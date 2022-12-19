Read full article on original website
Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library
OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
Blizzard 2022 causes havoc, heroic actions, car crashes & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. One person died in a house fire Tuesday, and four other occupants were injured and taken to area hospitals. The fire sparked around 8:25 a.m. on 3rd Street, according to South Haven Area Emergency Services,...
Kalamazoo non-profit helps kids shop with a college athlete before Christmas
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A handful of children were able to hangout with an athlete, just in time for Christmas. A local non-profit organization called Action Matters, hosted an event on Friday, to pair local college athletes and under priveleged children, to shop for Christmas presents. In case of emergency:...
Drivers to find alternate route due to removal of Kalamazoo County Justice Facility crane
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo drivers will have to find an alternate route. Eleanor Street is scheduled to be closed between North Park Street and North Church Street due to the removal of a crane that has been in use to build the Kalamazoo County Justice Facility, according to city officials.
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
Two officers on leave after shooting, seriously injuring Battle Creek man
BEDFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Battle Creek man is in serious condition after being shot by two Battle Creek police officers. Serious Condition: Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash. The two officers were put on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation which is protocol...
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash
KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday
WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
