Corvallis, OR

kpic

Lane County Sheriff's Office reports multiple crashes due to icy weather

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — With forecasted freezing weather conditions hitting the area, the Lane County Sheriff's Office is warning Lane County residents how dangerous road conditions are. Freezing rain has made the roadways in Lane County unsafe Thursday evening, and weather conditions are expected to persist through the night.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kpic

Semi-truck jackknifed on I-5 northbound, near Coburg exit

COBURG, Ore. — Traffic is stalled on both the north and southbound lanes of Interstate 5 Thursday night due to several crashes that were caused by freezing weather conditions. Latest Forecast | Eugene Police share ways to stay safe driving in cold wet weather. Among them, a semi-truck jackknifed...
COBURG, OR
kptv.com

Woman killed in crash in Corvallis

CORVALLIS Ore. (KPTV) - On Sunday, Dec. 18 around 4:30 p.m. deputies responded to a fatal crash on Highway 20, west of Circle Boulevard in Corvallis. A Honda CRV was traveling eastbound when a Volkswagen Touareg, traveling in the opposite direction, left its lane at a curve in the road and hit the Honda head-on.
CORVALLIS, OR
kezi.com

One dead, two injured after multiple-vehicle crash north of Corvallis

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- One person is dead and two are injured after a multiple-vehicle crash involving a semi-truck on Highway 20 on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff’s Office reported. According to the BCSO, the crash happened shortly before 4:30 p.m. on December 17 on Highway 20 near Granger Avenue....
CORVALLIS, OR
kpic

Lane County Public Works closes Prairie Road at Irving Road due to multi-car crash

Icy road conditions lead to a multi-car crash on Prairie Road at the intersection of Irving Road. The best place to be right now is home and off the roads,” said Lane County Road Maintenance Manager Orin Schumacher. “We have crews out tonight and they are all reporting hazardous driving conditions – mostly thanks to a build up of ice on road surfaces.
LANE COUNTY, OR
kptv.com

Salem woman killed in crosswalk; driver remains at scene

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) – A pedestrian was struck and killed in Salem Monday afternoon, according to the Salem Police Department. Salem officers responded at 2:30 p.m. to the intersection of State ST and High ST NE on reports of a crash. Arriving officers found the pedestrian, later identified as 54-year-old Denise Marie Vandyke, injured. Vandyke was taken to a local hospital where she died from her injuries.
SALEM, OR
kpic

City of Eugene to delay opening of public offices and facilities Friday

EUGENE, Ore. — Due to freezing rain and hazardous road conditions, the City of Eugene announced that they will delay the opening of community centers, libraries, public facilities, and administrative offices, until 10:00 a.m. Friday, December 22. The city says that 911, Fire and Emergency Services will continue to...
EUGENE, OR
kptv.com

Woman wanted after fight with gun in Woodburn

WOODBURN Ore. (KPTV) - Police are looking for a suspect after a fight between two women in Woodburn, the Woodburn Police Department announced Wednesday. At about 2 p.m. on Dec. 6, police responded to reports of a fight with a firearm at 1255 East Lincoln Street. Police said the suspect...
WOODBURN, OR
kpic

Abandoned, crashed car in Eugene receiving attention across the country

EUGENE, Ore. — UPDATE (4:30 p.m.): "Investigators are aware of a Hyundai Elantra located in Eugene, Oregon and have spoken with the owner," the Moscow Police Department said. "The vehicle was involved in a collision and subsequently impounded. The vehicle is registered out of Colorado and the female owner is not believed to have any relation to any property in Moscow, Idaho or the ongoing murder investigations. The public is asked to stop contacting the owner."
EUGENE, OR
kpic

Weather conditions halt Lane Transit District and Ridesource bus services

LANE COUNTY, Ore. — Poor road conditions due to freezing weather has halted bus operations for the Lane Transit District and Ridesource. LTD says right now they estimate service will resume at 9:00 a.m. Friday, December 23, provided that weather conditions improve. Check LTD.org for up to date current...
newsfromthestates.com

Oregon Youth Authority settles 2 wrongful death lawsuits in two months

Gravesite of Brett Bruns, 19, who died of suicide while in the custody of the Oregon Youth Authority and under the care of a Looking Glass Community Services, a treatment center in Eugene. (Courtesy of Bruns family) The Oregon Youth Authority settled two wrongful death lawsuits within the last two...
EUGENE, OR
kpic

New rental car center being built at the Eugene Airport

EUGENE, Ore. — The Eugene Airport is now constructing a new rental car facility off Old Airport Drive, after finishing upgrades to the parking lot. The location for the new center was laid out in the Airport's master plan, and is placed next to the rental car overflow storage facility.
EUGENE, OR

