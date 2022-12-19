Read full article on original website
FOX Reno
Jan. 6 committee transcripts detail Nevada GOP efforts in phony electors scheme
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The House Select Committee investigating the 2021 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol has released the transcripts from the deposition of two Nevada State Republican Party leaders detailing efforts to submit a slate of false electors in the 2020 presidential election. Full transcripts totaling almost 130...
pvtimes.com
Controversial Vegas councilor Michele Fiore selected for justice of peace seat
Michele Fiore has been selected to fill the vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat for Department B. Nye County commissioners voted 5-0 Tuesday evening for her appointment, which expires in January 2025. She fills the vacancy following the August death of Justice of the Peace Kent Jasperson, who had...
11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’
Policy, politics and progressive commentary An effort by outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute the sentences of the dozens of Nevadans on death row was stymied this week by a district court judge. But death penalty abolitionists and family members of murder victims nevertheless used the failed proposal to speak about a criminal justice effort that has divided politicians across […] The post 11th hour effort to commute death penalty sentences morphs into another ‘no path forward’ appeared first on Nevada Current.
KOLO TV Reno
Former Nevada assemblywoman to fill vacant Pahrump Justice of the Peace seat
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The defeated Republican nominee for Nevada State Treasurer and former Las Vegas city councilwoman Michelle Fiore has been selected to fill a Justice of the Peace vacancy in Pahrump after a 5-0 vote Tuesday evening. Fiore also served in the Nevada State Assembly from November...
Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Nevada charter schools continue to increase their share of K-12 public school students and enrollment declined within the state’s two urban districts, official enrollment data shows. According to the Nevada Department of Education’s official enrollment count for the 2022-23 academic year, enrollment at charter schools overseen by the State Public Charter School Authority is now […] The post Nevada charter schools continue their steady growth, make some diversity gains appeared first on Nevada Current.
pvtimes.com
EDITORIAL: Nevada water proposal deserves a good long look
The Department of Interior has shied away from imposing a comprehensive conservation plan on Colorado River users, preferring instead that the seven states involved hash out their own agreement to address shortages tied to drought and over-allocation. But absent a stick, the carrot approach has failed. The states have missed...
nnbw.com
Jobless rate up as more Nevadans return to workforce
Nevada’s unemployment rate increased in November, primarily because more than 5,000 people returned to the workforce. Officials pointed out the number of employed and unemployed workers increased during the month. In the Reno and Las Vegas metropolitan reporting areas, the jobless rate remained the same as in October. Those...
KOLO TV Reno
Death penalty taken off Pardons Board agenda
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -On the last Board of Pardons meeting of 2022, board member, Steve Sisolak gave what would be his final opinion on Nevada’s death penalty as Nevada’s Governor. “This is a critically important issue,” said the Governor. “And we need to have a frank and honest...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
Tahoe projects get boost from Nevada’s $167 million funding package
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — A few projects at Lake Tahoe received a boost on Wednesday from the 2023 omnibus appropriations package that will distribute $167.62 million in community project funding to 85 programs across Nevada. The money will fund a variety of projects, including the expansion of mental and...
KOLO TV Reno
Proposed legislation would place dental insurance on par with health insurance
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - For many a trip to the dentist isn’t something to look forward to. Even if there are no dental problems, dental insurance can be a great addition to general good health. “When you think about dental care typically people go twice a year and it...
2news.com
Governor-Elect Lombardo Announces Incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Executive Assistant
Nevada Governor-elect Joe Lombardo has announced Jim Wells as his incoming Deputy Chief of Staff and Michele Shull as his incoming Executive Assistant. “I’m pleased to welcome Jim Wells and Michele Shull to my team,” said Governor-elect Joe Lombardo. “Jim brings an unrivaled understanding of policy issues and decades of management experience to our team, while Michele brings administrative expertise and valuable institutional insight to my administration. Jim and Michele are two outstanding additions, and I’m deeply grateful for their willingness to serve our state.”
Nevada county DAs oppose Sisolak's request to stop all state death sentences
(The Center Square) – Two Nevada county district attorney's offices have filed emergency petitions against Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak's request for the state Board of Pardons to consider altering all state death sentences. Sisolak requested the item be added to the board's agenda last Wednesday, his communication director told...
Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors
Policy, politics and progressive commentary Sixteen. In a range from one to 20 on a lethality scale, an assessment that SafeNest does with those experiencing domestic violence who are looking to leave an abusive partner, you would need to score a 16 in order to secure a bed and a safe place to stay. Assessment questions include asking if the […] The post Southern Nevada has limited options to house domestic violence survivors appeared first on Nevada Current.
Fox5 KVVU
Clark County passes cannabis policies, including anti-DUI measures
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - Clark County officials finally passed guidelines for local cannabis lounges, including anti-DUI measures that drew concerns from some business leaders. Some of Clark County’s business license requirements for lounges include:. A security plan. A DUI prevention plan. Odor mitigation and ventilation plan. No visibility...
Fox5 KVVU
Nevada DETR says changes to online login process to be implemented for unemployment claimants
LAS VEGAS, Nev. (FOX5) - The Nevada Department of Employment, Training & Rehabilitation (DETR) is advising claimants that updated protection measures will be implemented on its unemployment portal. According to a news release, the new measures are meant “to protect the identity of claimants and continue to keep accounts safe...
KOLO TV Reno
Nevada unemployment rate increases for the second month in a row
CARSON CITY, Nev. (KOLO) - The unemployment rate in the state of Nevada has increased for the second month in a row, according to new information from the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. November’s unemployment rate increased from 4.6% to 4.9%, a fact that DETR says can be...
Judge: Nevada can’t yet consider death sentence commutations
Nevada's pardons board will not be able to consider a last-minute request from outgoing Gov. Steve Sisolak to commute all 57 of the state's death sentences, a judge ordered Monday evening.
Judge: Vote to reduce death penalty convictions in Nevada now cancelled
A vote to reduce all death penalty convictions in Nevada will not happen due to a judges ruling just hours ago on Monday. However, a pending Supreme Court case could revive the discussion.
bouldercityreview.com
SNWA proposal aims to protect lakes Mead, Powell
The Southern Nevada Water Authority has a plan for how the seven states that rely on the Colorado River can protect Lake Mead and Lake Powell. But whether the other six states have any interest in backing that plan remains to be seen. The water authority on Tuesday, Dec 20,...
8newsnow.com
Director of NDOT steps down from position
Non-profit that received scrutiny after bailing out …. A non-profit group that bails people out of jail for free has faced scrutiny after one defendant nearly killed a man while out on bond. Prosecutors drop murder charge against Las Vegas …. Prosecutors dismissed a murder charge Wednesday against a Las...
