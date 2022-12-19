The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.

OCONEE COUNTY, GA ・ 7 HOURS AGO