kpic
Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
kpic
Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit
COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
Investigation underway after 1 found dead outside Woodburn
Traffic is slowed outside Woodburn after police discovered someone dead from a gunshot wound.
OSP: Driver dies after speeding off Hwy 18, striking tree
A 51-year-old driver died Saturday evening after striking a tree off Highway 18 in Polk County, Oregon State Police announced Tuesday.
kpic
Semi carrying mail, two pickups collide on exit ramp to I-5 rest stop near Cottage Grove
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — A semi carrying mail and two pickups collided on the exit ramp to a rest stop off of Interstate 5 Wednesday morning near Cottage Grove. The crash happened about 7:30 a.m. at the northbound rest stop at milepost 178 on I-5. Oregon State Police and...
kptv.com
Woman killed in crash in Corvallis
CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
kptv.com
kezi.com
kpic
Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash
Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
kptv.com
Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene
SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
kpic
Cottage Grove police officers exonerated in use of force complaint investigation
COTTAGE GROVE, Ore. — The City of Cottage Grove has released the findings of an investigation into a use of force complaint filed against the Cottage Grove Police Department in the September 1, 2022 arrest of Alexander Harrelson, seen waving a sword in public. In a press release, the...
kpic
City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday
EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
kptv.com
Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn
WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
kpic
Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country
EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
kpic
Weather conditions halt Lane Transit District and Ridesource bus services
LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit District and Ridesource. LTD says right now they estimate service will resume at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, provided that weather conditions improve. Check LTD.org for up to date current...
kpic
Lane County, coastal Oregon area DMVs closed due to severe weather conditions
SALEM, Ore. — DMV offices in the Lane County and coastal Oregon area DMVs are closed Thursday, December 22 through noon Friday, December 23 due to severe weather and road conditions. LATEST FORECAST | CLOSURES | WEATHER CAMERAS. Cottage Grove DMV -- 142 Gateway Blvd., Cottage Grove, Lane County.
tillamookcountypioneer.net
OREGON DMV OFFICES CLOSED IN EUGENE AREA, NORTH OREGON COAST; ALL STATE OFFICE CLOSED IN CLATSOP, LINCOLN, TILLAMOOK & LANE COUNTIES
These Oregon DMV offices in the Eugene area and northwest coast will be closed Thursday, Dec. 22, through noon Friday, Dec. 23, due to severe weather and road conditions:. Also, all State of Oregon offices are closed in Clatsop, Lincoln, Tillamook and Lane Counties through noon Friday. More information on...
yamhilladvocate.com
VIDEO: Yamhill County Sheriff Deputy Threatens to Arrest Journalist for Recording City Councilor At Public Meeting
(If you would like to donate to my newspaper so I can continue bringing you investigative journalism please subscribe to my SubscribeStar page by clicking here. With more funding I can hire additional reporters and expose corruption faster.) As I explained in the article, Newberg City Councilor Elise Hollamon Attempts...
newsfromthestates.com
Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months
Gravesite of Brett Bruns, 19, who died of suicide while in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority and under the care of a Looking Glass Community Services, a treatment center in Eugene. (Courtesy of Bruns family) The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two...
kpic
New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport
EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
