunity to continue strengthening democracy and advance in a fair, free and transparent electoral process. But the elections are just the starting point and not an arrival destination. A daunting work is needed to build consensus and dialogue, to improve the deteriorated relationship between the executive and legislative branches. This task urges for a national agenda instead of the current “Games of Thrones” maneuvers from left- and right-wing sectors.

Social inclusion and human rights

In this new agenda, social, economic and racial problems must be identified and addressed in a comprehensive manner. There can be no real democracy without the inclusion of indigenous peoples. Uneven economic growth is an all-time instability component used by populist leaders to divide the country and stay in power.

The role of the international community

The international community finds itself divided before the complex situation in Peru, one opts for indifference, others hold on to ideological fanaticism, and very few opt for support for strengthening of institutions and the rule of law.

On the wrong side of history

The statements made by the presidents of Mexico, Colombia, Bolivia and Argentina in favor of Castillo after his ouster are far from a peaceful contribution to stability and have promoted a false narrative that fuels violent protests.

Strong institutions and not strong men

During the last few days countries including Canada, Costa Rica, Ecuador, Chile and the United States have reaffirmed support for the rule of law and human rights in Peru. U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken tweeted , “I spoke with President Dina Boluarte about our commitment to working with Peru to advance our shared goals and values. We urge Peru’s democratic institutions to make needed reforms during this challenging time and will continue to support the President of Peru and the Peruvian people.”

Chile’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Antonia Urrejola said Castillo was not a coup leader but he did not respect constitutional norms. Urrejola ratified support for Boluarte’s presidency and the efforts in favor of constitutional order, institutions, democracy and respect for human rights.

President-elect of Brazil Luis Inácio Lula stated that he regretted the situation of Castillo, but recognized that the actions taken by the authorities were within the constitutional framework. Lula also noted that it is essential to advance in the pathway of dialogue, tolerance, democratic coexistence and wished success to Boluarte.

Would the new president last more than a month?

Protesters on the streets are calling for the removal of Boluarte as president, the return of Castillo and some of them are also calling for an early general election. On Saturday, Boluarte said, sided by military officials and municipal authorities, that her administration will remain firm and respectful of Peru’s Constitution.

Boluarte, Peru’s first female head of state, has been able to go beyond ideological stances and is showing an emerging leadership in difficult times. Nevertheless, her main challenge is to deal with lack of support on the streets and with a Congress known for its little political will to support the executive policies.

In a country where presidents can last less than a week, the future of Boluarte’s tenure remains uncertain. The new tenant of the National Palace should build a minimum political base in Congress and achieve some kind of agreement to calm the protests on the streets.

Time is of the essence. Each death erodes support inside and outside the country. If Boluarte fails in this job of leadership, the new year could also bring a new president for the home of the great Inca empire.

Arturo McFields Yescas is a former ambassador of Nicaragua to the Organization of American States. Follow him on Twitter: @ArturoMcfields

