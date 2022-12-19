ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nevada State

Comments / 0

Related
Nevada Current

11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’

Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
pvtimes.com

EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look

The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
NEVADA STATE
nnbw.com

Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce

Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
NEVADA STATE
KOLO TV Reno

Death penalty taken off Pardons Board agenda

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On the last Board of Pardons meeting of 2022, board member, Steve Sisolak gave what would be his final opinion on Nevada’s death penalty as Nevada’s Governor. “This is a critically important issue,” said the Governor. “And we need to have a frank and honest...
NEVADA STATE
Tahoe Daily Tribune

Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
NEVADA STATE
2news.com

Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant

Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
NEVADA STATE
Nevada Current

Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors

Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
Fox5 KVVU

Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row

CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
NEVADA STATE
bouldercityreview.com

SNWA proposal aims to protect lakes Mead, Powell

The Southern Nevada Water Authority has a plan for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River can protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell. But whether the other six states have any interest in backing that plan remains to be seen. The water authority on Tuesday, Dec 20,...
NEVADA STATE
8newsnow.com

Director of NDOT steps down from position

Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out …. A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond. Prosecutors drop murder charge against Las Vegas …. Prosecutors dismissed a murder charge Wednesday against a Las...
LAS VEGAS, NV

Comments / 0

Community Policy