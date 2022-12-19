Read full article on original website
2 sentenced in $12K elder phone scam case in North Hall
Dec. 26—Two New York men accused of trying to defraud an elderly Hall couple of $12,000 were sentenced to time served and probation after pleas this month, according to court documents. Brandon Massey, 24, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 29, were indicted in July of attempted exploitation of an elderly...
3 teens shot in possible drug-related incident in Atlanta
Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
Oconee Blotter: Work dispute leads to gunshots in Bogart
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.
Bartow County Sheriff’s Office looking for three people who were seen stealing from gambling machine
The Bartow County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying three people connected to stealing money from gambling machines. Deputies say the thefts took place on Nov. 20, at a Texaco gas station on Cassville White Road in Cartersville. Two men and one woman sat...
Gas station employee accused of stealing $722 worth of lottery tickets, officials say
A gas station employee was arrested after officials said she stole several thousands of dollars and lottery tickets from the store. Floyd County Sheriff officials said 60-year-old Debra Collins was working at the Sunoco gas station on Smith Road when she stole $3,000 in cash. In addition to the cash,...
