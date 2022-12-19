Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo teen arraigned in shooting near Interfaith Homes
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager was arraigned Wednesday for allegedly shooting another Kalamazoo teenager. Criminal charges were authorized against Kahree Louis Compton for shooting 17-year-old Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, according to the Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney. The shooting happened Friday on...
WWMTCw
Battle Creek man hit, killed by car after separate car crash in Allegan
ALLEGAN, Mich. — An elderly Battle Creek man was hit and killed by a car moments after he survived a car crash in Allegan Tuesday. The crash happened on M-89 and 6th Street in Gun Plain Township near Plainwell around 5:40 p.m. A Toyota SUV stopped and waited to turn onto 6th Street, but was rear-ended by a Honda minivan, Michigan State Police said.
wkzo.com
Charges of open murder reauthorized for 16-year-old involved in shooting near Interfaith homes
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — The charge of open murder has been reauthorized for a 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney issued a release on Thursday, December 22 stating that the original charges against Kahree L. Compton of one count of open murder and one count of using a firearm to commit a felony have been reauthorized.
Battle Creek man hit, killed by minivan at scene of previous crash
A Battle Creek man was killed after troopers say he got out of his minivan following a crash and walked into the path of a passing vehicle.
WWMTCw
Kalamazoo car dealership employees and police officers honored for heroic actions
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Four employees of a Kalamazoo Honda dealership and two West Michigan police officers were honored Wednesday for their potentially life-saving heroics on December 15th. Kalamazoo Public Safety says a man, angry that he'd been dropped off at the wrong dealership, quickly became violent and attacked a...
GRPD: 16-year-old hurt in late-night shooting
The Grand Rapids Police Department says the shooting happened on Kalamazoo Avenue SE around 11:30 Wednesday night.
WWMTCw
Man charged with murder in Portage triple shooting to stand trial
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with 17 felony counts including murder is expected to stand trial in the Aug. 26 Portage triple shooting. Kalamazoo County Judge Richard Santoni ruled Wednesday morning that there was enough evidence for Myquan Rogers to be bound over to circuit court, according to the prosecutor's office.
Police suspect foul play in disappearance of West Michigan mother of 8
Police said they’ve discovered evidence of foul play in the case of a missing Portage woman who was last seen over a week ago in West Michigan.
WWMTCw
Man accused of triple shooting near I-94 appears in Kalamazoo County court
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A 31-year-old man charged with murder in a Portage triple shooting appeared in court for a preliminary hearing Tuesday. Myquan Rogers, 31, is charged with 17 counts, including murder, felony firearm, and assault with intent to murder in the Aug. 26 fatal shooting of 22-year-old Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds.
Dog stolen along with vehicle in Jackson carjacking
JACKSON, MI -- A Jackson man has been reunited with his dog and his van after both were stolen early this week, police said. At about 1 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, an officer from the Jackson Police Department took a report of a Chevrolet van being stolen from the Even Flow Heating and Air Conditioning company in Jackson.
WILX-TV
29-year-old woman reportedly stabbed by man in Jackson County
JACKSON, Mich. (WILX) - A woman was assaulted Wednesday morning while trying to retrieve items from a home in Tompkins Township. Deputies were called to a home on Dixon Road at about 3 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. According to authorities, a 29-year-old woman had gone to a residence to retrieve property when she was confronted by a 57-year-old man from Rives Junction. The man reportedly assaulted the woman with a knife and barricaded himself inside the home.
Police identify woman killed in Van Buren County house fire
VAN BUREN COUNTY, MI -- Police have identified a woman who died in a Tuesday, Dec. 20 house fire in Bangor as 32-year-old Evelyn Hitchcock. Police and firefighters responded to the fire, in the 1000 block of Third Street, about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Bangor police officers reached the scene before...
WWMTCw
Slideoffs, crashes reported as blizzard begins path into West Michigan
PAW PAW, Mich. — Michigan State Police are advising people to reconsider hitting the roads as a 'once in a generation' winter storm enters West Michigan. Kalamazoo, Van Buren, Allegan, Barry, Allegan, Ottawa, Kent and Muskegon Counties are all under a blizzard warning as of 6:00 p.m. Thursday, according to the National Weather Service.
WWMTCw
Michigan State Police crash grocery store with 'Shop with a Cop' event
OSHTEMO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Michigan State Police delivered some holiday cheer to local kids during a 'Shop with a Cop' event Tuesday. Troopers from the Paw Paw post picked the kids up from school, got them some lunch, and then helped them pick out some toys for Christmas, where each kid was able to spend $100 at the Meijer on 9th Street.
Holland woman hospitalized after head-on collision
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – A head-on collision Thursday afternoon, Dec. 22, has closed a portion of East Lakewood Boulevard, Ottawa County sheriff’s deputies reported. The roadway is currently open to one lane so crews can clean up from a two-vehicle crash.
Porch pirate ARRR-rested after multiple mid-Michigan thefts
Bath Township police shared a post from the Meridian Township Police Department's page that showed a video of the porch pirate in action.
go955.com
16-year-old charged with open murder in Interfaith fatal shooting
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A 16-year-old Kalamazoo teenager has been charged with open murder now facing a possible life in prison sentence. The Kalamazoo County Office of the Prosecuting Attorney has authorized criminal charges against Kahree Louis Compton for the shooting death of 17-year-old Jashan Omar Jones around 4 p.m. on Friday, December 16 in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard on Kalamazoo’s Northside.
MLive.com
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94
Preliminary hearing for fatal shooting off of I-94 Myquan Rogers sits down for his preliminary hearing at the Kalamazoo courthouse in Kalamazoo, Michigan on Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. Rogers has been charged with open murder in death of Naya Reynolds on Aug. 26, 2022. (Gracie Smith | MLive.com) Get Photo.
16-year-old arrested in homicide of Kalamazoo teen
KALAMAZOO, MI – A 16-year-old was arrested on Monday, Dec. 19 for the fatal shooting of a 17-year-old. Jashaw Omar Jones, also known as Jashawn, was shot around 4 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, at Interfaith Apartments in the 1000 block of Interfaith Boulevard, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said. Jones, who’s from Kalamazoo, died from his injuries the next day at a local hospital.
Man arrested for stealing women’s underwear at Williamston apartment
A man who was allegedly stealing women's underwear from the laundry area at a Williamston apartment complex has been arrested and charged.
Comments / 1