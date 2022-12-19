SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous. “Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”

