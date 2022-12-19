ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

Take a tour of the Wonka factory at the Otsego District Library

OTSEGO, Mich. — The Otsego District Public Library is kicking off it's annual early literacy fundraiser Tuesday. This winter, the library is paying tribute to the classic chapter book, "Charlie and the Chocolate Factory" by Roald Dahl. The library's program room was transformed into some of the Wonka factory...
Kalamazoo teen gives back to homeless during the holiday season

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A West Michigan teenager has been working for months to make sure no person goes hungry this holiday season. Over the past few months, Noah Perkins has gathered plenty of food from Meijer and local gas stations, to pass out to the homeless in Kalamazoo. Holiday...
Woman dies after being shot in Grand Rapids, police say

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A 23-year-old woman is dead after being shot at a home just before 10 p.m. Monday, according to the Grand Rapids Police Department. The shooting happened on Canton Street SW near S. Division Avenue, police said. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at...
Pets lost in Christmas Eve house fire

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — A homeowner made it out of his burning home safely, but his pet dogs were not able to be saved, according to Battle Creek Fire Department. Crews were called to the two-story farmhouse on Renton Road, about a half mile north of I-94, around 12:36 p.m. Saturday.
Non-profit groups team up to give homeless people shelter and meals

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Together for the Unhoused is an organzition helping those who are cold and hungry this holiday season. It started off with handing out cash and extra baked good, but then it turned into an effort to provide shelter for homeless individuals. Kalamazoo Together for the...
Postal truck driver seriously injured in head-on crash

KENT COUNTY, Mich. — The driver of a postal truck was taken to the hospital Friday with serious injuries after a head-on crash, according to Michigan State Police. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. The crash happened on M-57 near Shaner Avenue involving a USPS vehicle...
Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday, plans to reopen Sunday

WAYLAND, Mich. — Due to blizzard-like conditions sweeping West Michigan, Gun Lake Casino closed early Friday and plans to reopen Sunday. The casino closed at 7 p.m. Friday, according to the announcement. Weather Alert Day 2: More blowing snow, Arctic chill. "The safety of guests and team members is...
