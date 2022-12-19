Read full article on original website
Smart Chicken donates 7,300 pounds of chicken to Ozarks Food Harvest
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (Edited News Release/KY3) - Thanks to Smart Chicken’s 20th annual Smart Giving Holiday Challenge campaign, Ozarks Food Harvest will receive more than 7,300 pounds of chicken this holiday season. The Ozarks Harvest Food Bank will distribute the chicken to its network of 270 community and faith-based charities...
PICTURES: Viewers share snapshots from Thursday’s snowstorm
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - On Thursday, viewers from around the Ozarks shared snow pictures from the blizzard-like conditions. Check out the sights of the storm. And upload your snowy snapshots on the KY3 First Alert Weather App. Download today!. To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com.
Despite the winter weather, drivers hit the road for holiday travel in the Ozarks
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Despite the snow and cold temps, many drivers are just trying to make it home for the holidays. Andrew Austin drives a tractor-trailer. He decided to fuel up in Springfield. He says the roads aren’t great, but many drivers are worse. “Cars are terrible,” Austin...
Live, Life, Well: The way to change your gift giving traditions to save money and time
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - As your family grows, it can get very time-consuming and expensive to buy Christmas presents for everyone. On this Live, Life, Well, we’re looking at options to keep you from running all over town for presents. Maybe you married a few years ago and other siblings married too. And now there are children. And the list of presents to buy just keeps growing.
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 5 live
Police investigate artillery shell found at Branson, Mo. wilderness park 6 live. Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets. Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia...
Timely Christmas gifts at Springfield shelter help homeless prepare for bitterly cold temperatures
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Springfield’s daytime homeless shelter next to the police department had a Christmas event with food and gifts on Wednesday. And it couldn’t have come at a better time, considering the gifts included supplies and items useful in cold weather. Starting on Thursday, the Ozarks...
Springfield's Veterans Homecoming Center working to help those on the streets
Volunteers needed for temporary warming center in Camdenton, Mo. Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness. For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening.
White River Electric Cooperative reported more than 2,000 outages in Stone County, Mo. on Thursday
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - White River Electric Cooperative reports thousands of power outages across several counties it serves. The utility reports most of its outages in Stone County, Missouri. At its peak, White River reported more than 2,000 in the county. Power began to be restored to customers Thursday evening.
Springfield crews prepare for winter blast
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The first storm of the season to hit the Ozarks could be colder than it has been in more than three decades. Being prepared is key to staying safe during the arctic blast expected to hit Thursday. It’s the reason Springfield city leaders gathered Tuesday. They’re...
Tow truck drivers in the Ozarks battle the cold, ask drivers to slow down
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - While some people had to work, many of you stayed home to avoid the dangerous conditions across the Ozarks. Tow truck drivers came to the rescue for many drivers when the cold hit. Ruben Carver has been a tow truck driver for six years at Affordable Towing in Springfield, and he said he loves the surprises.
NOON UPDATE: Road conditions worsen in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Heavy snow has led to slower traffic conditions across the Ozarks. Snowfall began around 9 a.m. in the Springfield area. It covered the roads, making travel slick for drivers by noon. The snowfall should last into the afternoon. The gusty winds will blow into Friday. Wind...
Alzheimer’s Association says changing weather can be life-threatening for those with the illness
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - For people with dementia or Alzheimer’s, the change in weather can be life-threatening. The Alzheimer’s Association says those with the illness need extra and loose layers if they go outside. They should wear boots or warm shoes with rubber soles and have all their skin covered. Also, caregivers must watch for slick sidewalks or driveways and hold onto them as they walk.
Post-Christmas returns and sales
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - December 26th is well-known as boxing day; it’s a time when people head to the stores to return Christmas gifts but it’s also the first day of post-Christmas sales. The reality is, this year, holiday giving is more expensive and people may opt to...
HOLIDAY TRAVELERS: Missouri Highway Patrol asks drivers to be cautious
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - If you plan on traveling from the Ozarks to see family for the holidays, you need to be cautious on the roads. Thursday, drivers traveling on I-44 in Lawrence County faced a three-hour-long backup after a tractor-trailer unit holding frozen chicken tipped over. An incident reminds you to think twice if you still plan to hit the roads.
Injured student praises teachers’ heroism during pit bull attack at Willard school playground
WILLARD, Mo. (KY3) - Parents and students are praising the heroics of teachers after dogs attacked students and teachers during a recess at the Willard Intermediate School. The incident happened around midday Tuesday at Willard Intermediate South, located at 630 South Miller Avenue in Springfield. School leaders say the dogs injured 18 students and three teachers. Paramedics treated those injured. The district says six of the victims needed emergency care.
First Alert Weather: Doctors warn of cold weather injuries
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Doctors say the winter weather predicted to hit the Ozarks this week is dangerous. “Time and exposure. Don’t be out in the elements,” said Dr. Zachary Beam with Mercy. “The unfortunate reality is there’s quite a bit of homeless individuals in this metropolitan area. There are also a lot of individuals in rural areas that don’t necessarily have access to reliable heating sources or things of that nature. Certainly, there is some concern that there’s going to be some cold injuries with this weather.”
Experts share how to prepare your vehicle for extreme cold
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - Drivers have visited auto mechanic shops this week to prepare their vehicles for extreme winter weather. With temperatures expected to fall below zero, experts from Rick’s Automotive in Springfield say there are a few things you need to do to keep your vehicles in working order.
SEE LIST: Springfield cold weather shelters need volunteers as cold snap nears
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) - The upcoming Arctic blast is certainly a danger to the area’s homeless and that’s why a coalition of nonprofit and faith-based groups are working with Springfield city officials to add more cold weather shelters. Pastor Christie Love heads the Connecting Grounds Church, which includes...
Springfield Public Works prepares for winter weather
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Snow plow drivers are ready to roll out as soon as snow accumulates on the roads. Crews started pretreating the routes with salt Wednesday night. 31 trucks will be out Thursday, clearing more than 600 miles of roadways. Each truck is loaded with 9-10 tons of pretreated salt so the roads can be cleared of ice and snow when temperatures reach below zero.
Traffic Troubles: MoDOT reopens eastbound I-44 in Laclede County
STOUTLAND, Mo. (KY3) - MoDOT reopened I-44 in Laclede County nearly six hours after a crash involving several tractor-trailers. The crash happened on Thursday around 1 p.m near mile marker 142. The crash involved several vehicles. Law enforcement routed some of the traffic around the crash. To report a correction...
