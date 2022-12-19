ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KYTV

Smart Chicken donates 7,300 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Thanks to Smart Chicken’s 20th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than 7,300 pounds of chicken this holiday season. The Ozarks Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chicken to its network of 270 community and faith-based charities...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Thursday’s snowstorm

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, viewers from around the Ozarks shared snow pictures from the blizzard-like conditions. Check out the sights of the storm. And upload your snowy snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Live, Life, Well: The way to change your gift giving traditions to save money and time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As your family grows, it can get very time-consuming and expensive to buy Christmas presents for everyone. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at options to keep you from running all over town for presents. Maybe you married a few years ago and other siblings married too. And now there are children. And the list of presents to buy just keeps growing.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 5 live

Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 6 live. Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets. Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia...
BRANSON, MO
KYTV

Springfield crews prepare for winter blast

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snow has led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks. Snowfall began around 9 a.m. in the Springfield area. It covered the roads, making travel slick for drivers by noon. The snowfall should last into the afternoon. The gusty winds will blow into Friday. Wind...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Post-Christmas returns and sales

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - December 26th is well-known as boxing day; it’s a time when people head to the stores to return Christmas gifts but it’s also the first day of post-Christmas sales. The reality is, this year, holiday giving is more expensive and people may opt to...
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

HOLIDAY TRAVELERS: Missouri Highway Patrol asks drivers to be cautious

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan on traveling from the Ozarks to see family for the holidays, you need to be cautious on the roads. Thursday, drivers traveling on I-44 in Lawrence County faced a three-hour-long backup after a tractor-trailer unit holding frozen chicken tipped over. An incident reminds you to think twice if you still plan to hit the roads.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MO
KYTV

Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground

WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents and students are praising the heroics of teachers after dogs attacked students and teachers during a recess at the Willard Intermediate School. The incident happened around midday Tuesday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue in Springfield. School leaders say the dogs injured 18 students and three teachers. Paramedics treated those injured. The district says six of the victims needed emergency care.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

First Alert Weather: Doctors warn of cold weather injuries

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous. “Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”
KYTV

Experts share how to prepare your vehicle for extreme cold

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers have visited auto mechanic shops this week to prepare their vehicles for extreme winter weather. With temperatures expected to fall below zero, experts from Rick’s Automotive in Springfield say there are a few things you need to do to keep your vehicles in working order.
KYTV

Springfield Public Works prepares for winter weather

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Snow plow drivers are ready to roll out as soon as snow accumulates on the roads. Crews started pretreating the routes with salt Wednesday night. 31 trucks will be out Thursday, clearing more than 600 miles of roadways. Each truck is loaded with 9-10 tons of pretreated salt so the roads can be cleared of ice and snow when temperatures reach below zero.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
KYTV

Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County

STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
LACLEDE COUNTY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy