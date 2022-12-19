ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fulton County, GA

2 sentenced in $12K elder phone scam case in North Hall

Dec. 26—Two New York men accused of trying to defraud an elderly Hall couple of $12,000 were sentenced to time served and probation after pleas this month, according to court documents. Brandon Massey, 24, and Jamal Clifford Davis, 29, were indicted in July of attempted exploitation of an elderly...
HALL COUNTY, GA
3 teens shot in possible drug-related incident in Atlanta

Atlanta police said three people were shot Monday night at 165 Northside Drive SW. Officers arrived at the scene and found two boys suffering from gunshot wounds and a third with what appeared to be a possible graze wound. All victims were taken to local hospitals. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News...
ATLANTA, GA
Oconee Blotter: Work dispute leads to gunshots in Bogart

The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office reported the following incidents:. SHOPLIFTER LEAVES: On Dec. 11, a man arrived at Home Depot on Epps Bridge Parkway in a white work van. Inside the store, he took a Milwaukee Bluetooth radio, four tubes of calk and a Anvil spray shield, all valued at $173, and proceeded to leave. An employee confronted him, but the man just kept going and left in his van.
OCONEE COUNTY, GA

